What Are The Best Propane Accessories For Your RV?

Propane Accessories: Our Top Picks For RVers

Most RVs have a combination of power sources: Battery power, solar energy, and propane are some of the main options. Although batteries can take you a long way, you almost always need propane to power a few appliances and systems. That’s where propane accessories come in handy.

Propane is a fairly safe and stable fuel source. It acts quickly, and the fuel can last for a decent amount of time. If you want to make the most out of your RV resources, you’ll need a few propane accessories for safety and convenience. These products help to direct and regulate gas flow, as well as keep tanks stable.

In general, RVs already have basic propane systems in place, but you can always add extra features to improve their functionality. Below, we’ve gathered information about some of the best propane accessories. Just make sure you find a product that fits your vehicle specifications before you buy it!

Propane/Gas alarm

One of the most important items for any RV is a propane/gas alarm. Fuel leaks are uncommon, but they can still happen. Propane is nearly impossible to smell on its own, so you need an automated device that can detect it for you. A lot of propane alarms can also detect smoke, carbon monoxide, and other dangerous gases.

Plenty of RVs have these systems pre-installed, but you may want to upgrade to a more sophisticated model. Don’t forget to replace the batteries on a regular basis. You need to ensure that the monitor is active if you want it to do its job!

Some of the best alarm systems on the market include the Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector and the Natural Gas Detector and Propane Detector from GasKnight. A good alarm system will usually cost between $30-$50, so they’re not too pricey.

Propane tank stabilizer

Propane tanks are generally narrow at the top and bottom. This design makes it easy to connect them to your RV fuel lines, but it’s a nightmare when you try to balance your spare tanks. Ideally, propane tanks should be stored upright to minimize the risk of leaks. But when you drive, brake, swerve, and travel over bumpy roads, it’s easy for these tanks to fall over.

That’s where tank stabilizers come into play! These propane accessories attach to the bottom of tanks and give them a more stable base. The most common design is a tank “foot,” which connects to the base and props up the sides. When the tank’s weight is spread out over a wider footprint, it’s less likely to fall over.

Most bases are made from heavy-duty plastic, but they can also be made of rubber or metal. The bases can support weights between 20-40 lbs, so make sure you get a stabilizer that matches the size of your tank.

The Camco 57236 Cylinder Stabilizing Base is one of the most popular options, but the Mr. Heater TankFoot Tank Stabilizer is another good choice. These propane accessories are also quite cheap, usually coming in at around $15.

Tank racks

Again, tanks that are hooked up to your RV are usually pretty stable. You don’t have to worry about them shaking loose. However, your spare tanks can be a problem! Although bases/stabilizers are a great option, things can get tricky when you want to travel with multiple propane tanks at once.

In these situations, you may want to buy a tank rack. These can carry two or more tanks at once, plus they don’t take up much room. There are single-bottle products as well, but a rack is usually a better investment if you travel with backup tanks.

The Stromberg Carlson J Bottle Rack 2020-JR can hold a single tank, while the Flame King Propane Tank Rack can hold two 30-pound tanks at once.

These racks often include a base and some sort of locking mechanism. But if you want a bit of extra support, you could also buy a strap to limit movement. Heng’s 90032 Gas Bottle Strap is a good product for this purpose.

Tank covers

Propane tanks are hardy, but they can still be damaged by outside forces. If you want to give them a bit of extra protection, tank covers are worthwhile propane accessories. These come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colors, and materials.

The most common type of tank cover is a simple fabric wrap. These are generally waterproof, breathable, and UV resistant. Some models can cover multiple tanks at once, such as the ADCO 2113 RV Propane Tank Cover. Others are only suitable for one tank at a time.

There are also some covers that can completely disguise your tank! Let’s be honest—these items may be useful, but they’re not exactly pretty to look at. That’s why options like the Bond Manufacturing Propane Tank Hideaway exist. This is a sturdy and attractive box that can completely cover a tank. In a pinch, it can even double as a seat or a side table.

Fuel indicators

There’s nothing worse than running out of fuel halfway through a cookout! It can sometimes be hard to tell when your propane is running low, especially because there’s no way to see through the solid metal tank. Fortunately, a fuel indicator can help you track how much propane you have at any given time.

A gas level indicator is one of the most helpful propane accessories. It attaches to the outside of the tank and can reflect the tank levels as the fuel inside is used up. It’s a safe and effective product that can ensure that you’ll have plenty of warning before your tank runs out.

Hoses, adapters, and valves

Some of the most crucial propane accessories are hoses, adapters, and valves. These control the amount of gas that is released at any given time. They also direct it to where it needs to go. Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer for which of these options is best. It all depends on your tank size, your RV connections, and the purpose you need it for.

It’s best to consult with auto shop employees to find the best fit for your situation. However, you can usually rely on brands like Flame King and Marshall Excelsior for a range of helpful products.

Propane appliances and gadgets

Finally, there are all kinds of RV products that use propane as a fuel source! RV appliances are designed to be powerful yet compact. That’s why propane is such a popular choice.

Most of your RV appliances will come pre-installed, but there are also a few options you can buy to enhance your camping experience. Some of the best propane accessories and appliances include:

Camp stoves/grills

Space heaters

Refrigerators

Propane torches

With these items, you can easily cook outdoors, start campfires, keep your RV warm without relying on the battery, and even operate a refrigerator! It might sound strange to power a refrigerator with propane, but it’s a common practice in RVs. After all, it needs some type of fuel in order to function.

There are countless products on the market for all of these devices. Shop around to find the ones that best suit your lifestyle.

