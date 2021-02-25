3 RV Parks to Visit in The Heart of New Jersey

Take a Trip to the RV Parks of New Jersey

While New Jersey may be known for its beautiful Jersey shores, pop culture, casinos, and sea beach in Atlantic City, it has much more fun and exciting adventures to offer that you do not want to miss out on. There is nothing more fascinating than going on road trips.

Whether you are going alone or with the people you love, New Jersey has some of the best RV parks waiting to be explored. So if you are a person who lives full time in an RV, or someone who wants to rent one just for a vacation, don’t forget to check out these amazing locations right here in New Jersey.

Sometimes, to escape from the monotony of city life we need to do activities that are suddenly planned, such as road trips. That is why it is best to stay informed about the best campground locations and how to get there, whether you are a local resident in New Jersey or have come here for a holiday.

Getting Ready For a New Jersey Road Trip

Before we get to the main attraction (the amazing RV parks) we need to plan for a few details ahead, like the route to your destination; the actual road trip. Accidents and traffic tickets are a common issue on such long trips.

If you have been planning to go on this trip for a long time but cannot, due to a pending NJ ticket or maybe you are on this trip and you end up violating the traffic rules, which leads to an issue on NJ ticket, don’t worry, because this ticket can be paid within a matter of minutes using njmcdirect portal.

Wondering how to pay NJ ticket via njmcdirect portal? It can easily be done following the guidelines present on the website. It’s just a matter of clicks and you will be ready to continue your journey to the RV parks.

The first scene that pops up when you think about New Jersey is the beaches and shores, if you are a water-loving person then the Ocean View Resort is the best pick for you. There is no doubt that you will Love the parks in Ocean View resort because it is equipped with everything you need.

Starting from picnic tables, Cable TVS, full hookups to fire rings, the ocean view has it all. You don’t even have to worry about leaving your RV because they have 24-hour security and other facilities such as ATM booths and even a place to store your boat in case you decided to go on a ride in the ocean.

If it sounds like a dream to you already, there is more! They have so many fun outdoor activities such as fishing, miniature golf courses, playgrounds, arcades, and swimming pools so you will have plenty of ventures to follow.

If you want to live the Alicia Keys song ‘New York’, then Liberty Harbor RV Park is where you want to be. A mesmerizing view of the City lights at night, the quiet breeze of the morning sun, and a silent City at night is a sight worth seeing.

You have 50 sites to choose from and amenities like electricity hooks for your digital needs, bathrooms, waste stations, bathhouses, besides, you can even do your laundry. All your dirty work will be handled by Liberty Harbor and you can also relax in the onsite restaurants and bars while using the park’s Wi-Fi.

You can even enjoy the opportunity of a bus ride into New York City provided by the RV Park.

Though it may not be in the heart of Atlantic City, Pomona will still give you a fascinating view of the bright Atlantic City lights especially when you are only at a 10-minute distance. It will feel like being a part of the Atlantic City glamour.

Pomona provides great clean-up facilities such as bathhouses, laundry services, fully-fledged electricity hookups, Wi-Fi, facilities for your RV such as propane fill-ups, game room, and many more fun activities. If you want to experience something different, you can just get into the pizazz of Atlantic City.

There are many fascinating dinning’s, casinos, gambling bars, shows, and other eye-catching events in New Jersey. If you are taking your partner along, it cannot be more romantic. Not only that, but there are also many family-friendly activities available and if you wish to avoid the noise of daily life, you can just head to the forests and wildlife refuges nearby.

So Pack a Bag and Fuel the Engines. Let’s Get this Trip Started

Being stuck at home is quite stressful and with the situation the world is in right now, we all need a break. Going on a trip with an RV is the perfect vacation we all need. It is safe, fun and you will be able to indulge in the peace and quiet nature has to provide while bonding well with your loved ones.

Happy traveling!