Destination Central Florida: Southern Oaks RV Resort

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Florida has been a haven for snowbirds and retirees for many years. In fact, senior citizens make up a huge portion of the population. So if you want a nice 55-and-older community in the Sunshine State, plan your trip to Southern Oaks RV Resort today.

This park is open to anyone who is at least 55 years old and it’s a wonderful place to relax and build a long-term community. Constantly traveling around the country can be exhausting, so you might want a stable place where you can set up camp for several months. Whether you want to visit for a day, week, month, or year, you’ll be welcome here.

There are plenty of camping destinations for senior citizens in Florida, so you’ll have your pick of the litter. However, you should keep Southern Oaks RV Resort on your list of options due to its great reviews and relatively low prices. You can enjoy a little bit of everything when you stay here, so it’s perfect for all kinds of visitors. Read on to learn more about this special resort.

Overview

The Southern Oaks RV Resort is located in Summerfield, Florida. It’s located in Central Florida, surrounded by major cities like Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Orlando, and Ocala.

Summerfield is smaller and quieter than these destinations, though. Guests can enjoy a sprawling RV park with plenty of green space. There are also several lakes in the area if you want to enjoy waterfront views and activities like fishing or boating.

This is a decent-sized resort as well, with a grand total of 140 RV sites. All have full hookups so you can camp in comfort all year long.

Wi-Fi and cable access is also provided by the park. These connections are not always great at RV parks, but reviews indicate that the signal strength is fairly good throughout this resort. Most major cell phone carriers also send a strong signal to this area.

These sites are designed for long-term use, so they are equipped with everything you need for an enjoyable stay. The sites have concrete patios and nice picnic tables so you can enjoy the outdoors. In addition, the resort has gorgeous landscaping complete with grass, trees, and decorative plants/bushes.

Resort Rates

The prices here are also fairly affordable, especially when you look at all the amenities you gain access to! But the rates do change throughout the year. Summer is the cheapest time to visit because most people want to avoid the heat. Meanwhile, winter is a bit more expensive, but it’s still quite reasonable.

Daily rates are always between $50–$60 per night though, so it’s a fantastic value. There’s a mix of back-in sites, pull-through sites, and long-term park models. Big rigs are welcome here and there are plenty of oversize parking spaces to choose from.

If you want to stay for longer periods, that’s also an option. Weekly and monthly rates are available and you get a discount compared to the usual daily prices. Many people also book a site for an entire year or more! If you want to reserve an annual site, it costs $6,840, plus electricity. That’s a steal of a deal!

To learn more about pricing and other resort details, visit southernoaksrvresort.com

Amenities

If you’re going to stay in a single resort for an entire year, it needs to be pretty nice. Fortunately, Southern Oaks RV Resort checks every box for long-term satisfaction. It’s a quiet and clean paradise for senior RVers.

Once again, every RV site has access to full hookups so you can cook, shower, and run your air conditioning as much as you want. But if you don’t have a washer and dryer within your vehicle, you can take advantage of the resort laundry facilities. Well-maintained restrooms and showers are also provided for guests to use.

There’s more than lifestyle amenities here, though. If you want to enjoy recreational activities, take a dip in the heated pool, sit in on a game of bingo, or play a few outdoor games like pickle ball, bocce, or shuffleboard.

Pets are welcome, so don’t hesitate to bring them along. There’s an enclosed dog park on-site where they can get all their energy out. Breed restrictions may apply, so contact the park managers for more details.

One of the most impressive amenities here is the 6,300 square-foot clubhouse. It contains a library of books and DVDs, a fitness center, game tables, beverage machines, and more. Finally, you can use the self-service RV wash to keep your rig nice and clean. No matter what you need, you can count on Southern Oaks RV Resort.

Nearby Activities/Attractions

The resort itself can keep you occupied for a long time, but you’ll want to explore the area if you’re staying for an extended visit. This park is also located extremely close to the famous The Villages retirement community. As such, there are tons of senior-friendly attractions and activities in this area.

Enjoy live music at Morgan’s Music Junction, or go on a shopping spree at Mossy Oaks Antique Mall.

Golfers will also love this destination because it’s close to several golf clubs/courses. A popular option is Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club, located right across the street from the RV park.

Shopping centers, music venues, and stores of all kinds are also nearby. It truly is a perfect community for retirees and snowbirds alike!

And who could forget all the dining options? There are countless restaurants in this town and all of them offer something special. Try some of the following local favorites!

From fine dining to a quick snack, this town has everything you could ask for. If you ask around the resort, you’ll also be able to pick up plenty of recommendations from long-term residents.

Reviews

To wrap up, let’s take a look at some reviews. This resort has earned a rating of 8.4/10 on the RV LIFE Campgrounds platform. Many campers enjoyed its close proximity to The Villages retirement community and all the senior-friendly attractions.

The reviews consistently compliment the staff as well, remarking that everyone was very friendly and accommodating. Apparently, the community of campers is also quite friendly, so this is a great place to stay if you want to make some RVing friends.

The main concerns were about small roads and a few tight parking spots. If you aren’t a long-term visitor, you also might not appreciate all the park models in this resort. But overall, guests said that this was a clean, pleasant, and well-managed park.

To read more reviews from visitors, check out the resort page on RV Life Campgrounds.

Related Articles: