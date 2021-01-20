Will RV Parks Start Requiring Proof Of Vaccination?

As COVID-19 continues to surge and the vaccine makes its way into more arms everyday, COVID vaccine recipients are leaving vaccination centers with a reminder card for their second dose and charged to hang on to this card, it’s your “proof of vaccination”.

Healthline.com notes several reasons why your proof of vaccination card is important, and mobile app or “digital passports” are already being discussed. As WebMD.com states,

“Americans who get vaccinated against COVID-19, and use a digital health “passport” to prove it, may have an easier time traveling this year and being admitted to things like concerts, sporting events, and museums.”

RV owners have often been required to show proof of vaccination…for their pets. Keeping a copy of your dog’s vaccination records on hand is not new for the 58% of RVers that travel with a canine friend. But what about proof, digital or otherwise, of a COVID vaccination for yourself and your traveling partners? Is the RVing community ready to accept this requirement to get into an RV park or resort? What about a state park, national forest, or national park campground?

Travel sites like Travel Pulse are already discussing whether COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Required to Fly in 2021. Will RV campgrounds follow suit? Will RV park owners see this as a point of liability? Will they be sued if a camper can prove they caught COVID on their property? Will the fear of impending litigation push them towards a proof of vaccination entrance requirement?

How will proof of vaccination work at an RV park?

The COVID-19 vaccine is a fiery topic in itself. There are many that are against the vaccine altogether, and are often called Anti-Vaxxers. The question on the table for RVers is, whether you are willing to submit proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus in order to enter an RV park, RV resort, or campground?

If you are, then how will that work? Will every person in your group have to be vaccinated? If one person is not, will they be limited to certain locations at the campground, or will they all be denied entry? What about campgrounds with late check-in or unmanned offices? Will there be a proof of vaccination from, digital or otherwise, you have to fill in either onsite, or online? Or will RVers simply adorn the front of their RVs with a large cross, as in the days of the Plague if they are unvaccinated campers?

Even if you are already vaccinated, will you refuse?

For many, it may not be about being vaccinated at all. Until the vaccine becomes a tracking chip or a tattoo on your forehead, most are choosing to get the COVID vaccine and the proof of vaccination that goes with it. The question is, will you acquiesce to the demand just to get a campsite, or do you view it as an infringement on your personal rights? Again, this is a fiery topic.

As kids, our parents all had to submit shot records to the school to allow us to start kindergarten, third grade, etc. Is this much different? Did our parents have these same feelings and questions when vaccination requirements were set forth?

It’s possible that much of the resistance to providing a proof of vaccination is rooted in the current distrust of the government establishment, on both sides of the aisle. Is the government simply being cautious, or laying down a foundation to wrest further control away from its constituents? These are broad and volatile questions that belong elsewhere, but serve as a backdrop for our question, Will RVers allow RV parks to mandate a proof of vaccination in order to camp there?

Will RVers submit proof of vaccination or not?

At the end of the day, RVers need a place to set up camp. Whether that’s boondocking somewhere or staying in luxury RV resorts, RVing allows us to get away from it all. If the only way to get away and use that expensive RV is to show a proof of vaccination, will RVers say yes? Most probably will, but certainly some will not.

Some RV park owners will be lauded for requiring proof, while others will be chastised or blackballed. Some will get both, as differing sides of opinion weigh in as they submit campground reviews.

Conclusion

RVing and the RV community is in its own particular niche travel bubble. While still considered travel, per se, its unique form of isolation made it the go-to travel method for 2020 during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down.

All the same, when we think of travel we tend to think of terms like airlines, cruise ships, taxis, and hotels. Within that genre, CNN predicts that If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport. Will those travel mandates include RVing and RV travel?

We might anticipate seeing individual campgrounds making those decisions independently, but with so many conglomerates and chain acquisitions in the last couple of years, you can expect that corporate decisions will have to be made and pushed to their campgrounds across the board.

Your best bet is to plan your RV trip ahead of time, make reservations, and ask each campground if they will require proof of vaccination. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, on our Facebook page, or with the community on iRV2 Forums.