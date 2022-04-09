Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Make Your RV Dinette Bed More Comfortable

Dinettes are standard features in most RVs. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and some models can even be converted into an additional bed when necessary. However, these beds are not always the most luxurious options available. Many people wake up with a sore back and a crick in their neck and wonder how to make an RV dinette bed more comfortable.

Converting a dinette into a bed is fairly easy. Usually, all you need to do is remove/lower the table portion and place the bedding over the surface. It works well enough in a pinch but has much less support and comfort compared to a traditional mattress. To help you out (and give everyone a better night’s sleep), we’ve found a few tips to make your RV dinette bed more comfortable.

Reinforce the dinette base

First, try reinforcing the base layer of the dinette bed. If you’re using an old RV that has seen a lot of use, the dinette may be saggy and worn down in some spots. While the might not be a problem for day-to-day dining, it can create an uneven and uncomfortable sleep surface. If there are any noticeable dips in the surface, that’s a sign that it needs attention.

You can reinforce the base by installing a new layer of plywood or firm plastic underneath the cushions. A solid base is extremely important for getting a good night’s rest.

This is pretty easy to do by yourself since it’s just a simple reinforcement job. Just measure the new material to fit the benches, remove the cushions, and bolt the additions into place. The dinette seats may be a bit higher as a result, but the surface will be more stable when it converts into a bed.

Add a foam topper

Another simple way to make an RV dinette bed more comfortable is to add a layer of foam on top of the base. Most dinette beds have a couple of inches of padding, but this isn’t enough for most people. You can smooth out the surface and make it much softer by laying down foam of some sort.

Memory foam is a classic go-to option. There are multiple types to choose between and each have their own pros and cons. For example, if you use closed cell memory foam, you’ll be able to enjoy a denser material that retains heat better. This creates a firmer sleep surface, but could make you too hot at night.

On the other hand, open-cell memory foam is much softer and it has better ventilation. However, sometimes it’s a little too soft and doesn’t give the proper support.

You could also opt for egg crate foam. This material is sometimes cheaper and easier to find, plus it can sometimes improve blood flow due to the divoted surface. It’s designed to promote airflow so it won’t trap heat and make you too hot at night.

At the end of the day, any type of foam you choose will improve the comfort of your setup. You can choose specific materials if you know exactly what you’re looking for, but something is always better than nothing.

Use a mattress

If nothing else is working, you can try keeping a spare mattress on hand. The main issue with this solution is storage. Mattresses are large and heavy, so they aren’t easy to fit into your limited storage space. It may be a bit tough to find room for it in the RV, but you can store the mattress on top of another bed during the daytime and move it to the dinette as necessary.

If you can’t bring another mattress with you, you could always try mattress pads instead. These provide similar levels of support but are smaller and easier to fold up when they’re not in use.

A mattress solves most of the issues associated with an RV dinette bed. It’s sturdy, soft, and provides a good amount of support for the occupants. As long as you have room available in your camper, this is a solution that’s worth keeping in mind.

Layer padding on the base

When you’re looking for ways to make an RV dinette bed more comfortable, you can always focus on the base. We’ve discussed reinforcing/strengthening the structure, but you can take things a step further. Any level of padding you can provide will help a lot. A foam topper is a great place to start, but it’s best if you place this layer right underneath the sleeping occupant.

The base can be padded with any number of materials. You can use things like folded blankets, inflatable mats, and the included dinette cushions. Just make sure that everything is secured well so nothing slips off during the night. Once you’re satisfied with the base layer, you can add a mattress, foam topper, blankets, and anything else you need.

Use high-quality pillows

Pillows make a big difference in your sleep quality. Don’t just use whatever you have on hand! It’s worthwhile to invest in a really good set of pillows for the people who will be sleeping on the dinette bed. Everyone has their own preferences, so try to get pillows that match the needs of the people who use them.

If the same people tend to sleep on the dinette bed, listen to their input and get appropriate pillows. You may also need specialized pillows for those with medical conditions and other special needs. A great place to start is Malouf. Lots of their pillows are designed with cooling technology that keeps the user comfortable all night long.

Try weighted blankets

Weighted blankets are another great way to make an RV dinette bed more comfortable. When it’s harder for you to toss and turn, you’re able to fall asleep more quickly. Weighted blankets also keep you warm if you tend to get cold at night. These place an even layer of pressure across your body and have been shown to reduce stress in some people.

Even if you don’t choose a weighted blanket, you can use high-quality comforters and blankets. These will make the whole setup feel more comfortable and inviting. Plus, they will look nice if you keep the bed set up 24/7.

With these additions, a dinette bed can become a place to enjoy rather than dread! Kids might even want to sleep there rather than taking turns on the other beds. Even though the initial setup might not seem great, it can be improved with a few tweaks here and there.

