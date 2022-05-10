Camp On The California Coast At The Port San Luis RV Campground

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Camping At The Port San Luis RV Campground

The California coast is a gorgeous place to visit and it’s a popular destination for RVers. There are tons of parks and resorts in this area to explore, but the Port San Luis RV Campground is one of the highly rated ones on the Central Coast. You can camp right by the beach and enjoy direct access to the sand.

This campground has RV spots for boondocking as well as ones with full hookups. Tent camping is also permitted here. This may not be a luxury resort, but it does have a rugged, natural feeling that’s perfect for beach lovers. We’ll explore everything this park has to offer in the breakdown below. As you read, maybe you’ll find that the Port San Luis RV Campground will work itself into your travel plans this summer.

Overview

The Port San Luis RV Campground is located at 3950 Avila Beach Dr, Port San Luis, CA 93424. The park is open year-round, but reservation availability varies depending on the time of year.

This campground is fairly small, so you can enjoy a more personal experience without getting crowded by huge groups. There are 32 RV sites total, but only 8 offer full hookups. The others are set up for dry camping or dry trailer boat camping. If you have a boat, you’ll need to view the campground’s specific instructions on their website. There are a few important ins and outs to keep in mind!

The current nightly rates are $70 for dry camping and $90 for RV sites with full hookups. When you book your reservation, you must pay a $10 nonrefundable reservation fee. So, even if you change your mind, you won’t get this fee back. All visitors must make reservations before arriving, as this campground doesn’t accept walk-ins. You can make your reservations online at portsanluis.com.

Amenities

The amenities at this campground are fairly basic, but all the essentials have been met! As mentioned above, a few of the RV sites have full hookups, so you can get water, sewage, and electricity to your campsite if you get one of these spots. There are also accessible showers and bathrooms. This is useful because even if you get a site without water hookups, you can still enjoy a nice shower during your visit.

In addition, every site has a gas fire pit, so it’s easy to get a fire going. This setup is perfect for people who want to enjoy the beach and do some outdoor cooking.

Pets are also allowed at this campground. If you have a beach-loving dog, they can definitely accompany you on your trip here! The easy beach access gives them plenty of room to run and play.

Nearby activities/attractions

Port San Luis is a lovely area that’s removed from the hustle and bustle of California’s major cities. When you stay at this campground, you can enjoy a fairly calm visit with plenty of relaxing strolls on the beach. However, this doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do!

If you’re a fan of watersports, this location gives you a bit of everything. Guests can enjoy swimming, boating, paddle boarding, and surfing. If you’d like to explore the ocean and spot some wildlife, you can book passage on a whale watching tour.

Fishing is also a popular pastime here. There are two fishing piers in close proximity to the campground: Avila Pier and Harford Pier. The secluded nature of this area provides great conditions for fishing! Guests can also rent boats that will take you onto the ocean to catch some tougher species.

There are also some landmarks that are worth checking out. The Port San Luis Lighthouse is a beautiful historical feature of the area. It was built in 1889 and has been well-maintained to this day. Visitors can ride a trolley up to the site or take a guided tour to reach the summit.

Dining and shopping are available in this area as well. Mersea’s and Fat Cats Cafe are popular restaurants that serve fresh seafood and huge hamburgers. You can also enjoy the bar and live music at Mersea’s. If you’d like to buy your own seafood and cook it in your RV, check out the Harford Seafood Company. The Mermaid Market is another nearby attraction that’s perfect for buying souvenirs and other fun items.

The Port San Luis RV Campground may not be a tourist hub, but there are plenty of ways to fill your day when you book a stay here. The cozy ambiance and natural setting provide a break from the busier parts of the state. Overall, this area is a great way to experience the authentic California coast.

Campground reviews

Now that we’ve explored some of the details of this campground, let’s hear some feedback from guests who have stayed here.

In terms of an overall score, this campground has received an 8.3/10 from reviewers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. 90% of guests have given it a good or excellent rating, making this one of the more popular campgrounds in the area.

Numbers aren’t everything, though! Let’s explore some of the pros and cons.

On the positive side, guests have complimented the friendly managers, laid-back ambiance, and beautiful setting. The small-town setup was also well-liked by most guests.

On the downside, there were a few complaints that are worth discussing. First of all, some of the RV sites are close to the road, so your peaceful stay may be interrupted by the sounds of traffic. There are also a few hidden expenses, which can be annoying if you aren’t expecting them. Some guests also had issues with their discounts being denied, but this issue will be on a case-by-case basis.

“These are right on the edge of the ocean. We stayed in NB#3 and I think Nobi Point sites are the best. Due to PGE traffic going by all day and night I would recommend NB #1-3. The others are close to road and Woodyard

Sites are directly in front of the PGE entrance. I do not know about the trailer sites or full hookups as they are closer to the pier around the corner. There are bathrooms and showers nearby. We camped at Port San Luis Harbor District in a Travel Trailer.” RV LIFE Campground Reviews user Lamykin

Overall, the reviews were quite positive. Even some of those who had critiques said that they enjoyed their experience. If you’d like to learn more about this campground and read guest feedback, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

