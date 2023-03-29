Scenic Routes You Need To Take In 2023

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Blue Ridge Parkway

Scenic Routes To Take In Your RV This Year

They say “it’s not the destination, it’s the journey” that really matters. And if you’re inclined to agree, you’re probably someone who loves scenic routes.

North America is jam-packed with beautiful drives, from historic corridors to stunning mountain roads. Let’s take a look at 10 scenic routes you need to take this year.

Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway runs through Virginia and North Carolina, offering 469 miles of stunning views.

Some fun facts about this picturesque drive:

The parkway functions as the longest linear park in the US.

It’s one of the most visited units of the National Park System.

Enjoy the drive as this scenic route gives you unparalleled views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Along the way, you can see sights like Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Music Center.

California Highway 1

California’s Highway 1 spans 656 miles along the state’s Pacific coast, offering incredible coastal views. This scenic route also runs through some of the nation’s greatest cities, allowing a variety of both natural and manmade sights to see.

On your trip along Highway 1, you can see rocky cliffs along the Pacific coast, visit the Redwood National and State Parks, and check out some of America’s greatest cities. Keep in mind that this drive is not suitable for big rigs, but it is best explored in your dinghy or small camper van.

California Highway 1

Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a 444-mile-long parkway in the Southeastern US. It commemorates the historic Natchez Trace forest trail used by Native Americans. The road runs through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, and it closely follows the path of the original trail.

As you drive this scenic route, you’ll experience 10,000 years of history with multiple historic and recreational stops marked along the way.

The Natchez Trace Parkway

Overseas Highway

The Overseas Highway is one of the scenic routes unlike any other in the US. Starting in Miami, the route runs south through the Florida Keys for 113 miles, coming to an end in Key West.

The Overseas Highway

Along the way, you’ll see over 40 unique tropical islands, full of thriving, picturesque communities and unique flora and fauna.

There are 42 bridges that connect the keys along the Overseas Highway; the most notable is the famous Seven Mile Bridge, formerly one of the longest bridges in the world. This long, uninterrupted drive over the open ocean is like no other.

Historic Route 66

Although it’s no longer an official part of the US highway system, that doesn’t mean this legendary scenic route is no longer worth visiting. Over 80% of the original Route 66 is still drivable today.

Running from Chicago all the way down to Santa Monica, Route 66 passes through eight states across 2,400 miles. As an added bonus, the route is near multiple amazing national parks, including Petrified Forest National Park and Mojave National Preserve.

Historic Route 66

The Great River Road

This Mississippi River is the second longest river in North America and an essential part of US history. The Great River Road follows the Mississippi River from its source in Minnesota all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, you’ll find historic structures, stunning parks, and amazing museums.

The Great River Road runs over 2,000 miles and passes through 10 states along the way. With so much ground to cover, the things to see along this scenic route are nearly endless. Some of the highlights include Itasca State Park in Minnesota and The Delta Blues Museum in Mississippi.

The Great River Road

The Olympic Peninsula Loop

Washington is one of the most beautiful states of them all. Drive the Olympic Peninsula Loop to experience some of the state’s most amazing scenery. Spanning over 300 miles, this scenic route circles the Olympic National Park. Along the way, you’ll see forest, glacier-topped mountain peaks, and the beauty of the Pacific coast.

The Olympic Peninsula Loop packs in an astonishing number of things to see in its 300 miles. Some highlights include:

Vermont Route 100

Running 216 miles through the center of the state, Vermont Route 100 is one of New England’s best scenic routes. Full of stunning nature and quaint little towns, Route 100 runs along the Green Mountain National Forest. Make sure you stop for skiing, hiking, and more.

Some of the best spots along Vermont Route 100 include Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Factory and Killington Ski Resort, the largest ski resort in New England.

Sea-to-Sky Highway

The Sea-to-Sky Highway is the name given to an 83-mile stretch of BC Highway 99 in British Columbia, Canada. This route runs along the Howe Sound and North Shore Mountain, providing incredible natural views. Along the way, you’ll find incredible opportunities for hiking, rock climbing, and more.

One of the best places to stop along this scenic route is Nairn Falls Park, featuring the almost 200-foot-tall Nairn Falls. Another great stop is Peak 2 Peak Gondola, a record-breakingly long gondola ride between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains.

Icefields Parkway

The Icefields Parkway is one of the most incredible scenic routes. This parkway runs along the Continental Divide for 140 miles through Alberta, Canada. The Icefields Parkway is perhaps the best way to see the Canadian Rockies.

This scenic route takes its name from the numerous stunning icefields you can see on the drive. Most notable is the Columbia Icefield, the largest icefield in the entire Rocky Mountain range.

Other major points of interest include the Glacier Skywalk, a 918-foot-high glass observation platform, and Banff National Park, the oldest national park in Canada.

Plan an RV-safe route

North America is a huge place, with so many incredible sights to see. Whether you want to see natural splendor, experience history, or enjoy the peace and quiet of a small town, there’s a scenic route for you.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don't forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.