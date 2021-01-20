Will RV Parks Start Requiring Proof Of Vaccination?
As COVID-19 continues to surge and the vaccine makes its way into more arms everyday, COVID vaccine recipients are leaving vaccination centers with a reminder card for their second dose and charged to hang on to this card, it’s your “proof of vaccination”.
Healthline.com notes several reasons why your proof of vaccination card is important, and mobile app or “digital passports” are already being discussed. As WebMD.com states,
“Americans who get vaccinated against COVID-19, and use a digital health “passport” to prove it, may have an easier time traveling this year and being admitted to things like concerts, sporting events, and museums.”
RV owners have often been required to show proof of vaccination…for their pets. Keeping a copy of your dog’s vaccination records on hand is not new for the 58% of RVers that travel with a canine friend. But what about proof, digital or otherwise, of a COVID vaccination for yourself and your traveling partners? Is the RVing community ready to accept this requirement to get into an RV park or resort? What about a state park, national forest, or national park campground?
Travel sites like Travel Pulse are already discussing whether COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Required to Fly in 2021. Will RV campgrounds follow suit? Will RV park owners see this as a point of liability? Will they be sued if a camper can prove they caught COVID on their property? Will the fear of impending litigation push them towards a proof of vaccination entrance requirement?
How will proof of vaccination work at an RV park?
The COVID-19 vaccine is a fiery topic in itself. There are many that are against the vaccine altogether, and are often called Anti-Vaxxers. The question on the table for RVers is, whether you are willing to submit proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus in order to enter an RV park, RV resort, or campground?
If you are, then how will that work? Will every person in your group have to be vaccinated? If one person is not, will they be limited to certain locations at the campground, or will they all be denied entry? What about campgrounds with late check-in or unmanned offices? Will there be a proof of vaccination from, digital or otherwise, you have to fill in either onsite, or online? Or will RVers simply adorn the front of their RVs with a large cross, as in the days of the Plague if they are unvaccinated campers?
Even if you are already vaccinated, will you refuse?
For many, it may not be about being vaccinated at all. Until the vaccine becomes a tracking chip or a tattoo on your forehead, most are choosing to get the COVID vaccine and the proof of vaccination that goes with it. The question is, will you acquiesce to the demand just to get a campsite, or do you view it as an infringement on your personal rights? Again, this is a fiery topic.
As kids, our parents all had to submit shot records to the school to allow us to start kindergarten, third grade, etc. Is this much different? Did our parents have these same feelings and questions when vaccination requirements were set forth?
It’s possible that much of the resistance to providing a proof of vaccination is rooted in the current distrust of the government establishment, on both sides of the aisle. Is the government simply being cautious, or laying down a foundation to wrest further control away from its constituents? These are broad and volatile questions that belong elsewhere, but serve as a backdrop for our question, Will RVers allow RV parks to mandate a proof of vaccination in order to camp there?
Will RVers submit proof of vaccination or not?
At the end of the day, RVers need a place to set up camp. Whether that’s boondocking somewhere or staying in luxury RV resorts, RVing allows us to get away from it all. If the only way to get away and use that expensive RV is to show a proof of vaccination, will RVers say yes? Most probably will, but certainly some will not.
Some RV park owners will be lauded for requiring proof, while others will be chastised or blackballed. Some will get both, as differing sides of opinion weigh in as they submit campground reviews.
Conclusion
RVing and the RV community is in its own particular niche travel bubble. While still considered travel, per se, its unique form of isolation made it the go-to travel method for 2020 during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down.
All the same, when we think of travel we tend to think of terms like airlines, cruise ships, taxis, and hotels. Within that genre, CNN predicts that If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport. Will those travel mandates include RVing and RV travel?
We might anticipate seeing individual campgrounds making those decisions independently, but with so many conglomerates and chain acquisitions in the last couple of years, you can expect that corporate decisions will have to be made and pushed to their campgrounds across the board.
Your best bet is to plan your RV trip ahead of time, make reservations, and ask each campground if they will require proof of vaccination. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, on our Facebook page, or with the community on iRV2 Forums.
Brian Doc Burry says
No, never, will NOT go to any place private or government that requires me “To SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS!” It is a personal choice I make.
