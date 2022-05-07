10 Best Places To Go RVing And Birdwatching

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Great Destinations For RVing And Birdwatching

Birdwatching (or birding) is a hobby that many outdoor lovers enjoy. It’s a great way to get some fresh air, explore nature, and watch birds in their natural habitat. Some people challenge themselves to see as many species as possible, while others just like to go out and see what they can see.

Birdwatching and RVing go hand in hand, making it the perfect hobby for anyone who loves to travel. As you explore more states, parks, and climates, you increase your chances of spotting something new. There are plenty of birdwatching destinations that are close to RV parks. We’ll cover 10 great options below; however, you can find even more great RV parks on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your trip with RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Make sure you pack a good pair of binoculars!

1. Tombstone, Arizona

Arizona is a great place for birdwatching! Tombstone is fairly remote and surrounded by beautifully-preserved habitats. You can spot many species out in the desert, but this area is also close to a lush riparian conservation area. Of course, it’s never guaranteed that you’ll spot anything, but this area is home to the cactus wren, Gila woodpecker, Anna’s hummingbird, hooded oriole, and much more.

A good RV park nearby is the Tombstone RV Park and Campground. The RV sites have full hookups and you can also rent a cabin or go tent camping.

2. Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May is one of the most popular places for birdwatching on the East Coast. If you love sea birds, this is the place to find them. The combination of salt marshes, freshwater rivers, and open ocean draws birds every season of the year.

When you visit this area, you’re likely to see species like white-rumped sandpipers, lesser yellowlegs, clapper rails, bluejays, and many many more. Cape May is a stop for many species that migrate, so you can see different birds every season.

If you’d like to stay in a nearby RV park, The Depot Travel Park is a great choice. It’s within walking distance of Cape May beaches and has 240 sites to choose from. The park is cozy and comfortable.

3. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, Kansas

You might not think that Kansas would be a good birdwatching destination, but you’d be wrong! The flat central parts of the country are popular for birds. The grasslands and plains give them plenty of options for prey and foraging. You can spot hundreds of species in the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, including barn owls, brown creepers, gray catbirds, and wood storks.

A nice RV park in this vicinity is the Cottonwood Grove RV Park. It’s open all year and gives guests access to a variety of nearby parks, preserves, and wetlands. It’s small but perfect for RVers who love birding.

4. Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico

New Mexico is often considered to be a dry state, but the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge shows a more lush and verdant side of the state. Birds can be found in huge quantities in the wetlands here. In the early morning and afternoon, you can see tons of birds including hummingbirds, flycatchers, cranes, geese, and warblers.

The Bosque Birdwatchers RV Park is a great place to stay nearby. The park lives up to its name and will serve as a central point for all your adventures. Every site has full hookups as well.

5. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, Florida

Florida is a birdwatcher’s paradise! The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is located in a huge mangrove ecosystem, so birds can enjoy a mixture of fresh water, salt water, and forest. Over 245 species can be found here, such as roseate spoonbills, yellow-crowned night herons, white pelicans, and black-necked stilts. You can also spot lots of fish and mammals here.

Periwinkle Park is the perfect place to stay if you want to check out the wildlife refuge. It caters to RVs and tent campers alike. You’re within striking distance of beautiful beaches as well as the birding hotspot! It’s Florida beach camping at its finest.

6. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Pennsylvania

If you love birds of prey, keep Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in mind! This place aims to educate visitors about birds and gives them. a safe space to nest and thrive. In addition to hawks, eagles, and falcons, you can spot smaller species like turkey vultures, pileated woodpeckers, purple martins, barn swallows, and fish crows.

The Robin Hill RV Resort is a nice spot to set up camp. It’s a few miles away from the sanctuary, but this is necessary for the protection of the birds. It’s a wonderful park and equipped with all the amenities you need. There are plenty of activities and attractions as well.

7. Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Virginia

Virginia is a great birdwatching destination all seasons of the year. Because of the changing weather, different birds come through at different times of the year. The Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge is a stop on many migration paths, and some birds even nest here. Possible sightings include bald eagles, eastern towhees, snow geese, and yellow-rumped warbelers.

A fun RV park in this area is the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island. There are 39 sites for RVers as well as a pool, jumping pillow, and lots of activities for guests to enjoy. It’s a fun park for the whole family!

8. Point Reyes National Seashore, California

If you want to check out the birdwatching opportunities on the West Coast, check out the Point Reyes National Seashore in California. Nearly 500 species have been spotted over the years, and this area continues to be a hotspot. During your visit, you could find birds such as the snowy plover, northern spotted owl, arctic loon, sooty shearwater, brown pelican, and white-tailed kite. The list is always growing!

Most camping in this area is for tents only, but the Olema Campground is a good option for RVers. With 187 sites to choose from, you have plenty of options. It’s a nice, quiet campground where you could even spot some birds from your RV.

9. Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center and the McAllen Nature Center, Texas

The World Birding Center sounds like a pretty good spot to see some new species, right? Texas has a lot of great options for birders to explore, but Quinta Mazatlan is one of the best. There are some birds that stay all year long, while others migrate with the seasons. You can even spot some tropical species from time to time! Keep your eyes open for plain chachalacas, common pauraques, green jays, and olive sparrows.

The Citrus Valley RV Park is located nearby. It’s a nice quiet park that offers a ton of high-quality amenities. If you want a comfortable and engaging visit, be sure to check it out.

10. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Maryland

Finally, let’s head back to the East Coast for some more sea birds. This refuge has a wonderful mix of forests, marshes, and beaches, so you get a little bit of everything. Birders love this place and have recorded sightings of species like the solitary sandpiper, tufted titmouse, least tern, northern flicker, and eastern phoebe.

Sandy Hill Family Camp is a cozy place to park your RV nearby. It’s pretty close to the wildlife refuge and comes with the rural charm of forest camping. There are full hookups for the RV sites and great park amenities that everyone can enjoy.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.