Don’t Miss Paradise Oaks RV Resort In Florida

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Paradise Oaks RV Resort in Florida

Central Florida has some of the best attractions in the state. While in the area, you can’t go wrong making Paradise Oaks RV Resort your home base.

This peaceful resort is located in Bushnell and offers a year-round slice of paradise for its guests. The pet-friendly resort is filled with beautiful landscaping and is a peaceful place to relax and recharge.

Family-owned and operated, Paradise Oaks RV Resort wants to make sure you feel like part of the family when you visit. They pride themselves on creating a friendly community environment that guests will want to visit again and again.

Onsite activities

There are plenty of activities (and an activities director) to keep you and your family busy while at the resort. Splash around in the heated swimming pool, and then relax in the hot tub that holds 12 people. Explore the grounds on the walking path, try out the RC track, or spend an afternoon fishing at the catch and release pond.

A wide variety of group activities are offered, including shuffleboard, cornhole, and bocce ball. Onsite, you will find a disc golf course as well as four regulation-sized pickleball courts (which have lights that allow you to play the game after dark). Your dogs will be able to get rid of some energy at the dog run.

Inside the welcome center, you will have access to a TV lounge area, library/study, billiards/card room, fitness center, and quilting room. Join other guests for a game of bingo, a concert, a little karaoke, line dancing, or some woodworking.

There is a community garden, exercise classes (including Tai Chi, water aerobics, and yoga), and church services for the community as well. For gatherings and events, you will have access to an outdoor pavilion.

Site amenities

All RV sites have paved pads, full hookups (with 30/50-amp power), and concrete patios. For comfort and convenience, all roads are paved, and there are two sparkling clean bathhouses onsite. In addition, the resort offers free Wi-Fi, around-the-clock laundry room access, and a dump station.

Resort reviews

Paradise Oaks RV Resort has earned an excellent 8.8/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to one recent reviewer,

“There is nothing we didn’t like. Close to town for things like groceries, pharmacy, library, vet services and a great ice cream joint. We were in Section C which did not have and trees to help with shade but their other sections were landscaped nicely. Able to get 2 mile walks in without having to leave the resort, plenty of activities and their laundry facility was clean and reasonable. There were 2 dryers and 3 washers out of service but it didn’t cause us any problems timing when to do laundry. Everyone, staff and residents, were friendly. The town of Bushnell was centrally located for things we wanted to do. Site was very spacious. We camped at Paradise Oaks RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.” – via Sam Johnson

Nearby towns and attractions

While you can keep busy without leaving the resort, there are dozens of shopping and dining opportunities and attractions nearby just waiting to be explored.

In fact, you can visit Dade Battlefield Historic State Park without leaving Bushnell. Visitors to the state park will learn about Dade’s Battle of 1835, which is known as the longest (and most costly) American Indian war in our nation’s history.

Be sure and take in the visitor center while you are on the property. An onsite museum houses exhibits and artifacts from the Florida Seminole Wars as well as a short video about the war. Spend some time hiking or enjoying a picnic. If you want to travel a bit further, both Orlando and Tampa are a short drive away.

Orlando

The city of Orlando is known as the theme park capital of the world for good reason. It has more amusements parks than any other city on earth. Guests flock to the area to visit the Disney World parks, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Legoland.

However, there are plenty of other attractions to be explored in the area. Top-notch restaurants and shopping opportunities are everywhere you look, as are plenty of golf courses and sporting events.

Family-friendly activities

The SEA LIFE Aquarium is an amazing place to visit. It houses more than 5,000 species of aquatic animals from the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans. Walk through the ocean tunnel and view stingrays, sea turtles, and sharks swimming over your head. There are touch pools and shows during animal feeding times.

Another family-friendly attraction is WonderWorks. More than 100 hands-on exhibits will have kids learning and having a great time while doing it. Visitors can experience hurricane-strength winds in excess of 150 miles per hour or fly a fighter jet.

One of the more unique attractions is the Outta Control Dinner Show, which will entertain the entire family with comedy, magic, and live music—all with audience participation.

Orlando, Florida. Photo: Shutterstock

Unique experiences

Florida is known for its alligators, and one of the best places to see them is at Gatorland. While there, you can enjoy the water park and zipline courses, visit the petting zoo, or take a nature walk.

Don’t leave without watching the Gator Wrestlin’ Show. View more than 200 species of wildlife at the Central Florida Zoo. They offer encounters with animals, and visitors can even feed a giraffe.

If you would rather see celebrities than animals, then head over to Madame Tussauds wax museum. Pose with former President Obama, Rihanna, or Justice League characters such as Aquaman and Superman.

Sports

Watch the NBA’s Orlando Magic play a game of hoops, or catch a concert at the Amway Center. Try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding at one of Orlando’s many lakes, or see the city in a new way from the top of The Wheel or from a thousand feet in the air inside a hot air balloon. iFLY Orlando provides the adrenaline rush of jumping out of a plane while still remaining inside.

Tampa

A day of fun awaits you at Tampa Bay’s Busch Gardens, which is part amusement park and part zoo. Visitors can see more than 12,000 animals, watch Broadway-style shows, and go on high-speed roller coasters like Cobra’s Cruise, Tigris and Kumba. Don’t leave without experiencing Falcon’s Fury, the country’s tallest freestanding drop tower.

Want to see more animals? Head over to Florida Aquarium and view marine animals from ecosystems including the Florida Keys and Florida’s numerous freshwater springs. Exhibits include beaches, coral reefs, and wetlands, as well as the animals that call them home. Save time to visit the penguin exhibit, check out the 4D Theater, and take the kids to the splash pad.

Must-see attractions and activities

Three professional sports teams call Tampa home: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL), and the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB). Be sure to catch a game while you’re in town.

Ybor City is a vibrant Cuban/Latin-inspired section of Tampa. You can’t visit Ybor City without trying the fabulous food options, including Spanish bean soup, deviled crab, and Cuban sandwich. Walking tours offer highlights of the community as well as great food and drink tastings.

No trip to Tampa would be complete with visiting Tampa Bay. Plenty of boat tours are available, including dolphin/manatee tours and speed boat tours (one of which allows visitors to take control of the helm).

Seeing the city

There are some unique ways to view the city. Join in on the floating Tiki Boat bar that floats along the Hillsborough River and passes through downtown Tampa. View Tampa from a helicopter seat.

Check out iFLY and practice skydiving indoors in a wind tunnel before trying a jump from 11,000 feet. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise—and amazing views—from the basket of a hot air balloon ride over the city.

Find more campgrounds in Florida

No matter where you want to travel, or the route you choose to get there, both RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan an amazing vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews written by your fellow camping and RV enthusiasts.

Alongside its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard will get you to your camping destinations using RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences. We will help you take the guesswork out of finding great places to stay, as well as the perfect route to get there.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.