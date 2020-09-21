Got A Problem? RV Forums Can Help You Solve It

RV forums are alive and well, despite the smothering effect of social media. Forums in one sense are the original social media and continue to be a reliable, preferred source of excellent information for RVers without the drama and self-indulgent nature of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Social media for RVers

Social media can be helpful. But once you’ve seen RVers ask the same 5 questions in your Facebook group 10 times a day, it really starts to wear thin. You begin to wonder, did these people even try to find an answer? Have none of them ever heard of Google?

If you do manage to get answers to your questions, they are often diluted with snide or humorous remarks. This makes it more difficult to find any real answers that may have been offered as they get lost in the thread. Finally, if you ever try to go back and find that helpful response later, it’s almost impossible.

RV forums take it to the next level

Forums are considered the next logical step in your RV educational journey. RVers in particular have dozens of questions about an equal number of topics. Less frequent in social media, forums typically have a moderation team.

These moderators help keep the topics on point and the answers from becoming political or social rants. Answers on a forum also last virtually forever, as threads are rarely ever removed.

This means that when you are trying to find information about the water pump on a 2006 Fleetwood Bounder, you are very likely to find helpful information regardless of when it was first published.

What is the best online forum for RVers?

Having a strong RV forum to turn to with groups tuned to your specific needs is a resource all RVers seek. The top all-purpose RV forum on the internet is iRV2.com. With over 6 million readers and 45 million page views a year, iRV2.com has decades of valuable information available to RVers. Whether you just purchased a new or used motorhome or travel trailer, iRV2.com has answers for you.

Said iRV2 owner Andy Robinowitz, “We have over 5 million posts on iRV2. If it has anything to do with RVs past or present, someone has posted about it on iRV2. We don’t remove old data either. If you just purchased a 2008 Monaco or a 2012 Jayflight, you can find information on iRV2.”

You can think of RV forums as the original crowdsourcing. Rather than relying solely on the information your manufacturer or local dealer provides, you now have access to millions of RVers that share their experiences and offer tips and tricks to common RVing problems.

Multiple RV forums means more information

Not only will you find content and threads across multiple RV brands at iRV2, but brand-specific forums also exist as well. Popular brands like Airstream, Jayco, Forest River, Thor, Grand Design, Keystone, Montana, Winnebago and more are represented in similar RV ownership forums. It’s not uncommon for an RVer to join multiple forums to ensure they are equipped with all the information they need for successful RVing.

RV forum rallies and events

Forum members are committed to sharing good information, not ridiculing new RVers with common questions. This commitment builds bonds that often reach outside of the forum in the form of annual RV rallies where forum members meet in real life in a safe and fun RV rally setting. Both the iRV2 forum and the Montana Owners Club forum have an annual RV rally where members can get together in the physical realm. An in-forum group of Newmar owners called the HOOTS also holds annual get-togethers.

Much like social media, forum members frequently chat and check in on each other while online. Most forum threads have an off-topic area where virtually any topic can be discussed. Unlike social media, however, the tolerance for offending rants is basically zero. A well-run forum for RVers like iRV2.com strives diligently to make sure that the forum is a fair and safe place for discussion, not rants.

Forum membership is rewarding

Consider making iRV2.com your new forum home. Registration is completely free, simply visit the iRV2.com registration page. Don’t forget to visit all of these great RVing forums. There is a forum for virtually every type of RVer.

A Popular YouTube channel discusses the iRV2 forums in this video:

