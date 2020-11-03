16 Free Campgrounds In Texas With Hookups

We’ve mentioned before that Texas is a great place to go RVing if you’re looking to travel on a budget. The state park system here is fantastic, and by purchasing a state park pass, you can save a ton of money. On top of that, there are plenty of free things to see and do in this beautiful and diverse state.

All that said, the best money-saver of all is something we’ve yet to write about: the free campgrounds.

Many people are completely unaware of the fact that most states offer a handful of free RV parking locations for travelers to enjoy as they pass through. Often, these are found in smaller communities, and usually, they are nothing more than an empty parking lot.

Texas is different from many other states, in that rather than having just a few of these RV parking areas, it hosts a huge number of them. Not only that, but many of these little campgrounds even feature electric hookups and water! In some cases, there is even a sewer dump.

Obviously, finding such a gem is great for the budget, and finding a whole collection of them is incredible. In order to help you camp on a budget, we’re going to use this article to share all of the free campgrounds in Texas with hookups that we know of. This will allow you to tour the state without spending a dime on lodging, something many campers would never even dare dream of.

1. Andrews Chamber of Commerce

Andrews, Texas

This campground is an asphalt lot behind the Chamber of Commerce building. It features water and 30-amp electric hookups at each of the six sites, as well as a couple of covered picnic tables. A dump station is also available in the same lot. Generally, free stays should be limited to 3 days, but extensions can be granted with permission from the office staff.

2. Ray and Donna West RV Park

Muleshoe, Texas

The Ray and Donna West RV Park is run by the city of Muleshoe and is one of the best free campgrounds in Texas with hookups. It’s right off the highway and near plenty of fast food locations. Not only that, but the park offers full hookups at every site. Campers must limit their stay to 3 nights.

3. Wayne Russell Municipal RV Park

Floydada, Texas

If you find yourself passing through the area of Floydada, the Wayne Russell Park is an awesome option. Here you’ll find free water and electricity, as well as a dump station.

RVers are allowed to stay two nights for free at this park. Once those are done, you can extend your stay for only $10 a night.

4. Coleman Park

Brownfield, Texas

Free Brownfield RV parking can be found in Coleman Park, where both electric and water hookups are available at each site. A dump station is also available, making it easy to hit the road with empty tanks. RVers are allowed to stay up for up to five nights for free.

5. Crosbyton City Park

Crosbyton, Texas

In the town of Crosbyton, free RV parking is available at Crosbyton City Park. While the gravel RV lot isn’t much to look at, it does offer full hookups. Additionally, the park itself is quite lovely and features a playground, grills, and trash receptacles.

A stay here is free for 2 nights. After that time, the cost is $10 a night.

6. Hamlin RV Park

Hamlin, Texas

Hamlin RV Park is a city-run park that offers water, electric, trash, and a place to dump tanks. A playground and grills are nearby, making this a great place to spend a few days.

The city limits free stays in this park to a single night. That said, visitors are welcome to stay up to 7 nights for a $12-per-night fee.

7. Haskell City Park

Haskell, Texas

Featuring gravel pull-through sites, Haskell City Park is the ideal place for a quick overnight. Full hookups are available and cell service is good. The park also features a playground and basketball courts.

Visitors may stay one night for free in this park. After that, they must pay $16 a night, payable at city hall.

8. Hereford Aquatic Center

Hereford, Texas

This parking area has space for a handful RVs and definitely deserves a place on our list of free campgrounds in Texas. Water, electric, and sewer are available at every site. There is also a dump station available for those who are just passing through.

Guests are welcome to stay up to 72 hours but must leave once that time has passed.

9. Seminole City Park

Seminole, Texas

In order to use this campground, you must first visit City Hall in order to provide your information and get a key to unlock the hookups. Once in a site, you’ll have access to water, electric, and sewer, making it easy to get comfortable during your time there.

Each RV is allowed to stay a total of 3 nights for free. After that, you must move along.

10. Lamesa RV Parking Area

Lamesa, Texas

Like many others, this free camping area is located in a park, meaning playgrounds and plenty of space for afternoon walks. Public restrooms are available onsite. Hookups include water and 30-amp electric at each of the 10 sites, as well as a dump station.

The free stay limit here is 4 nights. There is a $20-per-night fee for any nights stayed after that.

11. Huber City Park

Borger, Texas

We love this little spot in Borger. The park has full hookups for up to 10 RVs. Additionally, there are walking trails, a playground, and a swimming pool during the summer, meaning there is plenty to do while there.

Visitors are welcome here for 3 days. If you’d like to stay longer, you can request an extension by calling the City Marshal.

12. Stinnett Park

Stinnett, Texas

Stinnett Park has water and electricity available at each site. A dump station is also in the park, and City Hall is nearby for public restroom access. There is a playground for the kids, gas stations nearby, and a grocery store just a few blocks away.

Guests are welcome here for 72 hours. Once your 72 hours is up, you may pay $10 a night at City Hall to extend your stay.

13. Texhoma Park/Dumas City Park

Dumas, Texas

Nice level sites make parking here a cinch. Campers appreciate the free electric hookups, as well as the potable water and dump station. Dumpsters are also available for trash, and there’s plenty of space to let kids run or walk the dog.

The first night at this park is free, but donations are accepted. Cost is $10 a night for each night thereafter.

14. Levelland City Park

Levelland, Texas

Levelland City Park has water and electric hookups along with level pull-through sites. A dump station is available nearby, as are dumpsters. Camping here is free for 3 nights. After that, the fee is $25 a night.

15. Whigham Park

Perryton, Texas

When you arrive in Perryton, be sure to register at the police station before choosing your site at Whigham Park. After parking, you’ll have access to electricity and water at your site, as well as a dump station in the park.

Flush toilets are onsite and open during the warm months, as are a playground and basketball court. Stay for up to 2 days without paying a single dime.

16. Waylon Jennings RV Park

Littlefield, Texas

A small park in a small town, Waylon Jennings RV Park is an excellent place to stop for a bit. There are plenty of RV sites and each one has water and electric hookups. There are a few sites that even include sewer, and a dump station is available toward the back of the park. Stay a full four nights completely free of charge. After that, the cost is only $20 a night.

Find more free camping in Texas

There you have it, folks! 16 awesome free campgrounds in Texas with hookups. Drivin & Vibin has also shared some great free camping spots in this video:

