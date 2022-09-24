The Best RV Campsites On The Guadalupe River

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Our Top Places To Go RV Camping On The Guadalupe River

The Guadalupe River runs through Texas. It’s almost perfectly in the middle between San Antonio and Austin. It may not be the largest river in the state, but it’s surrounded by wonderful parks and campsites. It can be hard to find great RV campsites on the Guadalupe River, but we’re here to help you do just that!

The river twists and branches a few times, so some people have different ideas about where it starts and stops. In general, people can agree that this river starts in Kerr County and empties into San Antonio Bay. The river is famous for its clear water and cypress-lined banks. When you camp along this river, you’re sure to enjoy some lush greenery.

Texas is full of great RV parks and campsites, so it’s not surprising that the Guadalupe River is home to many of these destinations as well. If you love to fish, canoe, hike, or just enjoy some lovely river views, check out the RV campsites below. To learn more about these campgrounds and find more great destinations, start planning your trip with RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Pro.

1. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

Location : 2605 Junction Hwy 27, Kerrville , TX 78028

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.8/10 average rating

There are several Jellystone campgrounds around the US, and they’re all perfect for family camping trips. This location on the Guadalupe River is another excellent addition to the chain. The park has are 253 RV sites with full hookups, as well as nine cabins for guests to enjoy. The park hosts several events and activities, so there’s always something fun to do!

Visitors can also enjoy features such as the large pool and waterpark, mini golf course, and floating jumping pillow. In addition, this resort is pet-friendly, and the river is just a short walk away from the campground.

2. Potters Creek Park

Location : 601 C.O.E. Road, Canyon Lake , TX 78133

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6/10 average rating

If you’re looking for a calm, laid-back campsite on the Guadalupe River, check out Potters Creek Park. In addition to the river, this resort is also located across from the scenic Canyon Lake. These water features will keep you cool on hot days and provide lovely views. This park is also a great spot for fishing or boating.

There are 130 RV sites at this park, and most of them offer hookups for water and electricity. Sewage hookups are not provided, but there are bathrooms and showers at the campsite. The peak season here runs from April to September, but the park is open all year long.

3. Texas Freedom RV Village/ Patriot RV Park

Location : 5784 US Hwy 90 Alt E, Gonzales , TX 78629

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

The name of this park has changed a few times, but it currently goes by the title of “Patriot RV Park.” Regardless of name changes, this destination has been popular with guests for many years. It’s one of the best RV campsites on the Guadalupe River and has a stellar average rating of 9.1/10 on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. There are 83 RV sites here, all of which have access to full hookups.

Guests can also rent one of the 25 park cabins if they want something different. When you stay here, you get access to free Wi-Fi, clean restrooms and showers, picnic tables, and laundry facilities. The park is also pet-friendly and has a dog park for your four-legged friends to enjoy.

4. Cave Without A Name

Location : 325 Kreutzberg Rd, Boerne , TX 78006

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 10/10 average rating

Cave Without A Name is based around a beautiful limestone cave that (you guessed it) doesn’t have an official name. The cave itself is definitely worth a visit, but it’s accompanied by a great campground. The park is situated on nice flat ground, and there are plenty of trees to provide shade. It’s a peaceful and quiet setting that is perfect for nature lovers.

The campground is quite small, with only 13 RV sites available. If you want to stay here, you should visit their website and reserve a spot ahead of time. All the sites here come with full hookups, so you don’t have to worry about preserving your battery or stocking up on water. Tent camping is also allowed here if you’d like a more natural experience.

5. Guadalupe River State Park

Location : 3350 Park Road 31, Spring Branch , TX 78070

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.5/10 average rating

If you’re looking for RV campsites on the Guadalupe River that really show off its natural beauty, you’ll definitely want to stop by Guadalupe River State Park. This is a scenic area that is absolutely gorgeous. There are countless things to do, such as swimming, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and birdwatching. You get a nice mix of trees, water, and hills in this park, so it’s great for adventurers.

There are 94 RV sites available at this park, and most of them come with hookups for electricity and water. Sewage hookups are not available, but there are bathrooms and showers to make up for this. Visitors can also camp in tents, and pets are always welcome, so this is a great place to let your wild side run free.

6. Twin Palms RV Park

Location : 295 Quintana Rd., Seguin , TX 78155

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9/10 average rating

Twin Palms is another very highly-rated campsite in this area. It’s pretty small, but this limited capacity enables guests to have a more private experience. It’s easier to relax when you don’t need to deal with large crowds. The park has 36 RV sites, all of which have full hookups. The river is just a short walk away and you also have easy access to the nearby town.

The park itself is well-equipped with everything you need. Amenities include bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, on-site storage, and Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy the pool, picnic tables, and BBQ area. Twin Palms is a peaceful place that’s perfect for travelers.

7. Kerrville-Schreiner Park

Location : 2385 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville , TX 78028

: , RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.2/10 average rating

To wrap up our list of the best RV campsites on the Guadalupe River, let’s talk about Kerrville-Schreiner Park. This resort has a nice mixture of modern conveniences and natural beauty. It’s not uncommon to spot wildlife like deer and native birds here! However, you also get to enjoy all the comforts of a modern RV campground.

There are 120 RV sites here, all of which have full hookups. Tent camping is permitted, and everyone can access the showers, bathrooms, and laundry facilities. There are also plenty of fun amenities to enjoy, such as a playground, butterfly garden, and courts for basketball and volleyball. This park also connects to 10+ miles of hiking and biking trails, so you can easily explore the area.

