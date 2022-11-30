Camping Cocktails for Winter Warmth

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Stay Warm and Relaxed with These Tasty Winter Camping Cocktails

If you’ve never been camping over the holidays, particularly Thanksgiving, Christmas or Winter Break, we highly recommend it. Spending the holidays off-the-grid or in a national or state park are particularly special. You escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays, unplug from the chaos, and focus on delicious food and connecting with friends and family in nature. What can be better than that? How about adding some great winter camping cocktails?

There are three warm cocktails that make the holiday campfire gathering particularly sweet. Cocktails are very personal, so use the recipes below as a guide, add or subtract amounts based on your own taste buds.

REAL Hot Chocolate With A Kick

Ditch the fake hot chocolate powder and go for the real deal. It’s easy. This is real hot chocolate with vodka and Baileys. If you’re feeling creative, you can also add Kahlua to the mix.

Ingredients For Two Camping Cocktails

2 cups of whole milk (or your favorite milk alternative like coconut, almond or oat)

4 tablespoons of dark chocolate chips (add more to taste if you prefer your hot chocolate sweeter)

¼ cup vodka (for two drinks)

¼ cup of Baileys (for two drinks)

Whipped Cream (homemade or store bought)

2 tablespoons of cane sugar (optional)

Instructions:

Warm the milk in a pot on the stove on medium low. Too much heat will burn the milk. Once the milk is warm, add the chocolate chips and begin to melt them, stirring constantly. Once the milk reaches a light brown color, taste it. Add more chocolate if needed. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar to taste. Pour the chocolate milk into your drinkware. Add vodka and Baileys. Top with whipped cream.

Gather around the fire, gaze at the stars and enjoy.

Spiked Creamy Coffee

After a big meal, coffee can act as a digestive while offering a slight caffeine buzz. And when paired with a shot of your favorite liquor, can yield excellent conversations.

Ingredients For Two Cocktails

2 cups of brewed coffee

4 teaspoons brown sugar

1 cup of Heavy whipping cream

3 to 4 ounces of Irish Whiskey, Kahlua, Amarula or Rum

Tools: whisk or electric mixer

Instructions:

Brew your favorite coffee. If you have access to an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream until it is light and fluffy or use a hand whisk. If you don’t have a whisk or electric mixer, warm the heavy cream on the stovetop on low. Pour coffee into each cup, add your favorite liquor, add 2 teaspoons of brown sugar to each cup (optional). Top with the whipped cream or add the warmed cream to each coffee cup.

Enjoy your caffeinated but relaxed conversation under the stars.

Hot Buttered Rum

Did we say butter? Yes we did. Butter and rum, sounds about right to us. Hot Buttered Rum is the perfect substitute for dessert after your holiday meal, and makes great winter camping cocktails.

Ingredients For Two Camping Cocktails

Ingredients:

7 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened

1-2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

spiced rum

boiling water

Instructions:

Add the softened butter to a mixing bowl with the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cream together until well combined. Taste – is it sweet enough for you? If not, add a bit more sugar. Add a dollop of the spiced butter to heat resistant drinkware , and add a healthy dose of rum. Fill the glass with boiling water and whisk until everything is combined. Add more of the butter mixture if you prefer a bit more creaminess. Finish it off with whipped cream.

Save leftover spiced butter to make cinnamon toast in the morning.

Sip, snuggle and enjoy the shooting stars.

When Carol isn’t producing television shows, or running <a href=”https://www.litoluxury.com/”>Luxury in the Outdoors</a>, she’s exploring the U.S. with her family in their Shasta Airflyte Trailer. She loves hiking in nature and cooking with friends around the campfire.