Camping Among Giants: The Best Bison Watching Destinations

Where To See Bison In Your RV Travels: 6 Great Destinations With Campgrounds

Imagine waking up on your camping trip to the sight of bison grazing nearby. These majestic creatures are a living testament to America’s wild past. If you’re keen on blending your love for camping with a unique wildlife experience, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ll highlight the best campgrounds where you can get up close with bison in their natural habitat.

1. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park spans three states: Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. Despite this, a whopping 97% of the park’s land lies within Wyoming’s borders. It’s a premier destination for observing large mammals like bison. Remarkably, it remains the only place in the contiguous United States where bison have roamed freely since prehistoric times.

As of the summer of 2020, Yellowstone was home to nearly 5,000 bison, divided between the northern breeding herd (3,437) and the central breeding herd (1,243). You can spot bison throughout the year in locations like Lamar and Hayden Valleys, in the grasslands during summer, and by the Madison River and hydrothermal areas in winter.

Slough Creek Campground

Located in the park’s northern range within the Lamar Valley, Slough Creek Campground is a prime spot for wildlife enthusiasts. Besides bison, expect sightings of elk, grizzly bears, and wolves, especially during the summer. The campground caters primarily to small RVs, offering amenities like campfire rings, picnic tables, and food storage lockers. Activities available include hiking, fishing, birdwatching, and scenic drives.

Lewis Lake Campground

Lewis Lake Campground is just a stone’s throw from the southeast shore of Lewis Lake and roughly eight miles from the park’s southern entrance. A haven for fishing enthusiasts, it also features a boat ramp (a permit is required) next to the registration area. The campground operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pebble Creek Campground

Situated near the park’s northeast entrance, Pebble Creek Campground boasts stunning vistas of the Absaroka Mountains. This more secluded campground comprises two loops with a total of 27 sites. Sites 1-16 are reservable, while the others follow a first-come, first-served policy. Local attractions include trailheads for day hikes and plentiful fishing opportunities in Soda Butte Creek.

Baker’s Hole Campground

Baker’s Hole Campground, situated in West Yellowstone, Montana, flanks the Madison River. Out of its 75 sites, nearly half offer electrical hookups. The campground amenities include fire grates, vault toilets, drinking water, and picnic tables.

Yellowstone Grizzly RV Park and Cabins

The Yellowstone Grizzly RV Park and Cabins is just a few blocks from the park’s West Entrance in Montana. Within walking distance, visitors will find a range of shopping, dining options, and attractions. Guided tours of Yellowstone, hiking, and horseback riding are popular activities.

2. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Nestled at the convergence of the Badlands and the Great Plains, Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota offers breathtaking views of bison, elk, and other wildlife.

The park comprises three distinct units: the North Unit, the Elkhorn Ranch Unit, and the South Unit, interconnected by the Little Missouri River. Landmarks like the Painted Canyon and the Maltese Cross Cabin, Roosevelt’s former ranch house, enhance the allure of the South Unit.

Juniper Campground

Juniper Campground is the exclusive campground of the North Unit. It’s usually fully occupied by late afternoon, especially during holidays, so it’s best to arrive early.

Cottonwood Campground

The park’s South Unit houses a single campground, Cottonwood Campground, situated about five miles from Medora. With no hookups, it provides both vault and flush toilets.

North Park Campground

The North Park Campground, a brief drive away in Dickinson, is an oasis of calm. All sites at this pet-friendly campground offer full hookups and Wi-Fi.

Sully Creek State Park

Sully Creek State Park offers a serene camping experience minutes away from Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Medora. The park, positioned along the Little Missouri River, offers both modern and primitive campsites.

Buffalo Gap Campground

Buffalo Gap Campground is the perfect spot for relaxation after a day of exploration. The campground showcases a pollinator garden, which flourishes with vibrant flowers during the spring and summer months.

3. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park is primarily in Arizona, although small sections of it are also in Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. There are three places to view the canyon: the popular South Rim (offers shuttles, park rangers, and concessions), the remote North Rim (preferred by backpackers and hikers, this section is least crowded but is harder to access), and the West Rim (operated by the Hualapai Tribe, this section charges per-person and has the Skywalk available for a separate fee).

