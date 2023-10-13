Jayco Offers Unique Opportunity for Jay Flight Owners (2019-2024)

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Participants Will Glimpse (and Shape) the Future of RVing

If you own a recent Jayco Jay Flight Travel Trailer , you may be eligible to take part in an exciting test program. Jayco is recruiting select Model Year 2019-2024 Jay Flight owners to help pilot a GPS-based connected vehicle system powered by Jayco’s parent company, THOR Industries. The innovative system aims to enhance the Jayco ownership experience.

This connected vehicle system will provide users with personalized travel recommendations, trip inspiration, and other how-to information based on their specific Jayco Jay Flight model. The evaluation will be conducted using Model Year 2019-2024 Jay Flights .

Test Pilots Needed

If you own a Model Year 2019-2024 Jayco Jay Flight , you can apply to participate in this exclusive, free, pilot program. Your input will help ensure the exciting new technology over-delivers on its promise to make the Jayco experience more enjoyable by delivering helpful information based on your RV’s location.

How Does the Jayco Jay Flight Pilot Program Work?

Jayco is recruiting select Model Year 2019-2024 Jay Flight owners for the pilot group. Participants must expect to use their Jay Flight for a minimum number of days during the pilot period, be willing to keep the pilot hardware in their RV, and respond to brief periodic usage surveys to help enhance the user experience. The idea of the pilot program is to help Jay Flight customers get inspired to learn about amazing places to camp nearby, and discover exciting destinations close to you. You’ll also get tips and advice to make using your Jayco Jay Flight easier, and receive special discount offers to make your RV trips even more enjoyable.

“Those who participate in this pilot will get an early glimpse of an exciting technology and help ensure our future connected vehicle strategy lives up to its promise and delivers a best-in-class user experience for Jayco RV owners.” Jayco President & CEO Ken Walters

How Do I Join the Jay Flight Pilot Program?

For this exclusive pilot program, Jayco is looking for Model Year 2019-2024 Jay Flight owners.. You must plan to use your Jay Flight at least three times, with a minimum total of 8 days, during the pilot period; October 2023 – August 2024. You must also agree to keep the connected vehicle hardware in your Jay Flight for the pilot duration, and participate in short periodic email or text surveys. Qualified Jay Flight owners can learn more and apply at https://www.jayco.com/connected-vehicle-pilot/

Deadline Extended

Due to overwhelming interest, ,Jayco has extended the pilot program signup deadline to October 19th at 11:59pm. I Apply now! This is an exciting opportunity for Jayco Jay Flight owners with models made in the last five model years.

Resources for Jayco Owners

In addition to this exciting pilot program opportunity, there are plenty of resources available to the Jayco RV owner.

Jayco has a long and storied history of RVing excellence, and has been providing affordable fun to RVers for over 50 years. Throughout that time, Jayco has led with excellent customer service and excellent warranty coverage to back it. This pilot program is yet another example of their commitment to their customers.

