Watch These Top 10 RV Travel Youtube Channels

Many seasoned RVers share their adventures, RV lifestyle tips, and maintenance videos on their Youtube channels. We searched the ever-growing list of vlogging RVers and narrowed down the top ten traveling Youtubers that you’ll want to subscribe to.

1. RV Love

One of our favorite channels is RVLove, ran by Marc and Julie Bennett. This full-timing couple has been on the road since 2014 and recently published their new book, Living the RV Life – Your Ultimate Guide to Life on the Road.

After selling their home in Colorado and buying an RV, they traveled to all 50 states while still working remotely full-time. Their videos cover every aspect of RV life from boondocking tips to interior mods and upgrades they’ve made to their rig.

In the video below, they share advice from seven couples on what they wish they had known before RVing. You can learn more about their new book on their website and in our recent article here.

2. RV Lifestyle

Mike and Jennifer Wendland of the RV Lifestyle channel are long-time journalists and full-time RVers. They’ve taken their motorhome (and Bo, their Norweigan Elkhound) all over North America and captured the destinations they’ve visited as well as RV shows and useful gadgets.

You can learn more about the Wendlands in their clip below and on their Youtube channel here. The couple also shares their updates on their Community tab and on their website RVLifestyle.com.

3. RV Geeks

RVgeeks is one of the web’s best resources for RV guides and repair tips. Their Youtube channel has almost 145,000 subscribers (and over 35 million views) thanks to their quality RV maintenance videos.

Their playlists include Lighting & Electrical, RV Trip Tips, Installation/Repair/Replacement, Winter RVing, Great RV Products, RV Quick Tips, and Water & Sewer Systems. Below is one of their most popular videos on how to clean your RV’s gray water tank and sensors quickly and easily.

This fall, they will also be hosting the new TV series, The RVers, which will be debuting on Discovery, PBS, and on Amazon video. You can learn more on the RVgeeks Youtube channel and on their website at TheRVGeeks.com.

4. Changing Lanes

Chad & Tara have documented their travels on their channel Changing Lanes since 2017. The full-timers live and work in a 2018 Grand Design Momentum 397TH, a large 44-foot 5th wheel towed by a 22-foot truck. They also travel with their dog, Daisy, and Lucille, Chad’s Indian Roadmaster motorcycle.

Their videos cover a range of topics including destinations, RV tours, and scenic motorcycle rides. Their featured video below is a great introduction and shares the story behind their name Changing Lanes. You can view more videos on their Youtube channel and on their website at ChangingLanesRV.com.

5. Mortons On The Move

Tom and Cait Morton from Mortons on the Move hit the road in 2015 and have been full-timing ever since. Their videos cover a variety of subjects including RV Solar, RV Tips and Maintenance, and RV Upgrades. In April 2019, they launched their “Go North” series as they are making their way up north through Canada to Alaska in a Lance truck camper.

They will also be starring in the new “The RVers” TV show coming up in November 2019. You can watch more videos on their Youtube channel and on their website.

6. The Gadget Guru

Andy Pargh, also known as The Gadget Guru, shares reviews on various RVs, resorts, and products, as well as interviews with industry experts. Several of his videos focus on Prevost coaches as well as other luxurious big rigs.

He also put together a five-part series on RV Trip Wizard, in which he planned out his “Escape The Humidity” road trip all the way from Orlando, Florida to Petoskey, Michigan. You can watch his final review of the trip planner in the video below. For more videos, check out his Youtube channel and website GadgetGuru.com.

7. Keep Your Daydream

Marc & Tricia post new videos every Sunday evening to their Youtube channel, Keep Your Daydream. Since they started their channel in 2015, their videos have accumulated almost 200,000 subscribers and around 20 million views.

Each of their Seasons have focused on a new area, starting with their travels in Season 1 around the United States, to their explorations around Alaska in Season 5. They also share useful advice for new RV owners, including ten great tips in the video below. You can view their Youtube channel here and follow their travels on their website KeepYourDaydream.com.

8. Drivin & Vibin

Kyle and Olivia from Drivin & Vibin travel full-time in a 16-foot vintage Fiber Stream travel trailer. The couple has gotten over 5 million views on their vlogs since starting their channel in 2015. Their videos highlight the RV parks they’ve visited, as well as other aspects of the full-timing lifestyle. They also share useful tips on boondocking and how to find free or cheap dry camping sites.

To see more of their videos, check out their Youtube channel and their website DrivinVibin.com.

9. RV Family Travel Atlas

RV Family Travel Atlas is not as active as other Youtube channels on this list, but it still makes a great resource for RVing families. Jeremy and Stephanie share their product and RV park reviews as well as tips for traveling with kids.

The couple also hosts a weekly RV and travel podcast available in the iTunes store, on Stitcher, and TuneIn Radio. You can learn more about them on their website RVFTA.com.

10. Long, Long Honeymoon

Last but certainly not least, we love the videos from Long, Long Honeymoon. Sean and Kristy have shared travel videos since launching their channel in 2006 and gained over 160,000 followers and 31 million views.

The couple has featured videos from all over the world, including the U.S., Germany, and Thailand. They tow an Airstream travel trailer and have lots of useful tips for silver bullet owners, as well as other general RV lifestyle tips. You can view more of their videos on their Youtube channel and website LoLoHo.com.

