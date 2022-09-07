Visit Floyd Family Campground In The Blue Ridge Mountains

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Floyd Family Campground In Virginia

Virginia is a gorgeous state that’s full of rolling hills, lush forests, and scenic lakes. As such, it’s a popular destination for many RVers. If you want to go deep into these forests and enjoy a wonderful experience, put the Floyd Family Campground on your traveling bucket list!

This is a very highly rated park in Virginia. Almost every guest has had a stellar experience, and it’s easy to see why. It’s an ideal setup for traditional camping, plus it has all the amenities that modern RVers need. The location is also perfect because it puts you within striking distance of a few national and state parks.

If you want to experience some of the best camping that Virginia has to offer, you should definitely keep Floyd Family Campground on your list. Below we’ll cover some of the aspects that make it so worthwhile.

Go camping near the Blue Ridge Mountains

Floyd Family Campground is located at 2697 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, VA. The park is also close to Rocky Knob Recreation Area and Fairy Stone State Park.

If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Blue Ridge Mountains, this could be the perfect place to set up camp. Floyd Family Campground is pretty small, but the quality is hard to beat. There are 35 RV sites in total, and most of them come with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). There are a few dry RV sites as well.

Tent camping is also common here, and guests have the choice of a primitive or premium site (premium sites have electrical hookups). A variety of rental cabins are also available, and they come in different shapes and sizes.

Pricing for these sites depends on the provided hookups, location, and site type. Most RV spots are back-in, but there are some pull-through options as well. In general, the current daily prices are as follows:

Full hookup RV site: $45

Electric hookup RV site: $42.90

Electricity and water hookup RV site: $39

Dry RV site: $35

Premium tent site: $35

Primitive tent site: $29

Deluxe cabin: $105

Bunkhouse: $45

Micro cottage with kitchenette: $49

As you can see, the rates are quite good here! This is even more impressive because of how great the campground is. They could easily charge premium rates, but this campground remains affordable for families.

Although many northern campgrounds close down in the winter, Floyd Family Campground maintains winter operations (although they are somewhat limited). The dump station and RV campground are shut down entirely during the colder months, but other sites remain open.

Winter hookups are insulated, and amenities like the bathhouse remain open. The primary open season for this park runs from April 2–October 31.

This is a beautiful place to host a wedding, family reunion, corporate retreat, or anything else! There’s a nice open event space with plenty of room for visitors to spread out across the campground. Rates for venue rentals will vary depending on the group size, duration, and other factors.

Amenities

Now that we know the basics, let’s talk about the amenities you can enjoy if you stay here. Everything is designed to provide a great guest experience.

The goal here is to relax and connect with nature. The setting certainly helps because there’s a nice mix of hills, forests, and open fields. The campground stretches across 200 acres, so there’s plenty of space to stretch out.

If you love outdoor activities, this place is perfect for you. It connects to miles of hiking and biking trails. These have different difficulty levels, but everyone should be able to find something that they can enjoy. There are lots of family-friendly hikes here too, so everyone can join the adventure.

In addition, there are bathrooms and bathhouses for guests to use. Most RV sites have a picnic table and fire pits so you can enjoy cooking in the great outdoors. Wi-Fi is also provided by the park. A camp store will keep you supplied with camping essentials like firewood. There’s also a 9-hole disc golf course, cornhole, and RV dump station.

Live entertainment is commonplace at this campground. The venue space is often used by performing artists. Fairs and festivals also sometimes use this park as their home base, so keep your eyes on the event calendar!

Nearby activities/attractions

Of course, a campground is only part of your RVing experience. The surrounding area is also important because it connects you to entertainment, shopping, and adventure options. Downtown Floyd is just a few minutes away from this campground, so you have easy access to everything the city has to offer.

There’s a thriving community of artists in this area. It’s easy to find galleries, craft shows, live music, and a variety of artisan goods here. If you want to explore some of the best attractions in the Floyd area, check out the farmers market, Troika Contemporary Crafts, and the Bell Gallery and Garden.

The great outdoors are never far away when you camp at Floyd Family Campground. In addition to the activities we mentioned above, you can also travel outside of the camp and explore local parks like Fairy Stone State Park and Rocky Knob Recreation Area. These spots are great for hiking and mountain biking. A few rivers and streams surround the campground, so fishing is another popular pastime.

Food and drinks are also easy to find in this area. There are several delicious restaurants, breweries, and wineries located in Floyd. Some of the local favorites include:

Parkway Grille

Mickey G’s Bistro

Bread Basket

Floyd Country Store

Dogtown Roadhouse

DJ’s Drive-in

Buffalo Mountain Brewing Company

Red Rooster Coffee Roaster and Cafe

Villa Appalaccia Winery

Chateau Morrisette Winery

No matter what you’re looking for, the area around the Floyd Family Campground can satisfy that need. You can enjoy a peaceful stay at the campground, but civilization is never far away!

Campground reviews

When it comes to guest reviews, Floyd Family Campground is truly stellar. It’s one of the most popular campgrounds in the state, and it has earned the distinction of being a highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Guests have given this park an average score of 9.3/10. The feedback is almost entirely positive. Guests mentioned that they loved the scenic views and the large camping spaces. Most people said that the hosts and staff were pleasant and easy to talk to. The park has been well-maintained and is a long-standing favorite for many travelers.

The only nitpicks were fairly minor. Some people experienced low water pressure during their stay, while others found the sites to be a bit hard to get into. Overall, the Floyd Family Campground and Events Venue is a huge success. If you love Virginia and want to spend more time there, give this place a look!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.