The Surf Signature RV Resort Is Florida’s Newest Luxury Resort

A New 55-And-Older Resort In Palmetto, Florida

The Surf Signature RV Resort in Palmetto opened in late 2022, and it’s quickly become a favorite among snowbirds and other visitors looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay. With over 400 oversized RV sites, full hookups, and a variety of world-class amenities and social gatherings, The Surf Signature RV Resort is the perfect place for those 55 and older to call home for a week, a season, or a lifetime.

“We are thrilled to welcome local officials and RV enthusiasts to Zeman’s newest signature resort. Like its sister Palmetto, FL resort, The Tides, The Surf will offer an endless array of premier social events and amenities for those 55 years and older. The Surf will offer all lengths of stay and will cater to those seeking short-term visits year around. Unlike other Florida resorts that have minimum stay requirements, The Surf will allow you to personalize your reservation for any period of time.” Leslie Taylor-Rharbi, Director of Zeman Signature Resorts

The Surf Signature RV Resort

While there are so many highlights within this new resort, one of the most eye-catching amenities is the 15,000-square-foot clubhouse. Featuring a dance and yoga studio, a fitness facility with locker rooms, a game room with card tables and billiards, a business center with workstations, and a lounge, this gem provides plenty of activities and conveniences. There is also a 250-person ballroom with a stage and a catering kitchen, which is ideal for large family reunions or a wedding.

Throughout the property, there are plenty of other resort amenities such as an outdoor kitchen, a heated infinity pool and an 18-person spa, a poolside bar and lounge area with TVs, and firepits for evening conversations.

For other outdoor activities, The Surf Signature RV Resort features bocce and cornhole courts, lighted pickleball courts, and a tiki bar. As a pet-friendly resort, there is a spacious dog park for Fido and Fifi to run and play.

RV sites

The 449 oversized sites each offer full hookups, with up to 100-amp service. Brick-pavered pads with lake views are designated as elite sites. For a different view, premium sites might be the ticket.

Guests can check in between noon and 5:00 p.m., daily, while check-out time is at 11:00 a.m. Quiet hours are 10:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m.

The office is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. For late arrivals, call before 5:00 p.m. to make arrangements for your arrival.

Extended stays

Reservations can be made on an annual basis or for just a season. For either of these time frames, a deposit equal to one month’s rent is due at the time of booking.

For a stay of 30 days or less, the reservation is to be paid in full at the time of booking.

When planning a long-term stay, there is a mail room where you can have an individual locked mailbox for security.

Prime location

The Surf Signature RV Resort is situated between two beautiful Florida cities: Tampa and Sarasota. The Palmetto Historic District is close to the resort and offers a variety of shopping and dining options. Choose from the Riverhouse Waterfront Restaurant or the Seagrape Seafood Market, both within walking distance.

Just three miles away, over on Snead Island, peruse the 365-acre preserve that will give you an up-close and personal look at the state’s natural ecosystem.

After exploring all that Palmetto has to offer, there are plenty more attractions and activities in the neighboring cities. Do some fishing off the pier of Anna Marie Island, or browse Downtown Tampa, including the Tampa Riverwalk. Visit the Florida Aquarium (also in Tampa), or ride the TECO Line Streetcar before heading back to Palmetto.

St. Petersburg is also nearby, with plenty of award-winning restaurants, museums, breweries, and shops, all under 360 days of sunshine.

Sarasota is a gem of a city and perfect for those who love to fish. Choose between Saprito Pier, Overlook Park, or the Venice Fishing Pier to spend some time with a rod and reel. Take Fido on the short road trip and let him run and play at the Brohard Paw Park.

Reservations

Be among the first guests to stay at The Surf Signature RV Resort in Palmetto, Florida. Make your reservations here, or give them a call at (941) 900-4240. Prefer to email? Send them a letter at info@thesurfrvresort.com.

