Northlake RV Resort: A Top-Rated Destination In Houston, Texas

RV Destinations: Northlake RV Resort Near Houston, Texas

Houston is a competitive area for RV parks, so you’ll have plenty of options when you camp here. But why not visit one of the most highly rated resorts in the city? Northlake RV Resort has some of the best reviews in the area, and it’s also quite large, so you have a decent chance of finding a spot for the night. Below we’ll cover all the features that make this resort stand out from the crowd. Your Houston trip will be unforgettable when you stay here!

RV sites & rates

Northlake RV Resort is located at 1919 Humble Westfield Rd, Houston, TX. There are 230 sites in this location, all of which come with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30 and 50 amp). All the sites are paved with concrete, and many of them have fire pits. Wi-Fi access is also available throughout the park.

Even the smallest and cheapest sites offer these comforts, so you don’t have to worry about settling for a lesser experience. The nightly rates here are a bit pricey, but you get great value for your money.

The average nightly rates are as follows:

Back-in RV site: $55

$55 Lake RV site: $65

$65 Pull-through RV site: $59

$59 Small travel trailer: $99

$99 Medium travel trailer: $108

$108 Large travel trailer: $141

$141 1-bedroom park model: $150

$150 2-bedroom park model: $167

$167 2-bedroom deluxe park model: $199

Specific rates may vary based on the season, day of the week, or applicable discounts. Monthly deals are also available, so contact the resort managers if you’d like to schedule an extended stay. If you choose to stay in one of the park models, you should also know that they’re fully furnished.

Guests can also rent storage units during their visit! These range from $88-$98 per month, depending on the size of the rental. Finally, you can rent golf carts from the resort. These are charged either daily, weekly, or monthly, so you can enjoy them for as long as you want.

Resort amenities

An RV resort is only as good as its amenities. Luckily, Northlake RV Resort delivers in this category too! All of the RV sites are large and comfortable, and they have attractive landscaping. Additionally, it’s a gated RV park, so no one can enter without permission. This peace of mind should help you have a more relaxing visit.

The resort provides all the basic necessities, such as bathrooms and showers. If you want to stay here for a long time, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are also on-site laundry facilities, so you won’t need to find a local laundromat. These features are modern and well-maintained.

Northlake is also a pet-friendly resort. There’s an enclosed dog run where your four-legged friend can get some of their energy out. If they get dirty, feel free to use the full-service dog wash station as well. The park is also fully paved, so it’s excellent for daily walks if you want to get your steps in.

All of your needs are met within the park. It’s easy to venture into Houston or the surrounding towns, but you can find all the necessities within the resort itself!

For instance, the park features a coffee and popcorn bar, RV supplies, metered LP gas, a free air station, exercise equipment, and a rec center that contains a free computer room. You can service your vehicle, grab some snacks, and do your work right within the Northlake RV Resort.

The outdoor amenities are some of the most impressive parts of this park. This resort is built around a large and scenic lake. It’s fully stocked as well, so you can catch and release as many fish as you want. If you want to take a swim, you can also head over to the pool and hot tub area.

You might worry about bugs while you’re outside, but the resort managers have thought of this too! That’s why they regularly apply fog treatments so mosquitos don’t bother guests. These measures ensure that every guest has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Nearby activities/attractions

When you stay here, you’ll also have no shortage of activities. Within 10 miles of the park, you can find opportunities for fishing, boating, kayaking, and a variety of water sports.

Additionally, Northlake RV Resort is located within Houston itself. So, if you want to get out of the resort for a bit, you can easily venture into town and explore all the local attractions. Some highlights include the NASA Space Center, the Houston Zoo, Minute Maid Park, and the Children’s Museum of Houston.

You could also take a day trip to areas like Galveston, Hermann Park, and Buffalo Bayou Park. No matter what you’re looking for, you can find it nearby.

While you’re here, you should also take some time to explore the restaurant scene! Houston is a great destination for foodies, and there are countless dining options. It’s hard to narrow down the list, but some of the local favorites include:

Underbelly Burger

La Griglia

JOEY Uptown

Georgia James Tavern

The Blind Goat

8th Wonder Brewery

Feges BBQ Spring Ranch

MAD River Oaks

Phat Eatery

Uchi

Da Gama Canteen

Theodore Rex

And much, much more!

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Houston restaurants. Every type of cuisine is represented, and you can find a wide range of prices as well. No matter what your tastes are, you can find a new favorite when you camp in this area.

Campground reviews

By now, it should be easy to see why Northlake RV Resort is so popular! But don’t take our word for it. There are plenty of reviews and ratings to back up these claims.

For instance, this park has earned a 9.2/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. Nearly every reviewer gave it an “Excellent” rating. They provided feedback and personal experiences as well.

For instance, many guests remarked that they enjoyed the size of the resort streets and sites. Others liked that the park was so clean and secure. Multiple visitors even said that they planned to stay here again in the future!

According to a recent reviewer,

“We stayed there for a month. It was very clean, well maintained, and everyone is friendly. It was so nice to have such a great laundry area, and the nice air conditioned clubhouse to hang out in. The kids loved the pool, and my husband enjoyed fishing. I also was so grateful for the business center. Loved that it was gated. We felt very safe. It’s a resort, not a park! Can’t wait to come back. We camped at Northlake RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.” – via CheerMom74

