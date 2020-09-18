Explore Wells Beach Resort Campground On The Maine Coast

Featuring 231 sites, Wells Beach Resort Campground makes a great home base for exploring the local attractions on the southern Maine Coast. Within easy reach of Wells Beach Resort Campground are the historic towns of Portsmouth, New Hampshire 25 miles south, and Portland, Maine, which is 35 miles to the north.

Wells Beach Resort Campground

Highlights of Wells Beach Resort include its proximity to the beach, which is only one mile away. Within the pet-friendly park, amenities include pull-through sites, full hookups, 20/30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a dump station, cable TV, excellent WiFi with 400 Mbps, a camp store, pool, playground, and rec room.

Activities available include Bocce ball, sand volleyball, basketball, and an 18-hole, par 42 miniature golf course. The course is a huge draw for guests of all ages. Course features include bridges, ponds, fountains, streams, and a cave set under a 25-foot roaring waterfall.

If you’re up for a big boy game of golf, check out Old Marsh Country Club, which is only three miles from Wells Beach Resort. The 18-hole, par 71 track stretches to 6,583 yards from the tips and is billed as one of the state’s top courses.

Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge

Another huge draw to this area for nature lovers is the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge a few miles from the campground. Established in 1966 in cooperation with the State of Maine, the refuge protects valuable salt marshes and estuaries for migratory birds.

Carson was a world-renowned marine biologist who penned the book Silent Spring in 1962. Carson is credited with launching the contemporary environmental movement and awakening the concern of Americans for the environment.

Visit a lobster pound on the Maine Coast

If you’ve traveled to New England, chances are you have lobster on your mind. In the town of Wells, there are numerous restaurants that will put lobster on your plate!

Billy’s Chowder House, which overlooks the Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge, has a reputation for serving great chowder and lobster rolls. Billy’s unique one-of-a-kind location features water on both sides of the road.

Another institution not to be missed is the Maine Diner in Wells.

A term you might hear while visiting the area is “lobster pound.” Sometimes referred to as lobster shacks, this is basically a method of storing live lobster by running fresh seawater through their storage containers. If you want it fresh, visit a lobster pound!

This list of Wells restaurants might help you find that perfect lobster meal.

Plan your trip to the Maine Coast

Wells Beach Resort Campground has an excellent 8.0 rating on Campground Reviews. Start planning your trip today with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.