Take Inventory Of Your RV Camping Supplies

As I was prepping our RV for its next outing I noticed the screen that covers the vent on the potable water tank was missing. A little research indicated the screen was not available as an individual part and I would have to change the whole assembly which also included the city water hookup.

Since the opening was about the size of a hose washer, I thought no problem, I will just cement a filter hose washer over the opening. It would be a quick fix as I knew I had one somewhere in the RV.

I checked the storage compartment where I store my water hose, sewer adapters, park adapter, and other items for hooking up to utilities. Nope, not there. I pulled out the storage bin where I keep spare items like hose washers, the cable TV cord, water pressure regulator, etc. as I was sure that’s where I remembered the filter hose gasket being located. Nope, not there either.

Going to the forward storage compartment, I pulled out the bin containing camping items such as citronella candles, a collapsible fishing rod, an oyster shucking knife, random spare parts, etc. Still nothing. The next stop was the catch-all shelf under the kitchen sink which has accumulated a bunch of small items over the years. Still no luck!

While I didn’t find the filter hose washer I was searching for, I did find a lot of other items I had forgotten about, which brings me to the point of this article: Take inventory of what you have and write it down as if you are getting older like me (pushing 60), your memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be. (At least I think it used to be sharper—I can’t remember.)

Taking inventory is useful for many reasons:

It will give you knowledge of what extra items are in your RV and where their location is when needed.

You’ll also realize that some items are better left at home or trashed than allowed to continue occupying precious space in the RV.

It gives you a chance to better organize the items you have.

You may even discover that you don’t have some items you thought you did and you better restock.

If you are still stuck at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, this would be a great project to keep you occupied as you await your first RV outing of the season.

Oh, and for the filter hose washer, I bought one for a buck and cemented it over the vent opening, as this thrifty Norwegian wasn’t about to spend $40 for the entire assembly. And truth be told, I was too lazy to change the whole thing out and risk introducing a plumbing leak in the process. As they say, “let sleeping dogs lie.”

Searching your RV for a part you thought you had (but didn’t), and ending up organizing your storage bins, removing unneeded items, and taking inventory is just another adventure in RVing!

Follow Dave’s RV adventures as he travels the West in search of forgotten and unique places. For Dave, home is where you park it, the more remote the better!