New ‘Let’s Go Camping Guide’ Is Enjoyable and Rewarding

The new Let’s Go Camping Guide from CS Coffey is a beautifully illustrated guide that brings camping fun and enjoyment that you can appreciate and get your hands on. Each page is adorned with satisfying, accurate renderings of your favorite camping items.

Printed on high-quality satin stock, the Let’s Go Camping Guide bills itself as An Illustrative Guide to Camping, and it is. From the moment you receive it, from the illustrated sealing tape on the envelope to the printed checklists included with the book, each page is a blend of fun and finesse.

Perfect for all ages, and all campers

Every single page has that fun factor that all families will enjoy. However, don’t let the fun fool you. The artfully designed pages are also full of information and the artwork itself has a level of detail and finesse that only an adult will appreciate.

By the time you get to an intro page titled Just the Basics on page 7, you’ve already been treated to the clever and artsy format this guide offers. The Let’s Go Camping Guide offers chapter content that every camper needs to know. Interesting graphics, handy lists, room for notes, and useful tips are spread throughout every chapter.

Great for new campers and RVers, or as a gift

New RVers and campers will appreciate the insight provided in chapters such as Etiquette, Wildlife, and Camping at Altitude. Chapters on Things to Do With Kids, Night Sky, and Camp Host are just a few examples of the breadth of this guide.

To say the Let’s Go Camping Guide makes a great gift is an obvious understatement. Perfect for all ages and RVers of any skill level, you can’t go wrong in gifting a copy to any camper, young or old.

Conclusion

At a time when everything is digital and quality printed resources are scarce, being able to put something tangible and useful in your hands that will enhance your camping enjoyment is very rewarding. The Let’s Go Camping Guide is available as a quick Print to Order via the website. You’ll also find them on Instagram.

