5 Ways To Get Rid Of Spiderwebs In Your RV

How To Get Rid Of Spiderwebs In Your RV

Although spiders can help reduce insect populations, not many people want one living in their home or RV. Luckily, there are several ways to get rid of spiderwebs in your RV, and you can take preventative measures to stop these pesky arachnids from returning.

Of course, you can always just grab a washcloth or paper towel and scrub the web away by hand. Sadly, this approach gives many people (myself included) a case of the heebie-jeebies. Fortunately for everyone, there are many ways to get rid of spiderwebs, so read below to see our top five tips.

1. Vacuum attachment

One of the easiest ways to deal with a spiderweb (especially if it’s occupied) is to use the good old vacuum cleaner on it. If you have a long hose attachment, you can suck up the web without getting very close to it. In addition, you’ll trap any spiders or bugs that might be occupying that area.

Empty the vacuum container outside of your RV and try to do it directly over a garbage can in case anything tries to escape. Or you can just wait things out because most bugs won’t be able to escape a vacuum on their own. Either way, a vacuum is one of your best offensive weapons against an unwanted spiderweb.

2. Long-handled duster

Next up, try using a soft duster with a long handle. These were practically designed to pick up spiderwebs, cobwebs, and dust, so it’s a natural option for the job. Once again, these give you the benefit of distance.

Even those who are scared of spiders can get rid of webs without getting too close to them. A duster isn’t great for catching/killing spiders, so you may want to make sure the web is unoccupied before you begin. Long-handled dusters are also awesome for getting the tops of cabinets, appliances, or other hard-to-reach areas.

3. Web dissolving sprays

Sometimes you don’t even need to touch the web to get rid of it. Spiderwebs aren’t all that strong, so it’s actually pretty easy to dissolve them with a quick spray. There are lots of substances that will do the trick, but you could even use plain old water if nothing else is available.

Some of the best web-dissolving agents include:

Vinegar

Coconut oil

Lemon juice

Diatomaceous earth

Mix any of these substances with a bit of water, and you’ve got a bottle of web-be-gone! Simply spray these mixtures on spiderwebs and watch them melt away.

4. Essential oils

Speaking of substances that spiders don’t like, you can also try using essential oils in your fight. These are quite potent and are good at killing spiders, preventing them from entering your home, or dissolving their webs.

Some of the best essential oils to use against spiders include:

Peppermint

Tea tree

Lemon/citrus oils

Lavender

Cinnamon

Eucalyptus

Cedar

These have different levels of effectiveness, but they should at least make a spider think twice before it settles into your RV. When mixed with water, these oils can also be used to dissolve webs.

5. Duct tape on a paint roller

Finally, we have a bit of an unorthodox suggestion. Duct tape is perfect for picking up spiderweb strands, and the paint roller makes it easy to reach the ceiling. This solution is better for people who have popcorn ceilings or areas that might be harmed by sprays.

If you’re worried that duct tape might be too strong for your RV, you might also try a lint roller. This method will put you a little closer to the web, but the effect is similar. Just roll the web away, peel off the dirty sheet, and throw it away!

How to prevent spiders from entering your RV

It’s certainly possible to get rid of spiderwebs once they appear, but you might find yourself doing the same chore over and over unless you address the root of the problem. If spiders have made a living in your RV, you need to take some steps to change some of your habits until they no longer feel welcome.

Maintain a bug-free environment

First of all, spiders eat bugs. Maybe they have been drawn to your RV because they noticed there was an abundance of food. Fruit flies and other small pests are easy prey for a spider, and RVs frequently experience bug infestations.

If you want to keep spiders away, start by cutting off their food supply. Take out the trash on a regular basis, clean out your drains, and don’t ignore standing water or food spills. Maintaining a clean RV will reduce the amount of bugs and thus the amount of spiders that live there.

Seal windows and vents

Secondly, think about how the spiders are entering the vehicle in the first place. Most people keep their windows and doors shut unless they need to air out the space. This is a great practice, but you can beef it up by sealing any possible gaps where bugs could sneak in. Use caulk to apply an extra level of protection to your windows. Seal up any outside cracks as well.

Some spiders may enter your RV through the vents, so don’t overlook these places. Using scented deterrents near the entrances can sometimes prevent pests from entering.

Apply scented deterrents

As mentioned above, spiders loathe certain scents/substances. You can use this to your advantage if you want to keep them away. In addition to the things we’ve listed above, you can use dryer sheets, mothballs, cayenne pepper, catnip, and chestnuts.

If you want to grow some plants in your RV, you can use these as scent weapons too. Many bugs will avoid strong-smelling herbs and household plants. Some of the best options include lavender, lemon balm, marigolds, basil, onions, and mint.

You can even use WD-40 as an anti-spider spray! A lot of insects hate this substance and will avoid it if they can. Just spray some of this around your windows, vents, and doors, and watch the spiders run away!

Use an ultrasonic device

Finally, you can go after the spider’s sense of hearing if the smell isn’t getting it done. There are ultrasonic devices that are specifically designed to confuse and irritate insects. If you install a few of these around your RV (especially near the entrances), you can annoy the spiders right out of your life. A popular option is the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller from MaxMoxie.

The effectiveness of these units is iffy because some work better than others, and it can be hard to tell if they’re active or not. This is why it’s good to combine one of these devices with one or more of the techniques above.

The good thing is that you won’t be able to hear them when they’re activated because the sound is too high-pitched for human ears. It’s possible that your pets will be irritated, though, so keep that in mind.

