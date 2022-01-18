Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The 5 Best Miami RV Resorts For Snowbirds

Florida is a popular destination for snowbirds due to the lush greenery, warm beaches, and beautiful sunny weather! If you’re looking for a good place to escape the cold and snow, this tropical state is a good place to go.

There are tons of great places to visit in Florida, but many people are looking for the best Miami RV resorts because of how popular and beautiful this city is. There are over 1,100 RV resorts in the state of Florida and many of these are within striking distance of Miami. That’s a lot of places to choose from, and it can be overwhelming if you’re trying to narrow down your options.

To help you out, we’ve compiled some details about a few of the best Miami RV resorts to head to this winter. You can read more about these Miami RV resorts and find more great destinations with a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

1. Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial RV Park & Campground

If you’re looking for a simple and laid-back place to visit, the Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial RV Park & Campground is a great option about 40 minutes south of Miami. This is a fairly basic RV park, but it has all the essentials you’ll need during your visit. Both RVers and tent campers are welcome here, and there is a grand total of 240 sites.

The RV sites feature full hookups, and there is a decent amount of space between each site. You won’t be crowded when you stay here! This is one of the Miami RV resorts that also includes an on-site beach area and park. You won’t have to drive far away to enjoy some sand and sun. Amenities like showers, laundry facilities, restrooms, and a public pool are also included when you stay here.

This RV park has an excellent 8.5 average rating and customers have generally been very satisfied with their experience. It’s also just a short drive away from the trails and attractions in Everglades National Park.

2. C.B. Smith Park

C.B. Smith Park is a highly reviewed RV resort about 40 minutes north of Miami. Visitors have complimented the beautiful views and scenery of the area. You are guaranteed to be surrounded by the natural beauty of Florida when you spend some time here. There are only 83 sites, so this is a bit smaller than some other RV resorts in the area.

Each site is designed to be a pull-thru, and they all have concrete pads and full hookups. It’s also a pet-friendly park that includes bathrooms and laundry facilities. There’s a lake on-site, and many Florida beaches are just a short drive away. Lots of dining and entertainment options are also within a close distance. Overall, it’s been described as a beautiful and spacious public park.

C.B. Smith Park has scored a 9.0 on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. This makes it one of the most highly rated resorts in the area!

3. Miami Everglades RV Resort

Lots of Miami RV resorts are actually located in nearby towns instead of Miami itself. This is why the Miami Everglades RV Resort stands out from the rest! This park is actually located in the city itself, so you’ll be in the middle of the action if you stay here. All the entertainment, food, and shopping options you want will be nearby.

Because it’s located in the city, the park is a bit crowded and there isn’t as much room between sites as some other resorts. There are plenty of trees and plants around as well, so you can enjoy some shade on hot days.

There are resort essentials like full hookups, restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. But there are also recreation and entertainment options provided as well when you stay here. The Miami Everglades RV Resort has a shuffleboard court, miniature golf, bingo, pickleball, and plenty of walking paths for guests who want to stretch their legs or walk their dogs.

The location is the real star of this resort, but most visitors have had a comfortable stay. You can view more details and customer reviews about this resort here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Topeekeegee Yugnee Park

This next RV resort sits within a massive park. This means there is plenty of natural beauty to enjoy when you stay here! There are lots of trees to provide shade, a lake, accessible walking trails, and spacious sites for visitors to stretch out. Due to the spread-out distribution of this resort, there are fewer sites available. There are only 61 total RV sites, so you’ll want to get your reservations in early.

The Topeekeegee Yugnee Park is a good place to stay if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is conveniently located less than 40 minutes north of Miami in nearby Hollywood, Florida.

This park can be tricky to navigate if you have a particularly tall RV. There are some low-hanging tree branches that might make parking difficult in certain spots.

If you choose to stay at this park, you can enjoy the on-site showers, bathrooms, pool, water park, and trails for biking and walking. This nature-focused layout makes it perfect for outdoorsy types and pet owners.

5. Keys Palms RV Resort

While all of the Miami RV resorts we mentioned are great, we saved one of the best for last! The Keys Palms RV Resort is one of the most highly-rated resorts in Florida and it’s easy to see why.

The resort is located just an hour south of Miami in beautiful Key Largo. Full hookups are available at each site and there are several waterfront sites. There are also hedges between each site to give shade and privacy.

Keys Palms RV Resort has a saltwater pool that sits next to the waterfront. There are lots of dining and entertainment options nearby as well. This resort only has 30 sites, and a popular location in the Florida Keys, so you’ll want to make sure you have a reservation before you go. It’s smaller and more expensive than many other parks, but the quality is well worth it.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.