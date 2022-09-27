Lake Ridge RV Resort: A Base For Exploration In Southwest Virginia

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Lake Ridge RV Resort In Virginia

Lake Ridge RV Resort should definitely be on your radar if you’re looking for a lively, family-friendly RV park in Virginia that’s only a stone’s throw away from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This RV park is loaded to the brim with epic amenities you won’t find at most other campgrounds. Whether you’re looking for a quick stop on your family’s cross-country vacation or a place to call home for a few months, Lake Ridge RV Resort has everything you need and then some!

Facilities at Lake Ridge RV Resort

There is no shortage of activities to enjoy both at the campground and in the surroundings. But regardless of whether you’re staying for a night or a month, the facilities at the campground are important too.

At Lake Ridge RV Resort, you’ll find more than 200 campsites. Back-in and pull-thru sites are available, as well as tent camping, cabins, and bungalows. The RV spots offer full hookups with water, sewer, and electric available. In addition, you’ll find everything you need right on the campgrounds, including toilet and laundry facilities available for campers.

Amenities at Lake Ridge RV Resort

What really makes Lake Ridge RV Resort stand out compared to the competition is all the amenities that they offer. Sure, plenty of campsites have pools and playgrounds, but they’ve built much more than that.

As soon as you pull in, you’ll be greeted with free coffee available in the office. If you get hungry later in the afternoon, there is a shop with pizza and hand-dipped ice cream, plus your typical camp store.

To keep you entertained during your stay, there are multiple swimming pools, including baby pools for the youngest members of the family. There are even two 400-foot waterslides that you’ll find the kids won’t want to tear themselves away from. Other exciting activities include:

An outdoor theater

Hay rides on Saturday nights

A catch-and-release fishing lake

Lake Ridge RV Resort has just as many indoor activities as outdoors, perfect for days when the weather isn’t cooperating properly. There is a massive arcade room with classic games like pinball and Dance Dance Revolution. You’ll also find games such as ping pong and pool to challenge your friends. For something a bit more relaxing, there is a craft center and movie room.

Sports facilities and more

The outstanding amenities don’t end there! On top of all that, there are tons of sports courts and other physical activities throughout the park. Choose from horseshoes, shuffleboard, or basketball to get a little competitive with your friends and family. There is even an 18-hole mini-golf course!

Don’t forget that the park is located in some of the most beautiful wooded areas of southwestern Virginia. That means the park has some gorgeous walking trails to explore on foot through the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Appalachia scenery in the area never fails to amaze visitors who are driving or hiking through.

Honestly, with all there is to do at the Lake Ridge RV Resort, you may consider spending your entire holiday at the campground! But if you want to explore other areas, there are plenty of adventures to be had nearby.

Explore the Blue Ridge Parkway

As mentioned, the camp is only 20 minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway. If you haven’t heard of this breathtaking scenic drive, it spans Virginia and North Carolina while connecting the Shenandoah and Great Smoky Mountains National Parks. It’s one of the most stunning road trips you can take in the United States, especially in the fall. Plus, there are plenty of points along the route where you can stop to hike.

Other adventures near Lake Ridge RV Resort

Lake Ridge RV Resort is the perfect place to camp out for a few nights while you explore the area. On top of the stunning mountain scenery, there are some unique points of interest you can explore to fill your days. If you happen to be in the area on Memorial Day or Labor Day, you can check out the nationally famous Hillsville Flea Market.

If you’re around in August, you may be lucky enough to catch the Old Fiddlers’ Convention, an event for mountain music lovers. And if bluegrass music is the key to your soul, you may as well set up camp at Lake Ridge RV Resort and explore Virginia’s Crooked Road. This is a different kind of road trip where you can visit nine major venues and sixty affiliated venues and festivals throughout Southwest Virginia. The idea is to promote the area’s rich heritage of traditional music.

Wytheville is home to the Cobb Hill Alpaca Farm. Visitors can make an appointment to interact with the alpacas and help with some other farm chores. Plus, you can shop for some alpaca fleece products to take home as a unique souvenir.

If you want to stray a little bit farther, you can visit the Big Walker Lookout. About an hour from Lake Ridge RV Resort, you’ll find a 100-foot observation tower where you can soak up 360-panoramic views of the stunning Virginia farmland and wilderness.

