Recreation.gov – Your Gateway To National Parks, Forests, And Other Federal Recreation Sites

Pursuing outdoor adventures and recreation usually involves camping and RVing. For the outdoor enthusiast, camping is often secondary to great outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, and tours of your favorite national landmarks, national parks, and national forests.

Like most campers and RVers, you probably use tools like Campground Reviews or the RV LIFE app to find a campground. While you will always find the campgrounds you need with those great tools, you won’t understand the full breadth of amazing facilities and recreation activities offered by Recreation.gov, or be able to make reservations for national parks, forests, and other federal recreation sites unless you visit Recreation.gov yourself.

Bring home a story

Outdoor recreation is not only about seeing some of this country’s great natural resources, it’s about bringing home a story. Whether you’re hiking, teaching your children how to fish, or just toasting s’mores around the campfire, you want to create lasting memories and bring home a story of the experience that you’ll remember for decades.

All of those memories begin with a visit to Recreation.gov. From camping to cultural tours to white water rafting, Recreation.gov offers a range of outdoor adventures at over 3,600 federal recreation facilities and more than 103,000 individual locations, including over 74,000 RV campsites.

Recreation.gov partners with over a dozen federal agencies to deliver information and reservations for camping, RVing, backcountry adventures, historical tours, ranger-led experiences, hunting and fishing, boating, and so much more.

Search for activities and recreation sites

Visitors to Recreation.gov can find locations or activities by using the search bar on the homepage and typing in the name of a campground, tour, or destination. You’ll also be able to search for national parks, national forests, and other federal recreation sites. Search for activities using keywords such as “camping”, “RVing”, or “rafting.”

Finding location-specific resources is easy as well. Simply type the name of a city or state, or using a phrase like “camping near Denver” for more specific results.

A quick search for “Camping near Colorado” yields a map with associated Recreation.gov campgrounds, bordered by an informative panel showing recreation areas, points of interest, camping, and day-use areas, all of which can be booked right on the web page.

When booking a campsite, planning a tour, or applying for a permit, visitors can also read ratings and reviews from other visitors to help inform their travel planning.

Tours and tickets

Clicking the Tours & Tickets link will take you to a map of exciting and educational tours at national parks, forests, and other federal recreation sites like White Sands National Monument, Independence Hall, Carlsbad Caverns, and Joshua Tree National Park. Once you’ve decided on your tour adventure, you can reserve your tickets directly from the information panel.

Recreation.gov also provides a link for permits that are required for some activities. Here again, all of the tools and resources are conveniently located right on their beautifully designed, easy to navigate website.

Find your next adventure

Finding your next adventure is made even easier with the Recreation.gov app, available for iOS and Android. The Recreation.gov app helps you find and reserve campsites and tours, review points of interest and location details, and quickly access information on past and upcoming reservations.

If pursuing national parks, forests, activities, and recreation at our nation’s top outdoor facilities and resources is for you, then so is Recreation.gov. The team at Recreation.gov has done an outstanding job of putting together a rich and attractive resource for finding your next adventure.

Find information and inspiration, book your next trip, and bring home a story by visiting Recreation.gov today!