There are several amazing viewing areas of the Grand Canyon and Colorado River, including the Desert View Watchtower, Lipan Point, Mather Point, and the Yavapai Observation Station.

Ten-X Campground

Ten-X Campground can be found in the Kaibab National Forest, just a few miles from the South Rim. Hikers will love the trail that goes through the forest, and there are numerous trails within a short distance as well.

The campground has 70 sites, and most sites allow reservations. There are two group sites available that can handle up to 75 people. Each site comes with a fire pit, picnic table, and a grill.

Mather Campground

Mather Campground is the only campground located inside Grand Canyon Village (and only a mile from the rim of the Grand Canyon). There are over 325 campsites (almost all are pull-thrus), and each has a picnic table and a fire ring with grate. A stay at this conveniently located campground will put you within a few miles of the general store, several hiking/biking trails, the free shuttle bus, and many scenic outlooks. To learn more about the campground, check out this video:

Trailer Village RV Park

Looking for a campground with full hookups? Trailer Village RV Park may just be perfect for you. Each of the almost 50 campsites has electric (30/50 amp), cable television, water, and sewage. In addition, there is a dump station and potable water inside the park.

For additional convenience, there are shower rooms and laundry facilities. The Grand Canyon is mere minutes from the campground, which makes it a great place to call home while in the area.

Desert View Campground

Desert View Campground can be found near the east entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park and has almost 50 campsites perfect for smaller RVs or vehicles pulling travel trailers. The campground offers seasonal trash and recycling, potable water, and flush toilets. There is a camp store where you can buy firewood, ice, and other camping necessities. There is an amphitheater, which is open seasonally.

North Rim Campground

The seasonal North Rim Campground is found on a more rustic section of the Grand Canyon, which sees fewer visitors than the South or West Rims. Fewer humans in the area generally means more wildlife, so the North Rim has some amazing wildlife viewing. The North Rim is typically open from May to the end of October, as the area receives significant snowfall over the winter.

During the summer, you can find lots of hiking trails and some of the best views of the Grand Canyon. There is a seasonal camp store with necessities such as ice and firewood, potable water, a dump station, and both flush and composting toilets.

4. Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is in Southwestern Oklahoma and is home to herds of American Bison. In 1907, fifteen bison were sent by rail from The New York Zoological Society to Cache, Oklahoma in an attempt to keep the species from dying out. The reintroduction worked, and now there are around 650 bison roaming the 58,000-acre refuge.

River otters, prairie dogs, and burrowing owls have also been reintroduced to the area. You may also see a herd of Texas longhorn cattle milling about the prairie.

Doris Campground

Doris Campground is located within minutes of the Wildlife Refuge and has 70 RV sites. Some of the sites have electric hook-ups and all have fire grills, fire rings, and picnic tables. The pet-friendly park has restrooms/showers, trash dumpsters, and a centrally-located dump station for guests’ convenience.

Great Plains State Park

Great Plains State Park, located south of Hobart on the shores of Tom Steed Lake, provides ample opportunities for outdoor adventures. There are miles of hiking trails and mountain bike trails spread over the 400-acre park, as well as granite boulders perfect for rock climbing.

Fishing, boating, and swimming are a great way to enjoy the lake, and you can view the ruins of the abandoned Gold Bells Mill and Mine in the northeast section of the park. There are 60 RV sites with full hookups including cable and internet, a game room, storm shelter, and a dog park.

The Peak RV Park & Storage

The Peak RV Park has full hookups, with internet access and 70 cable channels, including four movie channels. For safety, there is a storm shelter on-site. For guests’ convenience, there are laundry facilities, game room, and a dog area.

Buffalo Bob’s RV Park

Buffalo Bob’s RV Park offers sites (both back-ins and pull-thrus) with concrete pads and full hookups. In addition to the spacious and level sites, Buffalo Bob’s has a banquet hall, game room, outdoor dining space, and laundry room.

Robinson’s Landing

Robinson’s Landing is found on Lake Lawtonka and has a convenience store, boat ramps, and lighted fishing docks. During the day, you can rent paddleboards, canoes, or kayaks. In addition, the campground has several pull-thru sites, tent camping, a dog park, and restroom and shower facilities.

5. Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota

Wind Cave is one of the nation’s oldest national parks, boasting one of the world’s most intricate and extensive cave systems. Named for the winds felt at its entrance, visitors can explore the cave’s prominent natural entrances without entering the cave itself.

The surrounding prairie lands are home to wildlife such as bison, elk, and prairie dogs. With over 30 miles of hiking trails, including two pet-friendly paths, visitors can experience the beauty of the Black Hills firsthand.

Hidden Lake Campground and Resort

Hidden Lake Campground and Resort spans 14 acres, offering sites with full hookups near the lake. The campground provides both pull-through and back-in sites equipped with picnic tables and fire pits. Amenities include showers, laundry facilities, a playground, and an on-site store. There’s also a hiking trail around the lake, and a vast open space on the lake’s northern side, perfect for guests and their dogs.

Cold Brook Lake

Located just north of Hot Springs and nestled on the shores of Cold Brook Lake, this campground offers primitive sites and potable water. Two sites are lakefront, while the rest are nearby.

This 33-acre lake is ideal for snorkeling, swimming, and fishing. The campground features a trail at its north end for wildlife viewing. The recreation area offers various amenities, including a boat ramp, beach area, picnic shelters, grills, fire rings, vault toilets, a playground, and an archery range.

Elk Mountain Campground

Elk Mountain Campground, nestled between a Ponderosa Pine forest and an expansive prairie, offers over 60 RV sites on a first-come, first-served basis. The campground provides a mix of forested and open prairie sites.

While there are no hookups or dump stations, drinking water and flush toilets are seasonally available, and vault toilets are open all year. During summer, visitors can participate in ranger-led programs in the amphitheater.

Broken Arrow Campground

Located a few miles outside Custer, Broken Arrow Campground serves as an ideal base in the Black Hills area. The sites feature full hookups, and guests have access to free Wi-Fi. The park offers an on-site management team, camp store, laundry room, bathhouses, and an extensive DVD collection for guests to borrow.

Additionally, the campground caters to equestrians with golf carts, wheelbarrows, and horse trailers available for rent. An outdoor kitchen at the group pavilion completes the list of amenities.

Hot Springs SD/Black Hills KOA Holiday

Situated at the southern edge of the Black Hills, this KOA is perfect for exploring attractions like Custer State Park, Evans Plunge, the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, or Wind Cave National Park. All sites offer full hookups, including 20/30/50 amp electric, cable television, and free Wi-Fi.

On-site outdoor activities abound, with a heated pool, basketball court, volleyball court, and mini-golf. Kids can enjoy the playground, and dogs will appreciate the dedicated dog park.

6. Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Colorado

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge spans 15,000 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and prairies just outside Denver. It’s a haven for over 300 animal species, including bison, ferrets, burrowing owls, coyotes, bald eagles, and deer. Visitors can hike about 10 miles of trails or embark on an auto tour. It’s an excellent location for birdwatching, with opportunities to spot songbirds, raptors, and migrating waterfowl.

Standley Lake Regional Park

Standley Lake Regional Park features nearly 70 campsites and a few tipi rentals. While the sites don’t have hookups, water-fill spigots and restroom facilities are available. Every primitive campsite is equipped with a picnic table and fire pit. Pets are welcome but should always be on a leash and are not allowed in the water.

Cherry Creek State Park

Cherry Creek State Park provides deluxe campsites with full hookups and tent sites. The campground operates year-round, but availability is limited during winter. Amenities include shower and laundry facilities and a dump station, though some may be seasonally closed. Firewood is available for purchase, but collecting wood is prohibited.

Crow Valley Campground

Crow Valley is a quaint family campground offering 10 sites. Half can be reserved in advance, while the rest operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Each site features a picnic table and fire ring. Be aware that the campground may close during spring and early summer due to flooding. Handicap-accessible vault toilets are available for guests.

Chatfield State Park

Chatfield State Park boasts 197 campsites and a few tent-only areas. The sites offer full hookups, and there’s a dump station available. On-site amenities include showers, restrooms, and a laundromat. The park also provides horse stables for equestrian campers. Pets are welcome, but they must be leashed at all times.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.