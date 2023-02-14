Visit Talona Ridge RV Resort In Georgia

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Talona Ridge RV Resort Near Atlanta

One of the best new RV parks in the country just opened and it’s about an hour north of Atlanta. Talona Ridge RV Resort is everything you could hope for from a modern RV resort. This park sits on a mountainside, and there are three tiered platforms where visitors can set up camp.

This park has a wonderful blend of luxury amenities and a great location. It’s a high-end resort, so you can expect some real pampering if you decide to stay here. The park opened in 2022, so it’s still quite new. But the reviews are already pouring in, and everybody who stayed here is raving about their experience!

If you’re planning to visit Georgia this year, put Talona Ridge RV Resort on your list of potential destinations. It’s a beautiful park that offers tons of amenities and activities for guests to enjoy. Here, you can relax and unwind after a long day of travel. Below we’ll explore more details about this resort, so read on!

Overview

Talona Ridge RV Resort is located at 723 Highland Pkwy, East Ellijay, GA. As stated above, it’s about an hour north of Atlanta, so it could be a good place to stay if you want to be somewhat close to the city, but still enjoy some peace and quiet. East Ellijay has its own attractions as well, so you might not even need to venture into the hustle and bustle of another city!

This resort has a grand total of 141 RV sites available to guests. They all come with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp). In addition, all the sites have access to the park Wi-Fi, and there’s pretty great cell phone service here too. This is ideal for those who would like to work remotely or just need to make calls and access the internet. You can stay connected when you camp here!

Another benefit of this park is that it’s open all year long. Georgia’s warm climate makes it perfect for snowbirds who want to get away for the winter. But it’s also pleasant during the other seasons of the year, so you can stop in anytime you’re in the area.

RV sites

It’s a good idea to reserve a site before you show up here. The resort might be new, but it’s rapidly gaining attention and loyal fans. In addition, there are several different options when you make your reservation.

As mentioned earlier, there are three tiered levels in this park, and each one comes with its own set of sites. The tiers are called Hawk Valley, Falcon Ridge, and Eagle Crest.

The site types and average nightly prices are as follows:

Eagle Crest Pull-Through: $120 per night

$120 per night Eagle Crest Back-In : $120 per night

: $120 per night Eagle Crest Pull-In : $120 per night

: $120 per night Falcon Ridge Pull-Through Plus : $110 per night

: $110 per night Falcon Ridge Pull-In Plus : $110 per night

: $110 per night Falcon Ridge Back-In : $90 per night

: $90 per night Falcon Ridge Pull-Through : $90 per night

: $90 per night Hawk Valley Back-In : $85 per night

: $85 per night Hawk Valley Pulll-In : $85 per night

: $85 per night Hawk Valley Pull-Through: $85 per night

All sites are pet friendly, and several of them are also wheelchair accessible as well. Prices may vary depending on the season and any holidays, but the numbers above are a good general baseline. It’s a bit pricey compared to other parks, but you get great value for your money.

This resort requires guests to stay for a minimum of two nights, but sometimes this requirement might extend to three or four nights, depending on the type of site you choose. Make sure you double-check your schedule before you book a reservation date!

Amenities

This resort was made with the latest and greatest designs and resources, so of course it includes some stellar amenities for guests to enjoy.

For starters, Talona Ridge RV Resort has all the standard features you would expect to see in a high-end resort. All the roads and sites are paved and well-maintained. There are also modern restrooms and showers, which have been highly rated. Laundry facilities are also located on-site, so you can easily refresh your wardrobe.

Although you can always venture into town if you want to, the resort has all the essentials covered. You can easily pick up firewood, ice, metered LP gas, pet supplies, and RV supplies without leaving the park. There’s also a dog park and a dog washing station, so your furry friends will enjoy their visit too. In addition, weekly worship services are held here. They truly thought of everything!

Talona Ridge RV Resort goes above and beyond the standard expectations though. The park is equipped with luxury amenities like a hot tub, heated pool, pickleball courts, park-wide low lighting, a pavilion with outdoor fireplaces, covered patios, a fitness center, a cocktail lounge, a rec hall, and tons of planned activities and events. There’s always something to look forward to here!

Nearby activities/attractions

Atlanta is just an hour away from Talona Ridge RV Resort, but you don’t have to go far to find enjoyable activities and interesting attractions. Ellijay is a beautiful city in Georgia, and you can find plenty of things to do without venturing far from your campground.

For starters, take a walk through one of the many beautiful apple orchards. Although Georgia is famous for its peaches, Ellijay is more apple-focused. There are lots of orchards where you can buy apples for a great price, plus the Georgia Apple Festival is held here every October. It’s the perfect way to celebrate these juicy fruits.

Downtown Ellijay is also a nice place to visit. There’s a good blend of old and new shops, so everyone should be able to find something that interests them. This is also a great place to grab a bite to eat because it’s full of great restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops.

Ellijay is packed with delicious food and drink options, but some of the most highly-rated places include:

Back Porch Bistro

Poole’s Bar-B-Q

Country Corner Kitchen

River Street Tavern

Cantaberry Restaurant

Ellijay Coffeehouse

Cajun Depot Grill

Emily’s Bar and Restaurant

Mr. P’s Takout Food

The Roof

Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza

Other popular destinations in this area include Mountain Valley Farm, the Gilmer Chamber and Welcome Center, and Build an Ark Animal Rescue. You can also visit one of the many vineyards in this area, or have a fun time on the river with one of the adventure/rental services. In addition, there are lots of scenic parks and hikes, so you can enjoy the natural beauty of this area.

Resort reviews

Talona Ridge RV Resort is wonderful on so many levels, but don’t take our word for it! There are lots of people who have stayed here and provided reviews of their experience. Everyone reported having a stellar experience here, and many said that they would definitely be back for another visit.

The resort has earned an excellent 9.8/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campgrounds. About 95% of users gave this park a score of good or excellent, and this is only the beginning. It’s a new park, but the ratings are already incredibly positive.

According to a recent reviewer,

“I never thought an RV campground could be so nice. There are 3 tiers built into a giant mountainside. They spared no expense into this place. The park is super well maintained and manicured. It has a dog park, dog wash and dry, heated pool, jacuzzi, lodge with a mountain view, grilling sites, beautifully large glass enclosed meeting room overlooking the entire park and 1/2 of Georgia, all with incredible scenic overlooks. What is really cool, is at night the whole entire park is subtly lit by very unobtrusive color synchronized led lighting. Wow! There’s even a Walmart and Lowes withing 1/2 mile but you’d never know it. We camped at Talona Ridge RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” via STORMTRQQPERS on RV LIFE Campgrounds

