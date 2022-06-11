The 8 Best Benefits Of Long Term Campsites

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Why You Should Consider Long Term Campsites

Camping is a wonderful way to explore new areas and connect with the great outdoors. Many people camp for a few days or maybe a week at a time. However, if you’re looking into the possibility of long term campsites, you may be interested to see all the benefits they can bring.

Long term camping is popular among retirees and people who have moved their entire lives onto the road. More and more people are jumping on the bandwagon as they recognize all the good things that long term campsites can bring. Of course, there are some drawbacks as well, but the good tends to outweigh the bad!

To illustrate our point, we’ve collected eight great benefits of long term campsites. It can be more comfortable, less stressful, and might even save you money over time—especially with the rising gas prices. Read on to learn if this lifestyle is a good fit for you.

You have a guaranteed spot

First of all, when you book a campsite for an extended period of time, you don’t have to worry about finding a new spot in the future. A lot of campgrounds and RV resorts have a limited number of spaces, so it can be stressful to make sure you get a spot for the night.

Once you’ve signed up for a long term camping spot, that’s one less thing to worry about. You don’t have to plan your next move or stress out about getting into a full campground. The mental benefits of having a stable place to return to cannot be overstated!

Spend time in your favorite areas

Another benefit of long term campsites is your ability to choose your favorite areas/campgrounds. Sometimes you have to pick and choose where you stay when you’re traveling over a great distance. You have to sacrifice convenience for comfort and might not get to relax in your favorite spots.

Long term camping gives you the ability to stake a claim in a park/place that you love. You don’t have to ration your time. Even if you don’t buy property in the area, you can still spend plenty of time enjoying the places that you choose. This has made long term camping popular among retirees who have an area that they love but don’t want to commit to buying a house there.

Cheaper rates for longer stays

Believe it or not, but staying in one place for a long period of time can actually save you money. Nightly rates for campgrounds and RV parks are often higher than long-term rates.

For example, staying for a week is more economical than staying for a couple of days. If you book a long term campsite for months, the money you save can really add up.

In addition, you could save money on gas because you won’t be traveling as much. If the place you’re staying at has free laundry services, you can also use this to cut back on laundromat fees. In general, you get a better deal if you stay for a longer period of time.

Become familiar with the area

One of the worst parts of traveling is that you don’t really know the areas you pass through. You don’t know where the good restaurants are, when the local sports team has their games, or where the farmers market is. But if you set up camp in one area, you have plenty of time to discover the answers to all these unknowns.

Once you have some local insight, you’ll enjoy your experience much more. Doing tourist stuff is fine, but there are usually local secrets that you’ll only discover once you really get comfortable. Plus, you can do everything that you want to without rushing or skipping things due to time restraints. Some areas are impossible to take in if you only spend a day or two there.

Establish your campsite

If you’re constantly hopping between different parks and campgrounds, you never get a chance to fully settle in any of them. This is why long term campsites can be useful for people who want to “put down roots” in a way. If you don’t have to worry about moving soon, you can spread out a bit and make a comfortable setup.

This can cover both the inside and outside of your living space. For instance, if you have an RV, you might create a nice outdoor area with a shade pavilion, rug, pet enclosure, trash can, etc. You can essentially create a front porch for your campsite and really get comfortable in your space.

It’s less stressful than constantly moving

Long term camping is also good for your mental wellbeing. Humans tend to enjoy routine and stability, so it’s comforting to have a place that you can call home (even if it’s just for a few months). This kind of mental stability will make it easier for you to relax and enjoy your surroundings.

You might even gain some health benefits from this setup! If you reduce sources of stress, you’ll be able to sleep better, relax more easily, and have a more healthy body. Who doesn’t want benefits like that?

Get to know your neighbors

If you’re settling in for a long haul at a campsite, there’s a good chance that the people around you are doing the same thing. If campsites allow long term camping, there is usually a group of regulars that make themselves at home. Once you settle into your spot, you have the opportunity to make friends and get to know your neighbors.

Short term camping is fun, but there isn’t enough time to forge long-lasting connections. If you make friends with other residents, you can involve yourself in the campground community. These people can be great additions to game nights, movie parties, bonfires, and any other activities you might want to take part in.

Sometimes enjoy a longer camping season

Finally, long term campsites sometimes grant special benefits to campers who are in it for the long haul. For instance, some parks might only be open seasonally, but they offer special availability to those who want to commit to a longer stay.

I’ve seen campsites that close in the winter but allow some people to stay during the off-season. Of course, you’ll have to make sure that this is the case before you plan on staying when the campsite is usually closed. Not everyone has this exception, but it can be useful if you really want to stay as long as possible.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.