Staycation Planning: Finding The Best Local Campsites

How To Find Local Campsites For Staycations

Many RVers are choosing to visit local campsites this camping season. It’s the RV staycation trend that seems to be driven by the combined effect of high gas prices and a stratospheric rate of inflation.

It seems the cost of everything has gone up, making vacation travel unaffordable for many RVers. But this doesn’t mean RVers will forego using their RVs and staying at home this year. It just means they’ll save a lot of money on vacation costs by staying closer to home.

Chances are, many staycationing RVers will discover that the best campgrounds are right in their own backyard. There are absolutely amazing places to see and explore close to every neighborhood throughout the US and Canada.

With new campgrounds opening up everywhere, and apps to help you find them, there has never been a better time to plan a staycation in your RV. In this article, we’ll let you know how you can find great local campsites nearby, wherever you happen to be.

Trip planning tips

There are a few things you’ll want to do to ensure your staycation brings happy memories for years to come.

Include the whole family in trip planning

Start by including all family members in staycation planning before you begin looking for local campsites. What is each family member interested in doing and seeing?

Once you and your family have agreed on priorities for your staycation, search for a nearby campsite that accommodates those interests.

Read campground reviews

Now it’s time to check out campground reviews, photos, and tips from other RVers. What are people saying about their experiences at campgrounds that meet your criteria? RV LIFE Campground Reviews provides you with user-driven, unbiased reviews of campgrounds and handy tips to get the most out of your RV staycation.

Get RV-safe directions

Plan an RV-safe trip with the RV LIFE Pro bundle on your computer and mobile device. The bundle provides invaluable tools for planning a staycation, including the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS and RV Trip Wizard.

The RV LIFE App can not only help you find the perfect local campsite, but it will also help you get there safely with RV-friendly, turn-by-turn GPS navigation.

In addition, you can go on RV Life Trip Wizard and set the distance you want to travel in hours or miles. It will automatically find the attractions you want and campgrounds close to them within this radius. You can preplan your entire trip using the trip wizard.

In addition, this comprehensive trip planner can show you important details such as elevation, windspeed in the area you’re traveling, and even the estimated cost of your trip. Your whole trip can easily be exported to your GPS and calendar.

Start a free seven-day trial today and begin building your dream staycation!

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com