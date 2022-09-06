The 5 Best RV Trips In The South

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Add These Southern Destinations To Your RV Itinerary

We rounded up some of the best RV trips in the South where you can experience all the wonder the lower half of the nation has to offer. The South is famous for white sandy beaches, down-home cooking, blues and jazz music, along with manners. “Yes, ma’am” and “no, sir” are staples within many Southern citizens’ vocabularies. You can find even more great RV trips in the South while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

Situated conveniently on the North Carolina/South Carolina border, Charlotte offers up a large variety of indoor and outdoor activities and attractions.

Known as the Queen City, Charlotte is also home to one of the state’s largest theme parks, Carowinds. Spaced out over 400 acres, this park has a little something for everyone. A ticket to the theme park also grants you entrance to the attached Carolina Harbor Waterpark for even more fun under the Carolina sun.

Set up camp at the theme park’s campground and you’ll be just a few steps away from all the action. Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort offers full hookups and paved sites for RVs that are less than 41 feet long. The amenities are nice, ranging from a pool to a game room and a camp store for everyday needs.

Of course, the city of Charlotte itself offers a large variety of tours. Historical and haunted history tours, Segway tours, and even a brewery tour are available throughout the city.

There is also the Billy Graham Library, NASCAR Hall of Fame, and Discovery Place Science Center. Rooftop restaurants, Charlotte’s famous BBQ, and vineyards are also on hand to heighten the visit.

2. Greenville, South Carolina

Paris Mountain State Park is one of the best RV trips in the South, according to several reviews on RV LIFE Campgrounds. This kid and pet-friendly campground offers pull-thru sites with big rig access and 30/20/15 amp electric. There are recreation trails, fishing, biking, boating, and a playground on-site.

Surrounded by South Carolina’s beautiful wooded nature, Lake Placid is nearby for plenty of outdoor activities.

Listed as one of the “Best 10 Emerging Destinations”, the city of Greenville is a treasure chest of activities as well. A visit to the local zoo lasts between an hour to an hour and a half. It’s open year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, and there are special rates for children’s admission tickets.

For art enthusiasts, the Greenville County Museum of Art displays works from southern artists that span over several centuries.

Falls Park on the Reedy has gardens planted riverside and features a suspension bridge and breathtaking views of waterfalls.

Foodies will love their time in Greenville. Great accolades were received from a variety of magazines and websites, including “Number One Under-the-Radar Southern Food Destination” by Zagat and the “Next Big Food City of The South” by Esquire. Southern Living named Greenville one of “The South’s Tastiest Towns”.

Sweet potato biscuits, boiled peanut hummus, and other southern treats with a twist can be found in one or more of the 110 restaurants within the downtown area. If you think that number is impressive, the entire county hosts more than 1,000 places to eat.

To find entertainment, attractions, and activities throughout Greenville, visit their website.

3. Savannah, Georgia

For Southern hospitality at its greatest, plan a trip to this southeastern Georgia city. Rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, Savannah truly offers up a perfect visit, no matter the season.

Art museums, historical sites, and a variety of other museums throughout this city have romantic vibes. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the downtown area. To see cobblestone squares and parks shaded by oak trees draped with Spanish moss, visit the popular Forsyth Park.

Spend some time sightseeing or shopping at Savannah’s waterfront or peruse the four-block city market that is open seven days a week. The city market of Savannah can be described as a Farmer’s Market, only triple in items and vendors.

Skidaway Island State Park is a popular place to set up camp for one of the best RV trips in the South. With 50/30/20/15 amp electric options and pull-thru sites, this pet-friendly RV park is situated within the trees, providing plenty of shade and beauty.

Walking/biking trails are around the park, along with a fishing spot. Check out the reviews and features via RV LIFE Campgrounds to learn more about camping at Skidaway Island State Park.

4. St. Augustine, Florida

The oldest city in the United States, St. Augustine, is around 456 years old. History is quite visible, with Spanish colonial architecture highlighted throughout many neighborhoods and areas within the city.

Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th-century Spanish stone fortress, provides views of the St. Augustine Inlet. Sandy beaches are also the main draw to this city, with options including St. Augustine Beach and Crescent Beach. Many take the tour of the Fountain of Youth.

For lovers of nature, tranquility, and animals, Anastasia State Park provides the perfect RV destination for your next trip. This 1,600-acre state park in St. Augustine houses 139 private campsites and is just a few steps from the four miles of pristine beach.

Wildlife can be viewed in natural habitats from the comfort of a canoe or on the Ancient Dunes Nature Trail. This is a prime location for gator sightings, so be prepared during bike rides, hiking trips, etc.

While exploring the city, choose one of many trolley tours, Segway tours, or walking tours. A wine tasting boat outing is also a popular choice. With a city featuring so much history, there will surely be a haunted walking or trolley tour to participate in as well.

5. Crystal River, Florida

One of the best RV trips in the South includes this Florida city. For snorkeling trips to see the gentle giants known as manatees, and for some of the best fishing known to Florida, Crystal River is your premier getaway destination.

Hikes through the unspoiled forests, dives for scallops, and bike trips down one of America’s most sought-after trails await your visit at Crystal River.

Park your rig at the Crystal Isles RV Resort for even more peaceful and eventful days. They offer boat rentals, hiking trails, basketball, fishing, volleyball, and a swimming pool. The pet-friendly resort also offers shuffleboard, tennis courts, and horseshoes.

Choose a waterfront site for convenience or choose a spot in front of the pond or Lake Crystal. No matter which area you choose for your stay, the park as well as the city offer plenty of activities to keep your days filled with fun and entertainment.

Know before you go

Whether it is historical artifacts and museum tours you are seeking or being one with nature, these RV trips in the South offer the perfect vacation for your next outing.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE RV Safe GPS App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

