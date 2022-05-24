The Best Port Isabel RV Parks & Campgrounds

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Where To Go Camping In Port Isabel, Texas

Port Isabel is one of the most popular destinations along the Texas coastline. It’s a beautiful area where visitors can enjoy sand, sun, and waves. As such, it has attracted many campers and RVers over the years, and there are a variety of Port Isabel RV parks and campgrounds to stay at.

Port Isabel is a pretty small area, so only a few parks sit right within the city itself. If you’re looking for a good place to stay within this region, check out the list of parks below. All of them are within 25 miles of Port Isabel (if not closer), so you’ll be well within striking distance of the beach if you stay at any of them. You can learn more about all of these locations and find more great RV campgrounds on RV LIFE Campgrounds or while planning your trip with the RV LIFE App.

The ocean is calling, so let’s check out some places to set up camp!

The best Port Isabel RV parks

Long Island Village

Location: 33772 S Garcia, Port Isabel, Texas 78578

33772 S Garcia, Port Isabel, Texas 78578 Website: longislandvillage.com

longislandvillage.com RV LIFE Campgrounds: 8.0/10 average rating

If you’d like to stay right in the heart of Port Isabel itself, consider booking a stay at Long Island Village. This park has a lot of full-time residents because anyone can buy lots here. It’s great for visitors as well, and there are several amenities and features that make people want to live here year-round.

For starters, Long Island Village is close to a few different bodies of water. You’ll never be far away from a dip or a boat ride when you set up camp here. It also has its own pool and hot tubs, so you don’t even need to leave the park to enjoy these perks.

The park is clean and well-maintained. This is also a pet-friendly resort that welcomes four-legged friends. Beaches, golf courses, and various dining/shopping centers are located nearby, so there’s always something new to do.

Isla Blanca Park

Location: 33174 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597

33174 State Park Rd 100, South Padre Island, TX 78597 Website: cameroncountytx.gov

cameroncountytx.gov RV LIFE Campgrounds: 6.3/10 average rating

Next up, we have Isla Blanca Park. This is a lovely RV park/campground that’s located on South Padre Island. Visitors who stay here will enjoy easy access to Port Isabel and its lovely features. This park is enormous, with a grand total of 600 spaces available for rent! Most of the RV sites come with full hookups and tent camping is also allowed here.

This park has all the lifestyle amenities you could need during a trip away from home. There are public restrooms and showers available, as well as laundry facilities.

If you stay in this area, you probably want to get plenty of beach time in. Well, you’re in luck! When you visit Isla Blanca Park, you can enjoy swimming, fishing, boating, and all kinds of watersports. This park includes a boat ramp and access to a marina, so it’s perfect for travelers with boats as well.

South Padre Island KOA

Location: 1 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island , TX 78597

, Website: koa.com

koa.com RV LIFE Campgrounds: 7.2 average rating

If you’re looking for Port Isabel RV parks and campgrounds, the South Padre Island KOA is a great place to consider. It’s fairly large, with 215 sites available for rent. You can also park right next to the water and enjoy a beautiful combination of sand, water, and palm trees. It’s a real beach vacation!

Full hookups are provided at almost every RV site, and tent camping is also permitted here. Everyone who loves the beach can set up camp and relax.

Space is a little tight here because everyone wants to have access to the water. However, the park is clean and well-maintained by the hosts. Guests can enjoy access to a pool, hot tub, showers, and a pet-friendly park. The real star of the show is the prime location!

Tropical Trails RV Resort

Location: 3605 FM 511, Brownsville, TX 78526

3605 FM 511, Brownsville, TX 78526 Website: tropicaltrailsrvresort.com

tropicaltrailsrvresort.com RV LIFE Campgrounds: 9.6/10 average rating

Brownsville is located just outside of Port Isabel and is home to a variety of RV parks and campgrounds. Because there is more space to work with, these parks are sometimes a bit larger and more luxurious as well. Tropical Trails RV Resort is a very highly-rated place and it has a ton of amenities that visitors love. There are 240 sites in total, and all of them have full hookups.

When you set up your campsite here, you’ll have access to everything you need. The park provides restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, firewood, ice, and general RV supplies. There’s also a dog park for your furry friends to run around in.

Games and activities are also on the menu here. Tropical Trails has a swimming pool, hot tub, rec hall, pavilion, fitness center, and various games like pickleball and shuffleboard.

Overall, this is a very comfortable and luxurious place to stay. It has an almost perfect average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds, and that score doesn’t come easily!

Sandpiper Trailer Park

Location: 1106 W Hwy 100, Port Isabel , TX 78578

1106 W Hwy 100, , Website: https://the-sandpiper-trailer-park.hub.biz/

Another Port Isabel RV park is the Sandpiper Trailer Park. This is a pretty small trailer park, with only 36 sites available for rent. However, each site comes with full hookups and the location is hard to beat. If you can get a spot here, you’ll be in a great position for lots of adventures and activities.

The Sandpiper Trailer Park comes with all the essentials you need for a nice visit. Showers, restrooms, cable TV, and laundry facilities are all provided by the park. You can even fill up your propane here and enjoy the rec hall for activities and gatherings.

This park is also just down the road from the historic Port Isabel lighthouse, so you can enjoy this beautiful landmark and learn more about the history of the area. This park is small, but it can be a wonderful place to stay.

Palmdale RV Resort

Location: 30910 State Highway 100, Los Fresnos, TX 78566

30910 State Highway 100, Los Fresnos, TX 78566 Website: palmdalervresort.com

palmdalervresort.com RV LIFE Campgrounds: 7.5/10 average rating

Finally, we have Palmdale RV Resort. This 55-and-older RV park is located in Los Fresno, which is also quite close to Port Isabel. This resort has 200 spaces for guests to reserve and 120 of them have full hookups.

Palmdale RV Resort is similar to the Tropical Trails RV Resort above in many ways. They both offer restrooms, showers, laundry, and well-maintained roads. Palmdale also includes a self-service RV wash so you can keep your vehicle nice and clean.

This Port Isabel RV park is also equipped with everything you need to have fun. This resort has a heated pool, hot tub, rec hall, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and lots of planned activities for guests to enjoy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more Port Isabel RV parks

Port Isabel RV parks and campgrounds are scattered throughout the area, but each one has something unique to enjoy. If you want to hit the beach this summer, keep the parks above in mind!

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

