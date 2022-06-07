Visit Bolivar Beach Club And RV Resort On The Texas Gulf Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss Bolivar Beach Club And RV Resort In Texas

The Texas Gulf Coast is a popular destination for RVers, campers, and tourists of all sorts. There are lots of wonderful resorts and campgrounds scattered across this area, so it can be hard to narrow down your options. However, the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort stands out from the crowd with its luxurious amenities.

If you love beach camping, this is the perfect place for you. The resort gives you access to 27 miles of beautiful Texas beaches, and the park itself is large and luxurious.

As a result, the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort is on the pricier side. It’s brand new and recently celebrated its grand opening. Although there isn’t much feedback on this resort yet, it’s a promising addition to the Texas Gulf Coast. Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect when you stay here!

Overview

The Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort is located at 796 Highway 87, Crystal Beach, TX. The property itself stretches across 150 acres, and as mentioned above, it’s an oceanfront property that connects to a long and beautiful beach.

It’ll be hard to cover the full 27-mile stretch during your stay, but you can run, walk, and swim to your heart’s content. There’s also a lake on the property, so you can enjoy even more waterfront sites.

This park celebrated its grand opening on May 27, 2022. During construction/renovation, some sites had been available on a limited basis. During this time, some amenities (like the pool) were not available for public use.

But with the launch of the 2022 camping season, the park is ready for business. During Memorial Day Weekend, there was a 3-day celebration that included a pool party and live music performances.

Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort has a total of 204 RV sites, all of which have full hookups. The sites are a nice mixture of back-in sites, pull-through sites, premium sites, and lakefront/beachfront sites.

Again, because this is a luxury resort, the prices will reflect this. The cheapest sites cost $100 per night, and the most expensive cost about $184 (tax not calculated). As such, this might not be the spot for a long-term stay but rather a luxurious resort getaway!

Amenities

You absolutely get what you pay for when you stay at Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort. This is an up-and-coming destination for Crystal Beach. Whether you prefer to kick it poolside, spend a day on the beach, or just relax and play some games, this place has something for everyone.

For starters, the resort has all the standard lifestyle amenities you would expect to see in an upscale park. As mentioned above, every RV site has full hookups and many of them are waterfront sites. The RV sites are beautifully landscaped and come with picnic tables, fire pits, and concrete patios.

There are also luxurious bathrooms and showers spread throughout the park (16 in total), and there’s a full laundry facility on-site as well. In addition, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort is pet-friendly. Some RV sites have dog pens included in the layout. There is also a dog park, complete with dog wash stations.

If you forget anything, or just need to pick up some campground essentials, you can find all the necessities at the Beach Club Store. For the cherry on top, you can download the resort’s app and get food and drinks delivered directly to your campsite.

The benefits of this park extend beyond site amenities. This is a wonderful destination for entertainment and relaxation. Without leaving the campsite, you can visit an arcade, rent golf carts, eat at the Starfish Bar & Grill, and swim in the pool (the largest one of any RV resort in the US).

There’s also a playground, turf field, and a luxurious clubhouse with a fitness center. Live music performances are scheduled throughout the summer.

Nearby activities/attractions

This resort has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. In fact, you could probably stay here for weeks and not need to venture out for anything. However, the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort is located within Crystal Beach, which has plenty of attractions for guests.

There are beautiful historical buildings to explore like the Moody Mansion, Bishop’s Palace, and the East End Historic District. You could also spend a fun day at the nearby Schlitterbahn water park, Galveston Pleasure Pier, or the Moody Gardens. There are plenty of places to eat, shop, and explore as well. Museums, lighthouses, and beaches are also easy to find in this area.

Whenever I take a trip, I love to discover new places to eat. If you’re a foodie in this area, you’re in luck! There are lots of local favorites you can try, such as:

Hardheads

Steve’s Landing

Third Coast Coffee

Stingaree Restaurant

JB’s Seafood

Ocean Grille

Jose’s Cantina

Dannay’s Donuts

Red Cap Restaurant

And many more!

If you stay at the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort, you’re booking a wonderful campground and giving yourself access to a great area. It’s a win-win!

Campground reviews

Finally, let’s wrap things up with a few reviews. As mentioned above, this resort only opened recently. Before it was available to the public, things were hit or miss with visitors. The park was under construction, so guests couldn’t use the pool or some of the other amenities. They also had to deal with the hassle of a park that was still a work in progress.

As a result, some of the early reviews were mixed at best. However, now that the park is officially open to the public, we expect things to change for the better. The location is wonderful and the park has brand new amenities to enjoy.

Some reviews mentioned that the park staff members were welcoming and friendly, so you can expect good customer service when you stay here. Others loved the amenities like the new laundry facilities and bathrooms. Most people saw the great potential of this park, even when it wasn’t all there.

It’s still too early to say for sure if the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort lives up to the hype, but things look promising. If you’d like to read reviews from guests, check out RV LIFE Campground Reviews. Be sure to check in from time to time to see what newer guests think about the grand opening and the final product, and make sure to leave your own review if you visit!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort may be new, but it already has a lot to offer to its guests. If you’d like to reserve a campsite at Bolivar Beach Club And RV Resort, visit their website at bolivarbeachclub.com.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.