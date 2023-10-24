South Carolina’s Lakeside Retreat: Crooked Creek RV Park

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Source: Crooked Creek RV Park

Crooked Creek RV Park: The Ultimate South Carolina Experience

South Carolina is a true gem of the south, renowned for its rich history, breathtaking beaches, and exceptional golf courses. Nestled in the northwest, close to Clemson, lies the serene Lake Keowee.

Lake Keowee, a reservoir developed by Duke Energy in the 1960s, spans over 18,000 acres and boasts over 300 miles of shoreline. It is celebrated for its pristine waters and offers an array of recreational opportunities, from fishing to paddleboarding.

Situated on the western shores of Lake Keowee is Crooked Creek RV Park. This top-tier park offers pull-through RV sites and all the amenities you need to stay comfortable. And, naturally, they also feature lake access, complete with ramps and boat launches!

Amenities at Crooked Creek RV Park

At Crooked Creek RV Park, you’re surrounded by convenience and comfort. Essential services include full electric, water, and sewer hookups, as well as on-site restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.

For those needing a digital connection, TV services and Wi-Fi are available. Navigate the park with ease using their golf cart rentals. And if you’re in the mood for a classic campfire, they offer fire ring rentals if you don’t have a portable fire pit.

Great news for families and pet owners: The park is both child and pet-friendly! Keep the kids entertained at the playground or take a refreshing dip in the park’s swimming pool.

Feeling sporty? Engage in some friendly competition on the park’s basketball, badminton, or volleyball courts. For added convenience, there’s a park store and a snack bar located in the marina.

Beyond the snacks, the marina is your gateway to Lake Keowee. Venture out on a boat to revel in the picturesque surroundings. Or, try your hand at fishing and aim for the spotted and largemouth bass that populate the lake’s crystal-clear waters.

RV park reviews

The park has an excellent 8.4/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent review,

“The shower rooms were large individual rooms with a sink, counter, toilet & large shower. The laundry room was large with commercial washers and dryers at a reasonable price. The campground is on Lake Keowee a very popular boating destination. There is a marina, boat launch & dock spaces available. In summer they have food available at the marina. During football season its very busy on the weekends with Clemson Tiger fans tailgating in the park. Roads are easy to navigate and all sites are pull through. We camped at Crooked Creek RV Park in a Fifth Wheel. – via MarTodd

Source: Shutterstock

Discover Lake Keowee and surrounding attractions

Beyond the beautiful Lake Keowee, several natural attractions are just a stone’s throw from Crooked Creek RV Park.

Nature

Travel north on Highway 28 to encounter the magnificent Issaqueena Falls, a 100-foot cascade. Adjacent to the falls, the Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel invites exploration—a vestige of an unfinished 19th-century rail project.

For a truly majestic waterfall vista, venture further north to Whitewater Falls. This waterfall sequence straddles North and South Carolina and includes the tallest falls in the eastern U.S., with South Carolina’s Lower Whitewater Falls towering at over 400 feet!

Educational attractions

Yearn for knowledge? Lake Keowee is home to Duke’s World of Energy, an educational center at the Oconee Nuclear Station that illuminates the electricity generation process through interactive exhibits.

Clemson University’s historic campus is also nearby. Explore the Bob Campbell Geology Museum with its extensive collection of minerals, rocks, and fossils. Or immerse yourself in nature at the 295-acre South Carolina Botanical Garden.

Golfing

For golf enthusiasts, Clemson’s Walker Course beckons. Plus, other local favorites such as Falcon’s Lair Golf Course and Oconee Country Club are within a quick 20-minute drive from the park.

Indeed, this snippet of South Carolina brims with history and activities, making it a destination you may never want to leave.

Get RV-safe directions

With a plethora of attractions inside and around Crooked Creek RV Park, there’s never a dull moment. Whether you’re swimming, playing basketball, boating, or simply exploring the region, endless entertainment and relaxation await. Come experience it for yourself!