Linda Arentsen says
Agreed. If they want my business, they do not need to know my confidential heath record.
Larry says
Short answer…NO! But what will we do then? I’m trying to determine what my leisure time will look like & then how to functionally get there. My “RV” could look totally different. Flexibility & affordability will probably be key words for the future.
Tammy says
No. No. No. even if I had the vaccine….No.
Bob Clark says
Parks should NOT require proof of vaccination. Private personal medical information
Nancy Marie Bryson says
Brian Doc Burry, I totally agree with you.
tubastew says
There is one thing not mentioned in this article, and that is HIPAA and it’s protection of PHI, protected health information. An RV park owner would take on a whole lot of responsibility for protecting that information. This would also include all the good folks working the check in desk. Their computers probably don’t have the levels of security and encryption in place that most hospitals and doctors offices have in place. If hacked, they would be taking on a lot of liability too. I don’t think I will be giving that information out either. I think that at some point, the government will either want to take credit for solving the pandemic, or ignore the stuff they have been telling us about herd immunity to keep limiting that right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. BTW, HIPAA does not apply to dogs or pets.
Dave Martin says
Don’t agree with having to show proof of vaccine. Especially when they don’t even have enough to go around. And it is not mandatory so that wouldn’t that be discrimination.
Ann says
Agree. Never. I will not do business there if they require it. I am not an ‘antivaxer’ either. However, everyone should know and keep in mind this is an EXPERIMENTAL injection–it’s not even a true vaccine. No one should be forced to be a guinea pig for whomever is making the money with it. Especially when this virus has a 96% and most likely even better chance of fully recovering from it–naturally.
Alfie Fujitani Eldridge says
So much for HIPPA
Jaxon says
We are all citizens of a community… we have to protect the health of all…
Just like polio vaccines, mumps, measles… we take responsibility for OUR community.
So yes… we do what’s right.
Judy says
I have a problem with the part where you must have a vaccine there are some people like me that would love to get the vaccine but are highly allergy and need to wait until there is more proof that I will not have a reaction
Dan Hargis says
To me it’s just another means to take away a God given freedom. I love to RV. But before I bow down to a bunch of rules to show my personal choice of taking or not taking the experimental vaccine. I would sell my RV. It’s an experimental virus until it’s been 100% tested. Way too early to take a risk on taking the vaccine
Brian Doc Burry says
Your choice, this is NOT the plague, it is NOT polio, it IS an experimental vaccine only. You stay home if you choose, I and my wife will not. But hell will freeze over before we comply with ANYONE whoever wants TO SEE YOUR PAPERS!!!!! I fought in three wars, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan (one of the oldest soldiers, wounded in action Purple Heart recipient) and the rights I protected were in the Constitution. Period. You choose, I choose, if has nothing to do with a virus.
Lee Gortman says
God question, but this will never happen or you will see RV parks close. It will be most likely be a year before they have enough for the entire US population. My mom who is 89 and health issues was told in SC that “the current list is full and she could expect it in the Spring. They don’t have enough vaccinations.”
Mike says
What about those that had Covid-19 and recovered? Nothing has been said about them.
Dot says
It is a personal choice to vaccinate or not. Many of us cannot even get an appointment for one any time soon even if you’re over 65!
While vaccines have been given for years, I don’t recall being asked to show proof for any RV trip I’ve taken to date. Most of us stay in our own space most of the time.
I think we need to see how this coming year goes health wise and vaccine availability wise before mandatory implementation.
Diane says
My question also. I’ve heard the vaccine is only good for a short time anyways, just like the flu vaccine. Not everyone takes the flu vaccine either.
Ken Griffin says
The covid “vaccine” is not a vaccine. It does not immunize nor does it prevent transmission. It is simply an experimental compound that has not been tested as all other vaccines have been tested. There is much unknown about it. You have to be crazy to have it injected.
Cindy Kerrigan says
I am with the Ken Griffins.
Whatever happened to freedom of choice and privacy? Requiring proof of vaccination, particularly in an RV PARK, could be construed as a violation of HIPPA.
The best part of RVing is the easy choice of social distancing, or not.
If RV parks are concerned with legal liability, they can have campers sign a release and waiver relative to COVID. For late arrivers, PARKS can place a well light sign at the entrance that states upon entering the campers’ release of liability is implied. (Yes, there are some who will refute the waivers, implied or signed. They probably shouldn’t be traveling any time soon, vaccinated or otherwise.)
i am looking forward to RVing in the near future, following COVID safety guidelines for my fellow travelers’ and my own protection.
Wyonia says
We will not get the vaccination until we know without a doubt its not dangerous and deadly itself. 55 have died across America from the vaccination. We will take our chances and if a RV Campground makes it their rule, we will by pass them for the boon docks, if need be.
Douglas Collier says
They may think that demanding proof of vaccine is going to be common place, but it is still unconstitutional. I should not need a vaccine like I don’t need a flu shot. Remember the flu kills too.
-Jed says
Never! I have been told to follow to science but it’s all over the place and there are no hard answers. Even if there were I would not present my papers to pay someone to camp.
Lee says
I will get the immunization, but because I want it, not because some government agency says I have to have it. I feel that requiring anyone to PROVE you have had the immunization is a blatant violation of our constitutional rights and I would prefer to boondock if necessary.
Earl says
I believe that by fall of 2021 this will be under control. High risk individuals should be frist priority and that’s a large portion of the rv community, I think most people are aware of the risk and will ware masks for the near future and are responsible adults in the rv community so I see no need for parks to require vacsnations before entering. The slow distribution of the drug would kill the rv industries profit and cause a major revolt from my fellow campers weather your a seasoned camper or new to the life style.
Andre Angelantoni says
These vaccines are still experimental; they have only Emergency Use Authorization.
Stage 3 clinical trials are not complete until 2022.
It is illegal to mandate any EUA medication.
Ellen says
What an utterly ridiculous idea. Camping is, by it’s very nature, socially distanced. If one is worried about whether or not I’ve had the vaccine, they should stay out of my camp site. Further, the risk of getting infected while outdoors is minimal. Even the CDC states that masks are not necessary while outside unless it is not possible to keep a 6 foot distance from others. And for those under age 50, there’s a higher risk of death by auto accident than from Covid.
As for me, until it is proven safe and effective, it’s a hard No from me. Campgrounds that make it a requirement will not be getting my business.
Fred says
The vaccine is mostly an experiment with potential consequences. Like Mike said, What about those that have had the virus? Brian makes a good point also, “Show me your papers” is not the way I want to live. We take our lives into our own hands every time we take a breath. I’ll continue to do my best to make good decisions. If someone forces me to show my papers to stay at a campground, I’ll find a new way to camp, as we have found new ways to do most everything else.
Rob Hammons says
Not only no, but heck no.
Rick Anderson says
The majority of people will comply with Covid related requests and mandates not to attend events or socialize with others if they know they are not feeling well or know they have Covid. RVers are no different. We are all adults and there is an expectation to be respectful and responsible when it comes to issues like this. I pray we never get to a point where you have to prove anything more than who you are. Providing papers to prove vaccination is a slippery slope we don’t want to start down
Bob says
Since I live and travel in my RV full time I don’t even know when or where I can get it. Plus the second one would have to be in a different place than the first.
But more importantly is that stupid people panicked and demanded someone, anyone, come up with a vaccine. Even if it won’t work on all the mutations this virus has already gone through. That’s the big question, and since this was rushed through in record time no one has a definite answer. I’ve always gotten vaccines in the past, starting with polio in the ’50s. But with some of the reported side effects of the second shot I don’t want it if it’s not going to work.
Paul Goldberg says
I am relatively high risk for age and other factors. I look forward to getting vaccinated to relieve some of my concern about becoming infected. I really think it would be unnecessary to require proof of vaccination to stay in a campground so longer as we all agree to continue to abide by CDC guidelines regarding masks and distancing. If a campground manager chooses to require proof of vaccination I will be prepared to present mine. there is no constitutional right to stay in a campground. The constitutional limits regarding free speech do not apply to private individuals. One could argue that it is a violation of HIPPA but since the cg is not a medical facility I do not believe those regulations apply.
Claire says
Absolutely not. I will never provide this information for a multitude of reasons. What will they do for people who have had the virus and should not get the vaccine? Force them to get it anyways risking their health so they can travel? NO. Absolutely not. And for those who equate it with the measles… the RV parks have not requested my measles vaccine record either so NO.
Laura says
I have not yet decided if I will take the Covid vaccine. I get my annual flu shot, but I know it’s been thoroughly vetted. Whether or not I get it, I will not stay anywhere that requires proof. Ever.
Lbby says
It’s a hard “no” for me.
Kathleen says
Week the RV parks start requiring proof of vaccination for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, flu, pneumonia, etc? All of those diseases can be deadly as well. Is COVID contagious? Yes. Can it be deadly? Yes. More so than the others? No.
Most RVers are careful about socializing outside their group. This is not something. That should be mandated by an RV park. We are outside!!!
Diane says
I don’t think it should be mandatory. Covid is a new strain of an old virus just like the flu has new strains and we aren’t required to take the flu vaccine or banned from parks and event if we don’t. The flu is just as deadly as Covid. I believe its all political.
CJohanson says
I don’t understand the medical science/sense that would require a person to take a little know”vaccine” that the disease itself has a 98/99% survival rate. Ask yourself why!
Douglas Mock says
I am with the majority of campers who feel our rights are being eroded away. I do not at this time trust the vaccine. We need more facts, not maybes. Pretty soon they will want your health records to go to the public restroom!!!! A definite no from me. I like to make a few decisions in my life.
Phil Atterbery says
I retired from the US military in 1994. I was issued the appropriate ID card at that time. It’s a security issue in this day and age. No law has been passed mandating proof of vaccination. If one gets written it will promptly be challenged. The person that mandated it will be vilified on social media.
WINGER says
What about people like me. Due to health issues flu shots are contra indicated. If certificate of vaccination are required what am I to do?
Jim says
No because we do not know what the vaccine will do in each person. Does it actually prevent the Clovid virus from infecting us and others. Also it will hurt RV parks if they limit who camps at their parks. Working in the medical field I have advised my patients not to get the vaccine. Too many questions about reactions and bad outcomes. I for one have not taken the vaccine so if the require proof I will not be able to use their campsite and they will not make any income from me.
Killroy says
Sounds like many need to read more related to vaccinations of any kind. There have not been people to die from the contents of COVID-19 vaccination. I agree with others who point out we have a responsibility to those around us. What if the Polio vaccine was not taken by all? We have been able to virtually eradicate it world wide because of The vaccination. Let’s try to make well informed decisions, using our heads.
Not So Free says
Any campground that wants that information will never see me or mine.
As was mentioned above in some comments, the parks that mandate it won’t be in business for very long.
Doc Hubbard says
Absolutely. Give me the vaccine as soon as possible and REQUIRE it to attend or travel where you may infect others – just like schools do. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few – Mr. Spock was spot on.
Gary Cannon says
Nope not gonna get it. And I will take business elsewhere if they require proof.
Robert S Heywood says
The two vaccines presently approved have passed stage 3 trials, each with at least 35,000 participants, before being granted the emergency use authorization. . No other vaccines developed have ever been more effective (95%), and no one has died from these vaccines. On the other hand, over 3,000 are dying every day from Covid 19, and our hospitals are totally jammed, stressing our health care system to the breaking point. Today we lost a dear family member due to a non Covid condition… he was taken to the hospital ER, but there were no spaces in the intensive care unit for him… He was very sick, but one has to ask if he might have survived had he been able to access these services. We usually spend the Winter months on the road, but are sheltering in place this year until we get the vaccine. You could say, to each his own, but in the case of this health emergency, we all need to be united in beating this monster. Love thy neighbor!
T Gomez says
Sounds like the mark(medical chips/tattoo’s) of the beast ! And it would scare the Heck out of me. The medical community came up HEPA for a reason and that is to protect your medical records . I don’t think that i would patronage any place that would require me to prove that i have or have not any medical problems.What if you had covid and other related health issues from it, would they bar you from staying there as well ?
Jerry and Kathy Wills says
Hell no…
John Wilson says
No. Nope. No way Jose.
No vaccine cards.
By default we socially distance when camping. We wear masks when we cannot socially distance. Just like at home.