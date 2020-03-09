Go Camping At Lake Pueblo State Park

About 40 miles south of Colorado Springs sits the sun-drenched city of Pueblo in the heart of Colorado. Nestled on the banks of the Arkansas River, Pueblo offers a delightful setting and plenty of activities and attractions.

Before parking your rig at Lake Pueblo State Park, or any Colorado state park for that matter, you’ll need to make a reservation beforehand. As of January 1, 2020, all Colorado state parks now require a reservation prior to occupying a space. Campsite reservations may be made by calling 800-244-5613 or by reserving online.

Lake Pueblo State Park is a well-known fishing destination with a swimming beach, two marinas, and miles of hiking trails. The park also offers 401 sites at three different campgrounds. Those three campgrounds include Arkansas Point Campground, Juniper Breaks Campground, and Northern Plains Campground. Amenities include 20/30/50 amp electrical, a central water spigot, restrooms, showers, dump station, picnic shelters, some pull-through sites, and more.

The city of Pueblo offers two quality municipal golf courses: Elmwood Golf Course and Walking Stick Golf Course. The 18-hole Elmwood track recently underwent a $2 million renovation and now features hundreds of its namesake trees lining the fairways. The par 70 course measures 6,624 yards from the longest tees. Elmwood’s executive nine-hole course is a par-30 at 2,119 yards. The course also offers a putting green, pro shop, and restaurant.

Walking Stick Golf Course has garnered numerous awards over the years and still offers a quality golf outing. The par 72, 18-hole course measures 7,147 yards from the tips and serves as host of the local U.S. Open qualifying round.

The 32-acre picturesque Pueblo Riverwalk is the centerpiece of the town. There are regular activities and events, along with restaurants and other options to explore.

For more information about the vibrant town of Pueblo, check out their website, pueblo.us. You can also learn more about Lake Pueblo State Park on CampgroundReviews.com.

