Try These Food Storage Solutions To Save Space In Your RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Source: Shutterstock RV food storage can be a challenge.

Food Storage Solutions That Will Save Space In Your RV

Food storage is a challenge that every RVer faces at some point. However, having good food on hand is one of the best things about RV life. For this reason, we’re always looking for simple and affordable food storage solutions. So, we asked RVers for their best food storage tips. In this article, we’ll share the best food storage solutions from our survey.

Hang fruit in cotton mesh shopping bags

Yes, you can always use expanding cotton mesh shopping bags for shopping, but they’re also great for storing all kinds of items. When you hang them on a hook, expanding cotton mesh grocery bags make a perfect way to store fruit up high and out of the way when you park the RV. They happen to be very affordable and durable too. You can find these handy bags at many stores, including Amazon, Ikea, and Dollarama.

Use clear plastic bins to store like dry goods or spices

Food items can easily get lost at the back of cabinets. They also tend to get tossed around while we travel in our RV. Clear plastic storage bins help with both of these problems by keeping food items neatly contained. Using clear plastic bins allows you to see what you have (and what needs replenishing) too.

Corral your spices with a spice rack (or two!)

A certain herb or spice can take a dish from “meh” to amazing. What’s the point of going camping if you don’t have access to a variety of spices and spice blends when you’re camping? Mounting a spice rack on a wall or inside a cabinet door allows you to quickly find the spice you need while keeping them out of the way and freeing up valuable cabinet or drawer space.

There are plenty of styles to choose from, from small, single-shelf racks that can hold five or six spice jars to multi-shelf spice racks that hang over a cabinet door. We love this over-the-cabinet door model that could easily work in any RV.

Contain dry goods in stackable containers

Having a mishmash of different sizes and shapes of containers in your cabinets wastes a lot of space. Instead, invest in clear dry goods containers that stack neatly on top of one another. You’ll be surprised at how much space you’ll save!

Install freestanding cabinet shelves

Some RVs just don’t have enough shelves in the kitchen cabinets to allow you to store much. Sometimes it makes sense to add cabinet shelves to help with dry goods storage. These expanding shelves are super easy to set up and don’t require any tools.

Bring along a cooler

Beverages can take up valuable space in the RV refrigerator. Keeping them in a cooler packed with ice or ice packs allows you to store more food in the fridge. You also get the added bonus of keeping beverages close at hand while traveling, and you can use the cooler as extra seating or a sturdy side table if you need it.

We love the Yeti Roadie cooler for its compact size, sturdiness, and overall versatility. It’s also the perfect size for storing any bottles of wine you pick up on your travels.

Get tips from other RVers

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn