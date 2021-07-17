The Best Portable Ice Makers For RVs

Space in an RV freezer is often limited and best utilized for food storage. Traditional ice cube trays take up valuable space.

Along with being very inconvenient to store, ice cube trays are a pretty slow way to make ice. Why wait 2 hours for 12 ice cubes when you can make 9 cubes in 6 minutes and 26 pounds of ice per day?

Portable ice makers are a faster and more efficient way to make ice. Unlike freezing ice in your refrigerator, which happens from the water’s indirect exposure to cold air, portable ice makers use direct exposure to a cold metal rod to produce ice. This is what makes the process so much faster.

Supplying kids with cold drinks and hosting fellow RVers for drinks is a part of RV life. Having ice on hand all the time using traditional ice cube trays can become a full-time job.

Their small size, combined with quick production of ice, makes portable ice makers ideal for RVers and have become an essential appliance for many.

What to look for in a portable ice maker

Most portable ice makers are very similar from brand to brand. One thing to note is a large majority of bullet cube units are actually produced by a company named Hicon. The appearance and some options will vary but most will be very similar in makeup.

Here are the main things to consider:

Production – Number of cubes produced per batch.

– Number of cubes produced per batch. Speed – Time to produce each batch.

– Time to produce each batch. Type of cube – Most produce bullet-shaped cubes but other types are available.

– Most produce bullet-shaped cubes but other types are available. Special features – Timer, filter, self-clean mode.

If you are in the market for a portable ice maker, here are some of your best options.

1. Igloo ICEB26

Product Dimensions: 12.4 in x 14.63 in x 9.61 in

Product Weight: 20.5 lbs

Igloo is well known for its industry-best coolers of all sizes, so it makes sense that they are also in the ice-making market.

The ICEB26 is one of the more quiet ice makers available. It is also very stylish and is available in multiple colors including white, silver, blue, black, and red.

9 pieces in 7 minutes and 26 pounds per 24 hours are the production numbers. The removable ice basket holds 2 pounds of ice and the water capacity is 3 quarts.

2. Frigidaire EFIC206

Product Dimensions: 15 in x 11 in x 14.5 in

Product Weight: 19 lbs

Another well-known name in appliances, Frigidaire is a popular favorite. One great feature about the EFIC06 is the option of large or small ice. The ice bucket capacity is 2.5 pounds allowing for a lot of storage.

It can have 5 pieces ready in 6 minutes, making it one of the faster ice makers. Total ice production is 26 pounds per 24 hours.

3. VIVOHOME

Product Dimensions: 12.59 in x 9.64 in x 12.59 in

Product Weight: 17 lbs

The portable ice maker from VIVIOHOME is built with stainless steel construction for durability and great looks.

It produces the first batch of ice in approximately 6 minutes and can produce 26 pounds in a 24-hour period. The ice maker comes with a removable ice basket and low water indicator.

Two size options of ice allow for large ice for sodas and smaller ice for mixed drinks.

4. Luma IM200SS

Product Dimensions: 14.25 in x 11.13 in x 13.88 in

Product Weight: 25.3 lbs

This Luma ice maker utilizes a filter to produce clear ice as opposed to the cloudy or white ice produced by most ice makers. It produces clear, square, cocktail-quality ice.

The production time for a batch is longer at approximately 15 minutes, however, it makes 24 cubes per batch and is capable of making 28 pounds per day.

5. IKITCH

Product Dimensions: 12.3 in x 8.7 in x 12.9 in

Product Weight: 15.65 lbs

IKITCH claims it produces 9 cubes in just 6 minutes, making this one of the fastest ice makers. As fast as it is making ice, it is also very quiet and has a small footprint at only 8.7 inches wide, making it great for countertops.

Two ice size options and full ice and low water indicators make for ease of use.

6. Magic Chef

Product Dimensions: 14.1 in x 9.5 in x 12.9 in

Product Weight: 20.3 lbs

Known as a more budget-friendly brand, Magic Chef has proven to be a reliable brand as well.

Their ice maker produces 9 cube batch sizes in as little as 7 minutes and the standard 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours, along with small and large cube size, positions this ice maker with some of the more expensive ones.

It comes in a variety of colors including red, silver, white, black, and even a camo edition.

If you use your RV often and like to entertain, having a portable ice maker can make your life easier. Keep the drinks cold and your guests happy.

