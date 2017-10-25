This Nevada Rest Area Has Peaceful Riverfront Sites

1 SHARES 248 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Rest areas are typically the last spot I would think about staying the night in my RV.

Generally there is road noise from the nearby interstate or highway the rest area serves, trucks coming and going all night, they’re prime locations for criminals to apply their trade (grab and go), and worst of all is the possibility of a refrigerated semi truck pulling up next to you to also spend the night. The sound of the refrigeration unit coming on and off all night would drive anyone insane.

So when a boondocking site I had picked out in advance south of Yerington, Nevada wasn’t quite what I had expected (legal, but very close to an active farm, which I imagined would have drawn the curiosity of the farmer), we headed down the road to Wilson Canyon Rest Area off Highway 208.

Online listings stated the rest area allows stays up to 18 hours and offers vault toilets, picnic tables, and garbage. Upon arriving we found the amenities listed, along with huge shade trees and waterfront camp spaces along the Walker River.

We spent a peaceful night alongside one other RV, experiencing none of the typical rest area annoyances I mentioned above. If it wasn’t for the 18 hour stay limit, we would have stayed a second night!

Where to find it:

The Wilson Canyon Rest Area is located along the north side of Nevada Highway 208 at N38° 48.465 W119° 13.716.

Note: Other websites link the rest area operated by the Nevada of Transportation with the adjacent Wilson Canyon ORV area, located primarily along Copperbelt Drive across the river, which is under the jurisdiction of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) where the 18 hour stay limit does not apply.

You will find the turn-off (from Hwy 208) leading to the best campsites at the BLM area at N38° 48.556 W119° 13.267. This area offers little shade and only one waterfront campsite, but if you bring your off-road toys with you it can be a lot of fun!

Finding a rest area to spend the night without the usual problems… just another great adventure in RVing!