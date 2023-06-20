Valencia Travel Village RV Resort: A Must-Visit In California

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Rain or shine, you can always find something to do in and around Valencia Travel Village RV Resort

RV Destinations: Valencia Travel Village RV Resort In Southern California

Southern California is an amazing destination with so much to do. But where can you stay in your RV while you’re there? Look no further than Valencia Travel Village RV Resort. This conveniently located RV resort offers everything you could need and more! Plus, it’s perfectly located to see all the best that the area has to offer.

Let’s take a look at what makes Valencia Travel Village RV Resort so great and what to do during your stay.

RV sites & amenities

Valencia Travel Village RV Resort is located in the Santa Clarita Valley, less than an hour outside of Los Angeles, in Castaic, California. This RV resort has a killer location and tons to offer.

The park has 381 total sites, 64 of which are daily and weekly pull-through sites. There are a total of 303 full hookup sites and 78 partial hookup sites, with 30/50 amp sites available. So, whatever your rig and whatever hookups you need, Valencia Village has you covered.

At your site, you’ll be able to enjoy DirecTV and free Wi-Fi, as well as a picnic table. RV washing, repair, and house cleaning are also available on-site by appointment.

Valencia Travel Village has way more to offer than just great sights, too.

Take a swim in the heated adult, kiddie, and family pools, or relax in the on-site spa.

If you’re feeling active, spend some time playing horseshoes, cornhole, tennis, or volleyball at the facilities in the resort.

The resort also offers a fire pit and BBQ area, banquet and meeting room, TV room, and a convenience store that sells propane.

Plus, there are on-site restrooms, showers, and laundry.

Nearly anything you could ask for at an RV resort, Valencia Travel Village has!

If you’re bringing furry friends, the good news is that the resort is also pet-friendly. They even have a dog run where you can let Fido out to get some exercise.

On top of all this, Valencia Travel Village RV Resort also sells discounted tickets for Six Flags Magic Mountain. Because, thanks to the resort’s great location, Six Flags and so much more are just a short drive away.

RV park reviews

Valencia Travel Village has a great 7.9/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. According to a recent reviewer,

“We stayed at this resort from July 3rd thru July 17th. The staff is friendly, the place was easy to get into and out of. As mentioned there are for the most part long-term in the park, we were in the circled area pull-through site K11. This place was in a great location, right by 6 flags. Let’s talk amenities, Full hook-up, decent WiFi, a convenient store with a good variety of things you may need, in the area by us, they have a outdoor kitchen/fire pit that you can use, heated adult / youth pools, spa, outdoor showers, laundry room, game room and out door activities, they are dog friendly with a dog run, and facilities are open until 10 pm.” – via Karma Camper

Things to do near Valencia Travel Village RV Resort

Thanks to Valencia Travel Village RV Resort’s killer location, it provides the perfect home base for visiting local attractions. World-class theme parks, beautiful hikes, and top-notch golf courses are just a few of the things you can find nearby. Let’s take a closer look at all the places of interest and things to do near the resort.

Theme parks

One of the best things about Valencia Travel Village RV Resort is that you’re perfectly located to visit some of the nation’s best theme parks.

The resort is just minutes away from Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor. Ride legendary roller coasters like X2 and Tatsu, or cool off with Hurricane Harbor’s water slides and river cruise.

Just a bit farther away, you can find Universal Studios Hollywood, home to the brand-new Super Nintendo World. If you or anyone else in your family loves Mario or any of Nintendo’s other great characters, this is a spot you don’t want to miss.

Of course, no list of California theme parks would be complete without mentioning the world-famous Disneyland. Ride the rides, take a picture with your favorite character, and see just why Disneyland is one of the world’s greatest theme parks.

If that’s not enough for you, Knotts Berry Farm is also conveniently located nearby. This beloved theme park has something for the whole family, from thrilling roller coasters to low-key rides to exciting shows.

Hiking

If you prefer outdoor adventure, the Santa Clarita Valley has plenty of hiking available. A few options include:

Elsmere Canyon, with over 1200 acres of beautiful California nature saved from becoming the world’s largest landfill

Golden Valley Ranch, including 900 acres of beautifully preserved chaparral/oak woodland

Haskell Canyon, a 526-acre canyon featuring steep hillsides and spacious meadows

Other great hiking options near Valencia Travel Village RV Resort include:

Burnt Peak, the highest peak of the Sierra Pelona mountains

Warm Springs Necktie Trail, a moderately difficult 4.6-mile backcountry trail

Devils Canyon Trail, a moderately difficult 5-mile trail near Mount Wilson

Golf

Whatever outdoor adventure you prefer, there is something nearby to suit your needs. Golfers have two great options near the resort to play a round.



The first is Sand Canyon Country Club. Covering 400 acres at the base of the Angeles National Forest, this is a 27-hole course that you don’t want to miss. In addition to the golf course, the Sand Canyon Country Club also features fine dining at the Sycamore Bar & Grill.

The other golf course nearby is the Vista Valencia Golf Course. This 27-hole facility features both an 18-hole, par 61 executive course and a 9-hole, par 3 course. If you’re working on improving your game, they have a top-notch practice facility, plus individual and group instruction.

Other places of interest

There’s tons more to check out near Valencia Travel Village RV Resort on top of these great options.

Hankering for fresh produce and local delicacies? Check out the local farmer’s market every Sunday from 8 am to noon.

If you like museums, there are plenty nearby. Head to The Autry to learn about California art and history, or check out the Nethercutt Collection to see some truly impressive classic cars. Or, for something a little different, check out the Hollywood Wax Museum.

For nature lovers, the Los Angeles Zoo is a can’t-miss. There you’ll find over 270 different species, including gorillas, elephants, alligators, and much, much more.

If you want to see something out of this world, check out the Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park. This world-class observatory sits right in the heart of LA and features 60 exhibits that teach you about our amazing universe. Even better, Griffith Park is also home to the world-famous Hollywood Sign.

Learn more about Valencia Travel Village RV Resort

Valencia Travel Village RV Resort truly has it all: quality sites, amazing amenities, and a location that simply can’t be beat. If you’re visiting the greater LA area in an RV, there’s simply no better place to stay. Time to plan that California trip you’ve always dreamed of!

Get RV-safe directions and more

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

