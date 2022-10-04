Relax And Unwind At Catalina Spa RV Resort In California

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Catalina Spa RV Resort In California

Few things are more refreshing than a dip in some natural hot springs. If you want to travel in style and enjoy this level of comfort, you should check out the Catalina Spa RV Resort in California. This is a highly rated park that offers odorless mineral hot springs as well as luxurious amenities.

California is a destination for many snowbirds, but even this state can get a bit chilly during the winter months. At times like this, it’s great to stay somewhere that offers heated pools and top-notch living quarters. Catalina Spa is a popular destination in the Palm Springs area, so keep it on your list if you plan to travel around here.

Although the spa and hot springs element of this resort make it stand out, it also provides plenty of other amenities that guests have enjoyed. If you’d like to learn more about the Catalina Spa RV Resort, read on!

Overview

The Catalina Spa RV Resort is located at 18800 Corkill Rd, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241. Although it’s in the smaller town of Desert Hot Springs, it’s quite close to the larger destination of Palm Springs, CA. Larger cities like Santa Barbara and San Diego are also close by.

This is a fairly large RV resort, especially for an inland park. It has a grand total of 482 sites, 160 of which have full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). Regardless of the length of your visit, water and electricity will always be free. This is one of the defining features of this resort.

In addition, this park is open all year long, so you don’t have to worry about visiting during the open season. Whether you want to camp here or host an event, it’s always available. Just make sure to reserve a spot before you drop in!

The Catalina Spa RV Resort prides itself on being high-quality but still affordable. Lots of luxury California resorts charge an arm and a leg for you to stay there. However, this resort is perfect for those who want to stick to their budget but have fun along the way. Rates start at $45 per night, but there is some variation in the pricing.

Standard 30 AMP RV Site: $65 per night

Premium 30 AMP RV Site: $76 per night

Standard 50 AMP RV Site: $76 per night

Premium 50 AMP RV Site: $86 per night

Elite Plus 50 AMP RV Site: $97 per night

Elite 50 AMP RV Site: $108 per night

Weekly rates for these sites are much lower. Most sites will only cost $40-$60 per night if you book for an entire week!

In addition, this resort offers rental cottages for those who want a more home-like experience. Each cottage can accommodate six people, and they come with a fully stocked kitchen, a bathroom, a living room, a porch, and much more. If you want to stay at one of these cottages, it costs $130 per night.

Amenities at Catalina Spa RV Resort

We’ve already mentioned one of the main amenities of this resort, which is the hot springs! Naturally occurring hot springs often carry minerals that are good for your mind and body. Plus, who doesn’t love a good soak in warm water?

There are five different places to swim and soak throughout the Catalina Spa RV Resort. These mineral hot springs carry the benefits of mineral-infused water but without any of the nasty sulfur smells you might expect. The pools are pleasant and odorless.

This resort also lives up to the “spa” part of its name because close to every pool, there are showers, spray misters, and shady overhangs. You can relax in the open air or under the protection of a roof.

The hot springs are only one of the amenities you can enjoy when you stay here. All the standard lifestyle necessities like bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities are provided by the park. In addition, the roads are all paved and in good condition. There’s an on-site convenience store where you can get ice, groceries, snacks, and various RV supplies. You can even use the self-serve RV wash to keep your vehicle sparkling clean!

Pets are welcome at this resort as well. There’s an enclosed dog run for them to enjoy, and pet supplies are also provided at the convenience store.

Games and activities are also around every corner. The resort hosts regular events and planned activities for guests to enjoy. There is also equipment for shuffleboard, horseshoes, pickle ball, mini golf, and outdoor games. Various nature trails connect to the resort, so you can explore the area and get your steps in. There’s also a great rec hall, a playground, and so much more.

For the cherry on top, the Catalina Spa RV Resort has a wonderful outdoor event space. If you’re hosting a family reunion or just want to take advantage of everything this park has to offer, check out the CatSpa Event Pavillion. This space has two BBQ grills, two firepits, a nice open space, and decorative fountains. It’s perfect for gatherings of any sort.

Nearby activities/attractions

This resort is located within the town of Desert Hot Springs, which is fairly small. However, there are still fun things to do in town!

For instance, you could hike along the Mission Creek Preserve Trail or spend an afternoon at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum. If you need something a bit more urban, take a short drive over to Palm Springs.

Here you can enjoy access to tons of nature trails, museums, and local attractions. Some great options include Wet’n’Wild Palm Springs, Palm Springs Walk of Stars, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Because Palm Springs is a popular tourist destination, there are also a ton of dining options. Some of the most highly rated restaurants in the area include:

Rooster and the Pig

Trio Restaurant

Roly China Fusion

Bill’s Pizza

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

Cheeky’s

The Pink Cabana

Luchador Brewing Company

Elmer’s Restaurant

And much more!

Campground reviews

Of course, any resort can sound good when you just list the features. The feedback from guests is what really distinguishes a great spot from a subpar one. Luckily, the Catalina Spa RV Resort has been highly rated by visitors and critics alike!

On RV LIFE Campground Reviews, this resort has earned an average score of 8/10. This was based on the cumulative scores of over 120 people, and the vast majority of the reviews fell into the “Good” or “Excellent” range.

Reviews mentioned that they enjoyed the quiet atmosphere that was slightly removed from busy cities. Many people also enjoyed the wide variety of amenities, including the various hot springs. People also gave a lot of compliments to the staff and managers of this resort!

On the negative end of things, a few people didn’t like how loose the pet policy was. Some felt that the dogs were able to run loose, which is something that could be addressed by management. Wind was also sometimes a problem, so it’s best to get a site with some trees that can serve as wind buffers.

If you want to read more feedback from guests, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews. To learn more about the Catalina Spa RV Resort and make a reservation, visit their website at catalinasparvresort.com.

