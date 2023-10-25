Telltale Signs That Your RV Has Termites

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How to Identify Termites in Your RV

Termites are soft-bodied insects with a pale complexion. Historically, they have posed a threat to structures made with wood. These stealthy pests can swiftly damage any wooden structure without showing obvious signs of their presence.

Surprisingly, despite the decreased use of wood in their construction, RVs aren’t immune to termite infestations. While contemporary RVs may not use wood as extensively as houses, many still incorporate wooden elements in floors and cabinets. This is enough to sustain a termite colony.

Out of approximately 2,000 termite species worldwide, five are known to infest RVs in the US and Canada. While the majority create nests by consuming wood, others construct their nests using mud tubes in drywall.

What to look for

Termites are not only destructive but also hard to detect. Often, by the time their presence is noted, they might have caused damage worth thousands of dollars. This makes early detection paramount, especially if you frequent the southern US states with your RV. Here are signs to keep an eye out for:

Mud tubes

Subterranean termites, which have their primary colony underground, construct mud tubes to commute between their main and satellite nests. On RVs, these tubes, about the thickness of a pencil, can often be found on tires or the vehicle’s underside.

Soft spots on floors and walls

Termites can eat through both damp wood and drywall, leaving behind soft patches. These are warning signs of their activity.

Damaged wood with mud and sawdust

Termites are not the tidiest of creatures. As they burrow through wood, they often leave behind a mixture of sawdust and mud.

Termite droppings

Look out for small mounds resembling coffee grounds. They’re likely termite droppings, indicating a nest nearby.

Swarms around light sources

Discovering swarms of winged termites around your RV’s lights, windows, doors, and vents is a red flag signaling a possible infestation.

Discarded wings

Keep an eye out for discarded termite wings in and around your RV. They shed these when establishing a new colony.

Sounds inside the walls

Odd as it may sound, you can sometimes hear termites within the walls. A faint tapping or rustling might indicate their presence. By gently tapping suspected areas with a screwdriver and listening intently, you might hear them respond.

What should you do about a suspected infestation?

Eradicating termites can be challenging. If you suspect your RV has been invaded, it’s wise to consult a professional pest control service for an inspection and possible extermination. Depending on the damage, some parts of your RV might also need repairs or replacement.

Does RV insurance cover termite damage?

It’s essential to note that insurance companies typically don’t cover termite-induced damages, as they’re seen as a maintenance concern.

How to prevent termites in your RV

The potential structural damage termites can inflict upon an RV underscores the importance of early detection and proactive prevention. Here are some preventive measures:

Keep your RV dry and ensure good ventilation.

Seal cracks or openings that might invite pests.

Store firewood or any cellulose-based material away from your RV.

Always be vigilant and regularly check your RV’s exterior for damages or potential entry points.

Avoid parking near visible termite activities. Signs like mud tunnels, discarded wings, or tiny holes in trees can help identify their presence.

Track your RV maintenance and repairs

By staying informed and proactive, you can protect your RV from potential damage.

Ensure you consistently monitor your RV’s upkeep and repairs using digital tools like RV LIFE Maintenance. This platform not only consolidates all your documents but also sends timely notifications for upcoming maintenance, aiding in the prevention of expensive repairs and potential mishaps.

Related articles:

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com