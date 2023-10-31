The Ultimate Coastal Experience: Ocean Walk RV Resort In Florida

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Ocean Walk RV Resort On The Florida Coast

Florida is an RVer’s paradise. The warm weather, sandy beaches, and lush greenery make it appealing all year round. As a result, the state is dotted with countless RV parks and campgrounds. You’ll have no shortage of options, but Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort should be pretty high on your list of places to stay!

This resort is highly rated, and it’s easy to see why. The location is ideal, with the beach just a few streets away. It’s also located close to a few local parks and some golf courses too. If you’re itching for some sun, sand, and sea, this is the ideal getaway. It’s luxurious, but also laid-back.

Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort has a mixture of short term and long-term sites, and there’s even an opportunity to buy property here. Some guests have found that they love it so much, they never want to leave! Try it for yourself if you’re in the area and maybe you’ll be swayed to stay for a while too. Below, we’ll explore exactly what makes this resort so appealing.

Where is Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort?

Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort is located at 900 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL. It was formerly known as the Juno Beach RV Resort, so some of its old communication channels might still carry this name.

The park itself is a decent size, with a grand total of 256 sites. However, not all of these can be reserved because some of them are permanently occupied. Generally, only about 90 of them are available for public use. But every site is paved and has full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). You’ll get a quality setup no matter where you go within the park.

Resort amenities

There are also some nice amenities available to guests who stay at this resort. It’s a beachside paradise that provides everything you need for a fun and relaxing stay.

For starters, all the basic campground amenities are covered. Each site has full hookups, but the park also has several clean and well-maintained bathrooms and showers. There are also on-site laundry facilities and a self-service RV wash, so you can keep all of your belongings sparkling clean.

Entertainment is also provided by the resort! When you stay here, your group can enjoy the heated pool and hot tub, the game room, the rec hall, and the playground.

The location also puts you close to a variety of outdoor activities, so you’ll have lots of opportunities to get up and moving. Fishers will love this resort because it’s within walking distance of a marina and pier. Boating, golfing, and watersports are also common pastimes for visitors.

In addition, the campground management hosts a variety of activities and events for guests to enjoy. These get-togethers are a great opportunity to meet your fellow campers and make some friends! Some of their planned activities include yoga, bingo nights, ice cream socials, golf cart parades, block parties, and themed events.

Nearby activities/attractions

You don’t have to go far to have a good time at Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort. As mentioned above, the location is one of the main perks of this park. It’s less than 1/4 mile away from a gorgeous sandy beach, so you can just put on some flipflops and stroll right over to the ocean.

This resort is also located near a thriving downtown area, so you’ll easily be able to find restaurants, shopping centers, and fun little tourist shops. Spend a day exploring the city and soaking in the laid-back beach vibes.

There are some worthwhile places to visit while you’re in the area too. You don’t need to venture outside of the resort to have a good time, but long-term residents may enjoy exploring the town and checking out some of the popular destinations.

If you want to have a fun day in the town of Juno, check out places like the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Rapids Water Park, The Gardens Greenmarket, or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There are also tons of gorgeous parks and wildlife preserves in this region. A few options include the Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Coral Cove Park, and Grassy Waters Reserve.

This town gives you plenty of opportunities to enjoy the local wildlife and soak in some beautiful scenery. Don’t forget your camera so you can document the picturesque views.

Foodies will also love staying in this area because there’s no shortage of restaurants. Just about every kind of food you can think of is offered here, but seafood is definitely the specialty. A few of the most highly-rated restaurants in the town include:

Thirsty Turtle Sea Grill

Hurricane Cafe

Food Shack

Juno Beach Fish House

The Twisted Tuna

Cathy’s Beach Connection

Captain Charlie’s Original Reef Grill

Matty’s Gelato Factory

AquaGrille

Rembar

Juno Beach Cafe

Ke’e Grill

These spots are sure to satisfy your seafood cravings after a long day on the beach. Get ready to enjoy some fresh fish, shellfish, and fantastic fried food. What more could you ask for?

RV park reviews

We’ve told you all about the benefits and perks of this park, but don’t take our word for it! There are plenty of guests who have stayed here and provided their own feedback and reviews.

Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort is a highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with an excellent 9.1/10 average rating. Most guests commented that they loved the location and the easy access to the beach. Others complimented the friendly staff, variety of amenities, beautiful landscaping, and peaceful environment.

There were a few minor critiques that are worth knowing about, especially if you plan to stay here in a big rig. One of the main complaints was that some of the sites were a bit too close together and that it was sometimes difficult to back in. Others felt that there could have been better signs/directions within the park.

According to a recent review,

“The best thing about this park is the location. The sites are nice but close together, office staff helpful. They have organized activities that one can participate in. Swimming Pool and swimming area is clean. Laundry facility is clean.

We stayed the month of March 2023. Rate/ night was a monthly rate.

Like to come here for the weather, beach and StL Cardinal spring training. We camped at Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort in a Motorhome.”

If you want to read more reviews from visitors, check out the page for Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort on RV LIFE Campgrounds. You can also visit their Facebook page for information about upcoming events and discounts. It’s a fun place to interact with the community if you’re thinking about buying a site here.

You should always try to book your site in advance because they can fill up quickly once they become available! For more information about this RV resort, visit their website at junooceanwalkrvresort.com.

