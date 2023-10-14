Explore U-Pick Farms, Corn Mazes, & Haunted Attractions This Fall

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Fall camping can be more fun at Harvest Hosts locations

Farms Offer Fall Fun for Families on the Go

As the leaves change to vibrant shades of red and gold and the crisp autumn air calls, it’s the perfect time to embark on a fall road trip. And what better way to appreciate the season’s beauty than in an RV?

Fall is ideal for RVing for a few reasons. Firstly, the places you’ll visit are generally less crowded than in summer, providing a more peaceful and enjoyable experience.

Second, the weather is often perfect for boondocking, allowing you to camp in more remote areas without the need for electrical hookups. All these reasons and more make fall the perfect season to explore Harvest Hosts.

What is Harvest Hosts?

Harvest Hosts offers a unique opportunity for RV travelers to stay at beautiful farms, wineries, and orchards across the US and Canada. These hosts open their doors to RVers, allowing you to park overnight in exchange for supporting their businesses by purchasing their products. It’s a win-win!

The best part of a fall road trip is getting the chance to pick your own apples, pumpkins, or other seasonal produce. With Harvest Hosts, you can find a variety of participating farms that offer this experience. Imagine wandering through apple orchards, plucking the juiciest fruit straight from the tree, or selecting the perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween. It’s a hands-on adventure that’s fun for all ages.

Corn mazes are a quintessential fall activity that can challenge your navigation skills and provide hours of entertainment. Many U-pick farms also offer corn mazes for visitors to explore. Whether you’re a puzzle-solving pro or simply seeking a fun challenge, getting lost in a corn maze is a fantastic way to enjoy the season’s festivities.

Farms are popular at Harvest Hosts locations in the fall.

Add a haunted experience to your camping trip

For those who crave a bit of adrenaline, some Harvest Hosts locations offer haunted experiences during the Halloween season. From spooky ghost tours to haunted hayrides, these attractions are sure to give you chills and thrills. It’s a unique way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories.

When you’re back on the road and looking for your next campground, consider CampersCard. This campground discount program allows its members to receive discounts on campground stays nationwide. With CampersCard, you can stretch your road trip a bit longer and explore even more of the beautiful fall landscapes that the country has to offer.

An RV road trip during the fall season is an opportunity to embrace the beauty of nature, pick your own produce, navigate challenging corn mazes, and even embark on haunted adventures. With Harvest Hosts and CampersCard, you can create an unforgettable journey through the vibrant landscapes of autumn—and save a bit of money along the way. So, gather your loved ones, pack your RV, and hit the road to experience the perfect fall adventure. Happy travels!

