How To Make Your RV Bed More Comfortable

RVs are quite expensive and even the most high-quality models find ways to save money in the build process. Unfortunately, one area that often takes a hit in the comfort department is the RV bed!

The standard mattresses that come in most RVs are suitable, but not really built for long-lasting comfort. They are sometimes a bit thin and tend to lead to sore backs after you sleep on them for a while.

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential, especially when you plan on traveling quite a bit. So to help make your RV bed a bit more comfortable, check out some of the tips below. Some are quick fixes while others might require more time and money to implement. But when it comes to getting great sleep, it’s best to know what your options are!

Buy an upgraded RV mattress

Of course, one of the most effective ways to improve your RV bed is to buy a brand new mattress. This is also the most expensive option though, so it makes sense to explore the other possibilities before you commit.

Lots of standard RV mattresses don’t offer enough support and tend to break down fairly quickly. Some of them are even treated with harsh chemicals that can irritate your skin. Generally, they are just a bit thin and uncomfortable and many people prefer to just get rid of them entirely.

Because this is a common problem in the RV industry, there are lots of solutions available. Just make sure you buy a new RV mattress that fits the size of your bedframe/bedroom. The typical mattress height is between 8 and 12 inches, and the width will vary depending on the size you’re looking for.

Some great brands to consider include Plush Beds and Dynasty RV Mattresses. These are both top names in the world of RV beds and you can select your personal preferences when it comes to the firmness level. If you want to get to the root of your sleep troubles, a new mattress is usually the fastest way to go.

Use a memory foam topper

If you don’t want to invest in a brand new mattress after you just bought an RV, we don’t blame you! That’s an expensive purchase and there are other ways to improve an RV bed without replacing it entirely.

Mattress toppers are another popular way to improve your quality of sleep. These can just be laid over the top of an existing mattress and covered with your standard sheets. They provide extra support to your body and cushion your body if the mattress below is a bit thin.

Memory foam is the most popular material to use for toppers, and there are a few different types you might want to consider.

Open cell

Open cell memory foam is a less dense type of memory foam. Because the cell walls have been broken, there is more room for air to flow and disperse. This means that it’s easier to cool down if you sleep on an open cell topper. This type of memory foam is particularly soft and will have a lot of give to it. If you love a soft sleep surface, an open cell memory foam topper would be perfect.

Closed cell

Closed cell memory foam is denser and more tightly packed. If you’re looking for a firmer sleep surface, this is the way to go. This type of topper tends to absorb and retain heat. This could be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. If you are often cold at night, this could help you stay warm. But if you get too hot at night, it’s tough to cool down with a closed cell topper.

Cooling gel

This type of topper is less common, but cooling gel memory foam toppers are helpful for people who get too hot at night. In addition to the memory foam, these toppers use a layer of gel or gel beads that absorb heat. This will keep you nice and cool, while still providing the extra support you need for a good night’s sleep.

Pad the RV bed frame

In some cases, it’s the bed frame itself that needs work, not the mattress. If the mattress isn’t getting proper support, then you’ll feel uncomfortable, regardless of how high-quality the material is. Lots of RV bed frames are made out of plywood, which doesn’t provide the most stable base.

To help make your bed more comfortable, consider adding some padding to the bed frame. You can use simple items like folded blankets to do this or invest in a foam pad to place on the base. Anything that can provide a level layer of padding can help!

Add a second mattress

Another way to give yourself a more comfortable sleep surface is to use 2 mattresses instead of 1! Stacking your mattresses creates a softer bed and it gives you much more padding. Of course, this also means your bed can end up being quite tall, so you’ll want to use mattresses that fit within your allotted bedroom space.

Air mattresses are a common choice among people who want to stack their mattresses. It can either be used as a top or bottom layer, but usually it works better when it’s placed on top. An air mattress is also cheaper than a traditional mattress, so this is a budget-friendly option.

Invest in good pillows

Pillows are another essential element to creating a good RV bed. If you have poor neck support, this can lead to back and body pains. Maybe it’s not the mattress’s fault that you ache in the morning. It could be your pillow that’s to blame!

Luckily there are tons of great pillows on the market and there’s something for everyone. Some people prefer a firm pillow, while others want one that’s squishy. Overly-stuffed and soft pillows have their place too! You may even want to buy a few pillows of varying firmness so you can swap them out depending on your needs each night.

When it comes to high-quality pillow design, it’s hard to beat the lineup from Malouf. Many of these pillows are built with cooling technology that prevents you from getting too sweaty at night. They also have a variety of sizes and firmness levels that can accommodate anyone’s sleep needs.

Try a weighted blanket

Finally, don’t overlook the blankets you’re using. A good comforter can go a long way when you’re settling in for the night. One item that can promote better sleep is a weighted blanket. These provide an even layer of pressure over your body and help you sink into the bed.

For those who get cold at night, a weighted blanket can also help you retain heat and avoid moving around too much. Restless sleepers have found that this is a great solution that helps them settle down for the night. They’ve even been shown to reduce stress!

Hopefully the tips above will help as you look for ways to make your RV bed more comfortable. You don’t have to throw the whole bed away because there are many ways to make it perfectly suited to your sleep needs.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.