Forget RV Storage, Do This Instead

Unless you are a full-time RVer, figuring out what to do with your RV when you aren’t using it can be a challenge. The larger the RV, the bigger the challenge. As we begin to drift nearer to the winter months, knowing where and how to store your RV starts to require more attention.

Depending on the climate you live in and how often you travel, you may end up paying storage fees for six months out of the year, or more. For some, that storage fee is on top of the monthly bank payment for the RV, and perhaps even insurance.

In this article, we’ll look at a better way to avoid or at least minimize your RV storage fees by discussing:

Finding local RV storage

Comparing covered storage with indoor rv storage

Learn how much RV storage costs

Storing your RV at home

An alternative to RV storage and winterization

Is there RV storage near me?

First, you’ll want to get a handle on what the RV storage fees near you are. Obviously, Google will be tremendously helpful with this. Storage should be close enough so that you don’t blow off a potential camping trip because the RV is too far away every time you decide to use it. It should be close and convenient enough to go pick it up, bring it home, load it up and go on your adventure.

Covered RV storage vs indoor RV storage

Having covered RV storage is a huge benefit. Covered storage helps mitigate the UV damage incurred by being out in the sun. It also helps keep gunk off the roof and protects it from hail and falling tree limbs. With outdoor storage, you will probably still have to winterize, depending on the climate.

Indoor storage is offered two ways, indoor RV storage that is temperature-controlled, or not. They’ll be a definite cost difference between the two, and with uncontrolled RV storage, you may still need to winterize.

How much does RV storage cost?

The cost of RV storage seems to average between $10-$25 per foot, depending on whether you choose indoor or outdoor, and climate-controlled or not. Popular RV retailers National Indoor RV Centers offer temperature-controlled indoor storage. The rate fluctuates between $20-$25 per foot length of your RV, depending on whether you choose to bill monthly or annually. For a 40 foot RV, that can be $800 – $1000 a month, just for storage.

Outdoor storage, like what you might find at a U-haul facility, is significantly cheaper. That same 40 foot of RV storage might cost as little as $169 per month, is often gated, and usually has security cameras. Storage offered in a field or vacant lot, will cost even less, but you open yourself up to theft, weather damage, and rodent infiltration.

Storing your RV at home

Storing your RV at home is another option. Although you will be free from the monthly RV storage fees, there are many other issues to tackle. You must first deep dive into your local city ordinances and HOA agreements, if applicable. You should be absolutely certain you understand the rules and laws that pertain to you. Once you are certain you are allowed to store your RV on your property, you may have to apply for permits.

Next, you’ll need to make a myriad of decisions that are applicable to your type of RV. Will you need to install a 30/50 amp service? Will you need to pour a concrete slab? Will you be covering the RV? Will the available spot be free from rodents and protected from the weather? Can you install a cover or building to house the RV?

All of these things must be decided, paid for, and made certain that they meet the letter of the law for your city or HOA. An uncovered concrete slab and a 50 amp service for a motorhome can run well north of $10,000 and may still require you to winterize the RV, depending on your climate.

Still, if your property is well protected and you have a great spot for your RV storage and easy access to electric service, storing your RV at home is a great option if you can pull it off.

An alternative to RV storage and winterization

Now that we have set the table for this great idea we’ll tell you what it is. Rent out your RV with RVezy.com. I realize that initially, the thought of letting someone else get their hands on your baby is tough to stomach. But after another year or two of storage payments, winterization, and rodent or weather damage caused by storing your RV, suddenly the prospect of earning some great income on that RV instead of letting it just sit there is very attractive.

Like anything mechanical, RVs and the components therein function better when they are used more often. In addition to earning a substantial income, renting your travel trailer or motorhome keeps it running better.

The next time you are ready to take a trip, you won’t have to shake off the cobwebs and wonder if anything still works. You can just hit the road knowing full well it worked last week or last month.

Listing your RV with RVezy is safe and insured

Consider these facts:

RVing is the hottest vacation option on the planet right now and there aren’t enough to go around.

Listing your RV with RVezy.com is completely free.

All renters are verified and must pass a thorough insurance check that will ensure that your RV is in great hands.

You are fully protected! RVezy’s insurance policy covers all physical and collision damage along with liability with no deductible costs to you as an owner.

As an RV owner, you set the pricing, availability, renter screening, and other conditions so that you only rent to RVers that meet your criteria. You decide if pets are allowed , smoking is prohibited, and any other conditions for your RV.

24/7 roadside assistance is automatically included.

RVezy provides 1-on-1 support & training to help you list your RV and start earning.

How much can I earn renting out my RV?

RV owners can look to make between $400-$1200 per week renting their RV with RVezy. Rental prices for motorhomes are generally priced between $1000-$1,500/week while travel trailers run between $600-$800/week.

RVezy will take a percentage of that fee that the renter pays. As the owner, you simply reap the profits and save on those RV storage fees while the RV is out being enjoyed.

Philip Westfall from RVezy adds; “RV owners typically use their RVs for 4-6 weeks per year. The rest of the year, their rig sits at home or in storage facilities, which can get pretty pricey. By renting out their RVs on RVezy, owners can make thousands of dollars per year with complete peace of mind.”

What if my RV gets damaged?

Most people respect the property they are renting. RVs are well taken care of by renters and typically come back in the same, if not better, condition than when it goes out. In the extremely rare case that your RV is damaged during the rental, you are backed by RVezy’s industry-leading insurance coverage. Your coverage during the rental includes:

Complete liability coverage

Collision and comprehensive

Physical damage

No deductible costs to you as an owner

I’m ready to give it a try, how do I get started?

If you are ready to start earning income on your RV and enjoying it more, here is how to get started with RVezy.

List your RV with RVezy Get access to the owner’s portal. Take some great pictures of your RV. Set the availability dates and list your RV. Wait for the money to roll in while you save on RV storage fees!

Signing bonus

