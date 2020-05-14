What is your camping dream? The RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) wants you to share that dream, and start to see those dreams come true. With a new initiative called My Camping Dream, the RVWA is working with RV companies and experts within the RV industry to act as Guides to help steer you closer to your dream.

The vision of the RV Women’s Alliance is to “Elevate the roles and contributions women make to the RV Industry by promoting diversity and providing programs, resources, and a collaborative environment.” What better way to give legs to that vision than by kicking off My Camping Dream.

My Camping Dream is composed of three components: Share A Dream, Answer A Dream, and Find A Dream. By utilizing the new My Camping Dream website, all three visions can be realized. With space for a photo and comments, the site feels like a modern interpretation of a bulletin board full of polaroid photos. Each dream that you share allows space to upload a photo and add comments.

Share a dream

Share A Dream means just that, sharing a dream you have about camping or RVing. Perhaps it’s that new RV, or your first RV ever. It may be that trip to Devils Tower you’ve been dreaming about since you were a kid. Your dream might simply be an add-on accessory for your camper that will be the last piece to making your perfect camping dream come true.

Answer a dream

Answer A Dream is for those industry Guides that are a part of the My Camping Dream project. RVWA Executive Director Sandy Ellington’s purpose in creating My Camping Dream was to take advantage of the unique position that the RV industry has found itself in. An attitude of helpfulness abounds throughout the RV industry right now as campgrounds, manufacturers, and RV dealers come together to support those RVers ready to safely get back out on the road and start RVing again. One way to support them is to provide information and resources to those that are sharing their dream.

For example, if you shared a dream that you would like to move up to a diesel pusher motorhome, but were nervous about driving one, a Guide might provide you with links to driving courses or a conversation thread about others discussing the same issue. A dreamer expressing that their dream is to get back to Myrtle Beach might get great campground suggestions from a Guide, as well as a personal experience testimony.

Find a dream

Find A Dream is for seekers. Perhaps you’ve already seen your dreams come true and need some new ideas. Maybe you just want to see what kind of RVs others are dreaming about to gauge whether your dreams are too lofty, or too small. It may be you don’t have any specific advice to give, but you want to offer encouragement, support, and your own experience to another dreamer.

My Camping Dream is a place to go where you can share your dream without fear of snide or snarky remarks. You don’t provide any personal information, it’s simply a fun new way to dream about a shared love of the great outdoors and all things RVing and camping, with no negative talk.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.