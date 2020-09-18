9 Reasons To Go RVing On Your Next Vacation

Why would you go RVing when you can get from point A to point B a lot faster by plane? If you’ve had this thought, you are not alone and maybe you have never traveled in an RV.

Traveling in an RV will give your vacation a rich experience vastly different from being on a crowded plane and staying in a hotel. You may get to your destination a lot quicker by plane, but you could be missing out on the journey of a lifetime. There’s so much to do and see when you slow down and embrace every part of your surroundings. RVing is by far the best way to do that.

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” – Gustav Flaubert

1. Slower pace enables more adventure

Think of all the small towns and attractions you miss when flying. If you go RVing and see a sign for a picturesque waterfall 2 miles ahead, you can stop and spend as little or as much time as you like.

Getting off the freeway and onto the roads less traveled opens the doors for more opportunity for adventure. For that reason, you should plan more travel time than normal to take advantage of spontaneous adventures.

The slower pace also gives you the opportunity to unplug and peacefully enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle.

2. A peaceful night’s sleep and naps anytime

If you are one who doesn’t sleep well in hotels because the bed is too lumpy and the air conditioning is making a funny noise, then traveling in an RV is for you. You can take all the comforts from home to make your bed as cozy as possible. If you own the RV, many replace the RV mattress to ensure a great night’s sleep. If you are renting an RV, you can use a good thick mattress topper to add comfort.

Unlike hotels, most campgrounds are in the woods and have a peaceful setting. This will be a very relaxing alternative to a hotel in a big city. And you can sleep in the same bed every night, even if you have moved on to a new town.

Feeling tired after a morning of strenuous hiking? No worries, just crawl into bed for a quick nap to refresh and get back out there!

3. Private bathroom when you travel in an RV

Have you ever been on a road trip and in a traffic jam when your extra-large morning cup of coffee kicks in? YIKES! Where’s the bathroom? How many miles to go?

If you go RVing, you have your bathroom with you at all times. Take the next exit, pull over, and go to the bathroom. Simple as that. The best part, only you and your family will be using that bathroom.

4. Pets can go on vacation too

When you travel in or with an RV, your pets can go too. You avoid paying a fee for pet sitting or boarding. And your faithful companion does not cost you an extra $100 per night at a hotel. Your kids will love it too.

As long as you have hookups at a campground, you can leave your pets in the RV while you explore. And in some cases, National Parks, beaches, and other attractions allow pets on a leash. Make sure to check out the campground rules for pets in advance. For more information, check out Tips on Traveling With Pets.

5. No more “are we there yet?”

Traveling in a motorhome with kids is less stressful than the typical family road trip. The kids can play on their video games, grab a snack, watch a movie, or take a nap while traveling down the road.

You can plan educational stops for the kids to keep them engaged, especially if you are roadschooling. Your best family road trip is right around the corner.

6. Save money on hotel costs when you go RVing

More likely than not, RV park and campground fees are much less expensive than a hotel stay, especially in popular areas. This gives you more money to budget for activities and eating out. You can also fit more of your family in the right size RV, avoiding the need for multiple hotel rooms.

If you are adventurous, there are many free camping options available, especially out West.

7. Your kitchen travels with you

Are you looking to save money on your vacation? Do you want to avoid fast food? When you travel in an RV, you take your kitchen with you. This means you can cut costs and eat healthier by planning some or all of your meals at home.

You can also cook over a campfire and enjoy a meal under the stars. Most RV kitchens have a dining area which is helpful if bad weather prohibits you from eating outside.

If you are traveling down the road in a Class A, B, or C RV, the drivable options, you have the luxury of running back to the fridge any time it’s safe to do so, You can grab a drink, snack, or a pre-made lunch without having to take the time to make a pit stop.

Also, making that first cup of coffee to get your day going doesn’t involve getting dressed and running down to the hotel lobby when you travel in an RV.

8. Zero baggage fees

You can travel with as little or as much as you like, within reason of course. There will be no TSA agent weighing your bag and charging you an extra $50. And, if you want to take your golf clubs with you and other bulky items, no problem. As long as you don’t exceed your RV’s weight and size limitations, you are good to go.

When you travel in an RV you never have to pack and unpack if traveling to different destinations. Everything you need is with you all the time. And if you are driving your RV to each attraction, you don’t have to stress about forgetting something.

9. Oh, the people you will meet when you go RVing

When you go RVing, you encounter a wonderful, welcoming community. They will help you with anything you need, all you have to do is ask.

Because of being able to set up an outside space, riding your bike through the campground, or taking a walk, you have more opportunities to meet fellow travelers. Many have made lifelong friends at a campground.

If you are new to RVing, our article on Coping with the Learning Curve of RV Travel is a great resource to help prepare you for the journey of a lifetime. You can also easily plan your trip and find campgrounds and other points of interest with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS.

As a newbie, you may also want to consider renting an RV through a site like RVShare so you can try out the lifestyle and determine what type of RV is right for you.