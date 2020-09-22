10 Best Campgrounds In Ohio For RVers

After living in Ohio for nearly 20 years, I can tell you it’s a great state to live in and visit. There are destinations for every kind of camper, from those looking to camp near the major cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, or along the shoreline of Lake Erie. Keep reading and check out some of the best campgrounds in Ohio.

1. Berlin RV Park & Campground

Located in Ohio’s Amish Country, Berlin RV Park & Campground has an on-site herb garden where guests can pick their own fresh herbs and spices. Hang out at the observation benches located on numerous walking trails, watch the horse and buggies pass as you enjoy a campfire, or take a trip into one of the many communities located around the park.

Visitors can enjoy shopping, partaking in Amish food, including restaurants, bakeries, cheese shops, and more. Check out the Christmas store any time of year. You might even want to take a behind the scenes tour of Amish Country.

In a review from Robert P,

“Staying here for two nights was delightful. The property is hilly and it has beautiful scenery, not to mention gorgeous sunsets! The site are level, clean, well cared for, although we did not see an abundance of staff. It is very quiet there. The sites are well laid out, close, but not too close. The facilities were excellent.”

Check out the video below for a full tour:

2. Cross Creek Camping Resort

Located in Delaware, Ohio just 20 minutes north of Columbus, Cross Creek is a two-time National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) Park Winner.

It offers beautiful surroundings, lots of activities, and themed weekends including Pirates and Wizarding weekends in July, a Luau in August, a benefit for hospice during Labor Day weekend, and Fall Festival in October.

Amenities include disc golf, tennis, bike rentals, and pedal carts. This Ohio campground is close to the Columbus Zoo, as well as restaurants and other local attractions.

3. Evergreen Park RV Resort

Evergreen is a luxurious park located in Dundee, Ohio. With 87 paved RV sites, most sites can accommodate the largest of big rigs. Some of the sites are pull-through. The park offers activities throughout the year including a fun dog show with prizes for Best Trick, Waggiest Tail, and more.

In October, visitors can participate in Willie’s Annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival. Halloween weekend offers trick-or-treating, and a Halloween costume contest with prizes and fun for all ages.

Evergreen boasts heated shower floors, waterfall hot tubs, and an exercise room. This park is also close to Amish Country and just an hour south of Akron where you can make it a day trip and visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Akron Zoo, as well as many parks and natural areas.

4. Lazy River At Granville

The family-friendly Lazy River park is located in Granville, Ohio, in the Welsh Hills area near Columbus. The park has a plethora of exciting activities including a splash pad, basketball court, zip lining, and a two-story challenge course to test your skills, along with a game room and large recreation hall.

A creek that runs through the property is great for fishing or wading. Pedal carts will keep the young ones entertained and even Fido can enjoy the dog park. A swimming pool, hiking trails, and BMX jumps will make campers of any age entertained. Keep in mind the park’s themed weekends when planning your adventure.

5. Woods Tall Timber Resort

Woods Tall Timber Resort is a 157-acre park located in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The main attraction is a seven-acre lake where guests can swim and fish. The park also offers cabins and cottages as well as 150 RV sites, tent sites, cabins, and cottages.

Guests can also enjoy paddle boating, canoeing, electric boating, or relax on the beach while the kids enjoy the water. Woody’s Grille provides food and ice cream.

A trip to the Historic Schoenbrunn Village or Tuscora Park in nearby New Philadelphia is a great addition to your trip.

6. Olive Branch Campground

Olive Branch is located in Oregonia, Ohio, 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The family-owned park has easy access to attractions such as Kings Island amusement park.

Amenities include a catch-and-release fishing lake, large playground, basketball court, game room, horseshoe pit, and walking trails. Check out the parks’ themed and holiday weekends including Halloween Festival, Pirate Festival, Chili Cookoff, and more.

You can also spend the day checking out the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail, Fort Ancient, Caesar’s Creek Pioneer Village, La Comedia Dinner Theatre, and Coney Island, among other area attractions.

7. Camper Village/Lighthouse Cedar Point

Camper Village, located in Sandusky, Ohio, is the roller coaster adventurer’s mecca. As you step outside the park, you step into Cedar Point amusement park, the roller coaster capital of the world.

Named the Best RV Park in Ohio by Reader’s Digest, Camper Village has some 283 lakefront luxury RV sites. All sites are level with concrete pads, including back-in and pull-through configurations.

The park provides a swimming pool, outdoor games, game room, gift shop, and quick-service food stand. RV sites are equipped with a charcoal grill and picnic table. A supply store, laundry facility, restrooms, showers, and Lake Erie Beach, will provide a haven to rest after a day of amusement park fun. Cedar Point tickets are available for purchase at the park.

8. Wapakoneta KOA

This quaint KOA campground is perfect for the relaxing weekend or one-night stay when traveling to your next destination. Sites can accommodate RVs of all sizes, and if you are traveling by automobile, there are tent with electric sites, a 40-foot fifth wheel rental, standard cabins or deluxe cabins.

If you make it between Memorial Day and Labor Day, you can take part in a super soaker hayride. Families can participate in Tie Dye Time (a tie-dye shirts event), play horseshoes, shuffleboard, or juts relax and play in the heated pool. The park is close to the Dayton Air Force Museum and the Neil Armstrong Museum.

9. Hocking Hills

A trip to Ohio wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Hocking Hills State Park. The area provides a number of camping options including Serenity Hills Campground, a peaceful setting that will get you away to spend time with family and friends with no agenda.

Top O’ the Caves is a 60-acre resort set in the heart of Hocking Hills with everything from primitive camping to RV sites with full hookups and luxury log cabins.

Hocking River RV Park boasts every space has a river view and electric hookups. The park contains river swimming, tubing, and hiking.

One of the most popular areas in Hocking Hills is Old Man’s Cave. The trail begins its six-mile course connecting three of the park’s areas: Old Man’s Cave to Cedar Falls to Ash Cave. The trail has been designated as part of Ohio’s Buckeye Trail, as well as part of two national systems—The North Country Scenic Trail and America’s Discovery Trail.

10. Geneva-on-the Lake

Geneva-on-the-Lake, is a destination located on the shores of Lake Erie, is known for its entertainment strip which features arcades, amusement rides, restaurants, nightclubs, live music and more. Lake Erie offers fishing and swimming just a short jaunt from your RV site.

You can shoot a round of golf at one of the in-town or area golf courses. Families will enjoy one of several miniature golf courses. The area also has wineries, so grab a glass, enjoy a summer breeze and a beautiful sunset.

Several RV parks are available including Kenisee Grand River Campground, Geneva State Park, Indian Creek RV & Camping Resort, and Hearthside Grove Lake Erie, a new motor coach resort for Class A rigs only.

Find more campgrounds in Ohio

