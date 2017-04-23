True Tales of Living and Working on the Road

11 SHARES 99 VIEWS Share Tweet

Most people are happy to wait for retirement to try full-timing. Many can’t dream of living and working in such tight quarters with a loved one. But Veronica and Denny aren’t exactly like most people. This adventurous couple decided to try living and working on the road three years ago and life just keeps getting better.

Working on the Road Is All It’s Cracked Up to Be

Tech companies often hire remote RVing workers without hesitation. They don’t care where their employees live, as long as they get the job done. Other businesses might be OK with remote workers, but they just don’t know it yet. The old saying “If you don’t ask, you don’t get” perfectly illustrates how this couple’s dream life became a reality.

As a 43-year old tech industry sales guru from Detroit, Denny was already a remote employee. He only needed reliable internet and phone service to keep his company happy. But his wife Veronica commuted to work for her graphic design role at a financial institution.

“Seeing him home all day inspired me to ask my employer,” she recalls. When she decided to do it, Veronica was already bubbling with excitement about the possibilities of full-time RVing. She courageously presented the idea to her boss in an industry where non-traditional work arrangements are rare. And they said yes! Veronica became the first employee at the office to propose a remote work arrangement.

“I had to convince my manager and his manager to allow me to try working remotely for six months. Three years later I’d say they’re happy with my performance and accountability,” she says.

The Perfect RV for Remote Jobs . . . and Fun Too!

She and Denny found the perfect rig for their needs, the Thor Outlaw. “We spent 6 months before hitting the road trying to find the right RV and work spaces that would fit us both,” Veronica says. “Denny got the better end of the deal with the toy hauler garage being his office with full table double monitor set up. I have the passenger seat smaller set up. At the time I thought he needed more convincing!” The two desks on opposite ends of the RV are ideal for productivity. “We are in our own little worlds while working, but still meet in the middle and enjoy our meals together,” she says.

Advice for Aspiring Work-at-Home RVers

Even with regular jobs they make their travel dreams happen. Since they aren’t freelance workers subject to crazy hours, both punch a clock just like anyone else. Their companies don’t care where they’re working from, but management likes to have close contact throughout the work day. The couple’s primary goal of having reliable connectivity wherever they roam pays off with happy bosses.

“Work days are both 8 hours each on eastern time,” says Veronica. “We do take our breaks and lunches systematically so there’s never a doubt or a worry of where we are. Plus it helps our work life balance as well. But work still comes first.”

The gorgeous photos in their RVOutlawz blog showcases the couple’s fun life. They don’t own a traditional house, have a daily commute or stress about being self-employed. And they’ve never been happier. When asked about her advice for others who want to do the same, Veronica advises: “Be accountable. Do your work, and work harder even, show your value. And make your job and connectivity and priority.. the fun will come.”