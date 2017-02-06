The Best Full-Time RVing Advice Starts Here

2 SHARES 263 VIEWS Share Tweet

Living in your RV gives you endless opportunities to learn more about yourself and your rig. As a bonus, you’ll learn how to have more fun while living with less. Full-time RVing (or even if you travel extensively) has its share of challenges. But, if you’re mentally and financially prepared, you can get through any roadblocks. Here is some of the best full-time RVing advice to take along for the ride.

The Best Full-time RVing Advice (So Far)

Being a part of the full-time RVing community means you’re always among friends. If you have a RVing issue, odds are good that someone else has found a way to resolve it. Some common scenarios full-timers experience include:

Coping with New Routines

There’s no way to prepare for dealing with how ordinary routines change with the miles. Grocery stores can differ from place to place or services may be limited. Also, driving your RV through new towns every day can be a little confusing and it may take some time to adjust. No matter how stressed you get, if you laugh though these situations or any of those common RVing mistakes, you may never want to give up full-timing.

Adjusting to Smaller Galleys

Most full-timer’s RV kitchen layouts are nothing like you find in a home. Even in larger RVs appliances are smaller. Over time you’ll learn the essentials of full-timing, like the best way to organize your RV refrigerator, how to

decide between appliances and the importance of carrying multi-use kitchen gadgets. Be patient and you’ll create a more comfortable cooking environment that makes living on the road easier.

Learning to Travel Slower

That old saying of “Hindsight is 20/20” is never more applicable than it is when you transition to full-timing. Eventually you’ll look back on all those lessons learned as newbie full-timers and appreciate your newfound freedom even more. For example, most newbie full-timers rush through their destination bucket lists and miss lots of cool roadside attractions. Do yourself a huge favor and slow down. You’ll realize the silliness of living at such a fast pace.

Accepting that Repairs are Inevitable

All RVs shake, rattle and roll their way into repair shops. Usually it happens at the worst possible time. Being mentally and financially unprepared for this reality results in a bad case of the full-timing fix-it blues. To get through these inevitable times, always have a good financial cushion. Try working on the road or saving more money for emergencies. Do both and you’ll be ready to deal with mechanical issues.

Staying on Top of Maintenance

The cost of deferred maintenance is another full-timing budget item you may not anticipate. For instance, many full-time RVers quickly learn that RVs need repairs done faster than a house. RVs don’t have the same construction materials, so ignoring things like uneven wear patterns on tires or water on the basement floor can cause irreparable damage. Always take action when your gut instinct says something is wrong.

