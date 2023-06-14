Does Irish Spring Soap Really Keep Mice Out Of Campers?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn



Can You Use Irish Spring Soap To Prevent Mice In RVs?

Mice sometimes sneak into RVs to chew on your wiring, nest in your walls, and browse your pantry. So if you’re on the warpath against rodent intruders, you’re probably willing to try anything to get rid of them. During your search, you may have come across the claim that Irish Spring soap can deter pests.

In reality, there is no concrete evidence to prove that Irish Spring soap is an effective mouse deterrent. It’s unclear where these claims originated, but they have since spread across every corner of the internet.

Soap is quite harmless, so it won’t damage your RV if you try this method. However, you’d be better off searching for more effective pest control rather than wasting time with something that doesn’t work.

Below, we’ll discuss more about how mice react to Irish Spring soap. We’ll also cover some tried and true ways to keep rodents out of your camper.

Does Irish Spring Soap work?

If you’ve ever searched for “easy ways to deter mice,” you’ve probably seen Irish Spring soap somewhere on the list. Plenty of home remedy blogs and guides suggest grating the soap and leaving the shreds close to your doorways, windows, and vents.

It’s harmless to humans, sweet-smelling, and cheap. So what’s the problem?

The problem is that there’s no evidence that Irish Spring soap deters mice at all. Although this claim has been around for years, it’s hard to pinpoint where it started.

Scientific studies

Once Irish Spring soap began to gain popularity as a form of pest control, scientists ran multiple tests to determine whether this tactic is effective or not.

A study by the University of California exposed mice to soap for six months and tracked their health throughout the experiment.

In the end, it appears that soap had little to no effect on mice. In fact, some of the test subjects even ate this substance instead of avoiding it! Some of the mice suffered from minor liver issues, but it didn’t disrupt their behavior in any meaningful way. Most of them were able to completely ignore the soap and continue their lives as usual.

Is it a sales tactic?

Some people believe that the claim may have originated as a sales tactic. But even the creators of Irish Spring soap stated that their product shouldn’t be used as a form of pest control. They insist that their soap was never intended to repel mice, insects, or any other pests.

At the end of the day, using Irish Spring soap in your RV won’t affect the behavior of nearby mice. It seems like the myth around this soap was due to a placebo effect. Perhaps some people shredded soap as a preventative measure and didn’t find any mice after that point.

Maybe the soap doesn’t attract mice, but it doesn’t seem to repel them either.

How to get rid of mice in your RV

Now we know that soap isn’t the best way to deal with mice infestations. So what should you use instead?

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to deter, trap, or kill mice that are hanging around your RV. Whether you’re interested in natural remedies, lethal traps, or humane alternatives, we’ve got you covered.

Instead of pulling out a bar of soap, try one of the options below.

Natural repellents

One of the main appeals of the Irish Spring soap method was that it was low-impact. At-home remedies are always popular because they don’t require a lot of time and money. You can just use things that you already have around the house and deal with pests in one fell swoop.

Although grated bar soap may not be effective, there are plenty of natural scents and household items that mice will avoid. These little rodents have sensitive noses, so strong scents can affect their behavior. Essential oils are particularly potent, so try some of the following scents:

Peppermint

Cloves

Eucalyptus

Cinnamon

Soak a cotton ball in these oils and place them around your RV. You can also use red pepper flakes to deter mice. Sprinkle this spice around potential entry points and refresh the barrier every few weeks.

There are also several scented household items you can try. Mothballs, WD-40, and scented dryer sheets can create a scented barrier against pests.

Try these methods, but just remember that natural repellents and at-home remedies aren’t always the most effective options. If mice continue to appear, it’s time to consider harsher treatments.

Physical traps

Mousetraps are probably the first thing you think of when mice appear within your camper. Although the traditional snap traps are effective, there are other designs you can experiment with.

Glue traps are fairly effective, especially for large infestations. These sweet-smelling sheets attract mice and trap their feet, tails, and fur. Large sheets can catch multiple mice at once. However, this design is inhumane because the mice die slowly. You can kill them once they’re trapped, but many people don’t enjoy this hands-on approach.

Most traps are lethal, but others allow you to keep the mouse alive so you can release it into the wild. Unfortunately, this method only allows you to catch one or two mice at a time. It’s not the most efficient option, but it might soothe your conscience.

Just remember to take captive mice far away from your RV when you release them. You don’t want to get caught in a loop where you repeatedly catch and release the same mice!

Chemical treatments

Chemical treatments are the harshest and most effective way to deal with rodent infestations. Rat poison is a popular choice because mice take it back to their nests once they eat it. From there, it spreads and kills large populations. On the downside, now your RV is full of dead mice, and you may not be able to remove them all by yourself.

If you want effective pest removal, you may need to hire a professional exterminator. They can fumigate your entire RV and remove rodents in the walls or furniture. However, you only need this level of intervention if you’re dealing with an extreme infestation.

RVs are fairly small, so you should be able to spot the issue before it becomes serious.

Other ways to keep mice out of your camper

Prevention is the best way to keep your camper safe from pests. Once they arrive, it’s difficult to get rid of them. That’s why it’s important to properly mouse-proof your RV!

Begin by sealing up potential entrances into your vehicle. Mice are small and flexible, so they can squeeze through tiny openings. In addition to sealing your windows and doors, pay attention to holes, cracks, and vents in your RV exterior.

You can use caulk to seal these weak areas, but steel wool is the best option for vents. Mice cannot chew through this material, plus it’s porous enough to permit airflow.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as RV LIFE Maintenance. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs.

In addition, you should make your living space unappealing to mice. Clean up spills as soon as possible, regularly take out the trash, and keep your cupboards sealed.

Use airtight containers in your pantry as well. Mice can easily chew through cardboard and plastic bags if they smell something tasty inside.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.